KSR Today: The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 begins

Good morning, folks! And a Happy Thursday to everyone in the Big Blue Nation. We’ve got plenty to discuss as we get our day rolling. We’ll start with a little bit of Kentucky men’s basketball roster news.

Redshirt junior Reece Potter tells KSR he’ll be back in the blue and white for the 2026-27 season. The 7-1 native of Lexington, who shot 39.8 percent from three in two seasons at Miami (OH), did not see the floor this past season, in part because of a “chronic health issue” that came with a “long-term recovery.” But those issues are behind him now, and the plan is to compete for playing time next season after having a full offseason to get himself back in game shape.

Roster retention is almost always a good thing. Potter is just one piece of the puzzle for next season’s roster that is now in place. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim went more in-depth on the roster in his latest episode of Sources Say. We’ll begin to hear more about what the rest of the Wildcats plan to do over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, let’s jump into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

Sweet 16 games begin tonight

Half of the Sweet 16 games for the men’s NCAA Tournament will take place later tonight. We’ve got a fun slate of games on deck, too. Can Texas stay alive as a double-digit seed? Can John Calipari make it back to the Elite Eight with a huge upset? Will Houston’s hopes of making it back to the title game remain intact? We’ll find out soon enough. Clear your schedule now.

TIME (ET) / TV MATCHUP 7:10 PM (CBS) (11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue 7:30 PM (TBS/truTV) (9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska 9:45 PM (CBS) (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona 10:05 PM (TNT/truTV) (3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston

The Athletic’s deep dive into Champions Blue/JMI

Yesterday, The Athletic’s Justin Williams provided a deeper explanation as to how exactly the Champions Blue LLC and the University of Kentucky’s deal with JMI will work. Williams spoke to people at UK and in the industry about Kentucky’s new model, considered the first of its kind in college sports. In short, Kentucky won’t be hurting for money moving forward — “potentially swimming in it, Scrooge McDuck style,” was the article’s exact quote.

The article includes more clarity on the Champions Blue LLC, specifically, how it can generate money. There was also more insight on the deal with JMI, UK’s multimedia rights partner that also generates a ton of money for UK Athletics, which included another eyebrow-raising quote: “It sounds like money laundering, but I swear it’s not.” It’s a must-read for those looking to get a better understanding of what’s happening behind the scenes.

[Kentucky’s bold strategy to generate revenue could be blueprint for other big spenders]

WBB heads to the Sweet 16

Kentucky women’s basketball is alive and well in the NCAA Tournament. Up next is a Sweet 16 matchup — the program’s first in a decade — against 1-seeded Texas this Saturday (3:00 p.m. ET | ABC). The Longhorns beat UK in Austin by 11 points earlier this season, and they’ll have the homecourt edge once again. Fort Worth, TX, is the host site for this regional, with (3) Louisville and (2) Michigan waiting for the winner on the other side. Texas is a big favorite to advance past the Wildcats.

The ladies will head that way later today, but not before talking with the media one final time in Lexington. As always, we’ll have everything they have to say about Texas and the Sweet 16 experience on the website/YouTubes later on. If you’re already in the DFW area or someone planning a last-minute trip down to watch the Wildcats, go ahead and check out ticket prices. Fans are welcome to attend Kentucky’s hotel send-off at the Hilton Fort Worth (815 Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76102) beginning approximately 2.5 hours prior to the tip time for both the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight.

A four-star recruit was on campus yesterday

Four-star point guard Mason Williams began his official visit to Kentucky yesterday. Ranked No. 124 overall in the 2026 class by Rivals, the 6-foot-2 Williams is a former Jackson State commit who rose up the rankings over the summer/fall. The son of former NBA player Mo Williams (who currently serves as Jackson State’s head coach), the younger Williams has recently earned offers from the likes of Memphis, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech.

Mark Pope has not landed a high school commit this cycle. As of this morning, Williams has yet to announce an offer from UK publicly. But stay tuned to this one, BBN — an official visit means there is serious interest from the staff.

[Bio Blast: 2026 four-star point guard Mason Williams]

KSR’s NCAA Tournament Road Trip

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. The KSR crew got to see a half-court buzzer-beater, eat delicious food, and walk through a free zoo in St. Louis. Everything about the first couple of days was terrific — until the Iowa State game happened. KSR’s Steven Peake put together the top highlights (and the final lowlight, unfortunately) of the Santa Clara and Iowa State games in St. Louis from the NCAA Tournament.

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Final Top 25 High School rankings

The 2025-26 Kentucky high school boys basketball season is officially in the books. We have a new state champion, too. The George Rogers Clark Cardinals won the program’s third Sweet 16 title (1951, 2022) on Saturday in Rupp Arena, taking down St. Xavier 58-50 in overtime in what was an all-time instant classic. With the end of the season comes KSR’s final statewide top-25 rankings update.

Fresh episode of KSR Happy Hour at 4!

Another Thursday means another live edition of KSR’s Happy Hour! Drew Franklin, Tyler Thompson, and the gang will go live on our YouTube channel this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. ET. There will be plenty of talk about UK Athletics and the NCAA Tournament, but the fun happens when the show gets off the rails. We’ll see you then. Make sure you have your Country Boy!