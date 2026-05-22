KSR Today: New AD roles, another FB pledge, BBNBA Playoffs

Good morning and happy Friday to you, Big Blue Nation. We hope everyone got through the week without any major hiccups and is ready for a relaxing Memorial Day weekend. One last day to glory, folks.

KSR has you covered with all of the latest in the world of UK Athletics. Let’s jump right in.

New leader of UK Athletics will be CEO of Champions Blue and AD

UK Athletics is inching closer toward a decision on the vacant athletics director position left behind by Mitch Barnhart. President Eli Capilouto announced Thursday what he’s looking for in his new AD, but also threw a curveball into the search, adding an extra job title to the department’s next leader.

The new AD will also be the CEO of Champions Blue, LLC, the holding company UK Athletics moved to last year to help generate revenue. They will report directly to Capilouto and work with other university units.

“College athletics is always changing, but that change now is occurring more rapidly and with greater financial impacts than ever before,” Capilouto said Thursday. “The leadership role must change and adapt as well. Putting the success of our students first remains a priority. Winning championships remains critically important — but, so too, is the financial and commercial acumen to generate more revenue, manage expenses more tightly and align even more with our institutional mission to advance the state.”

Capilouto’s listening tour of 80-plus people is now complete and he says he will have Barnhart’s successor in place by June 30, looking at sitting ADs and people in pro sports and business among candidates.

Kelsey Gerald is the next stud to join UK FB

The momentum for Will Stein on the recruiting trail isn’t slowing down anytime soon, adding yet another commitment to its 2027 recruiting class, this time in Boynton Beach (Fla.) Santaluces Community three-star running back Kelsey Gerald.

He announced his pledge to Kentucky over Iowa, Florida State, Pittsburgh and Louisville, among others.

“Kentucky showed me constant love from day one,” Gerald told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Going up to the school and meeting the coaches showed me real brotherhood and what a real program is supposed to look like. Just talking with coaches and watching them run a practice I put my future and trust in Kentucky’s hands.”

Gerald feels Lexington is home and it’s an opportunity he simply can’t pass up.

“I feel as if they have something big brewing and I want to be a part of it early,” he continued. “Showing me and telling me I have an opportunity to play if I have my stuff together is something I can’t turn down. Kentucky made me feel like home and I’m trusting everyone on that stuff to make me the best back in the nation.”

That’s good for the No. 19 overall class nationally and No. 8 in the SEC with five blue-chippers and 17 pledges overall. Keep it coming, Cats.

KAT, Knicks take 2-0 lead vs. Cavs

The Eastern Conference Finals have not gone well for Zack Geoghegan’s Cleveland Cavaliers. They have gone well for Karl-Anthony Towns’ New York Knicks, however.

NY has now won nine straight games in the NBA Playoffs, moving to 2-0 in the series and just two victories away from the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 1999. Towns had 18 points on 7-12 shooting and 3-5 from three to go with 13 rebounds and an assist. Elsewhere, Josh Hart led the way with 26 points, followed by Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges with 19 apiece, followed by OG Anunoby with 14.

For the Cavs, Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points, followed by James Harden with 18, Evan Mobley with 14 and Jarrett Allen with 13.

Game 3 of the WCF takes place tonight in San Antonio with the series between the Thunder and Spurs tied at 1-1. That one is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

RIP Kyle Busch

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 41 — an unthinkable loss for someone so young with a wife and two children just starting their lives together.

He was hospitalized earlier in the day with a ‘severe illness’ and subsequently withdrew from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Just hours later, the family, his racing team and NASCAR released a joint statement announcing his unexpected death.

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” they wrote.

Busch was a two-time Cup Series champion with more victories across racing’s three national series than any driver in history. May he rest in peace.