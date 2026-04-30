KSR Today: New Kentucky basketball and football commits

Good morning, folks! It’s been an oddly busy week for the offseason. Tuesday’s Tyran Stokes Saga was a wild ride that I believe most of us are glad is finally over, but Wednesday was just as newsy — for positive reasons, luckily! Let’s get our Thursday rolling by recapping yesterday’s events and looking ahead to what’s in store for today.

And what better place to start than some notable commitments for Kentucky men’s basketball and football?

Mark Pope brought in a 12th piece to his 2026-27 roster yesterday with the official addition of Washington State guard Jerone Morton. A rising senior who spent his first two college seasons at Morehead State, the Winchester native went to a couple of state championships in high school at George Rogers Clark, even winning the 2022 edition as tournament MVP. Now he’s coming back home to help with backcourt depth.

Morton’s recruitment had been trending toward UK for a while now. As a junior at Washington State, the 6-foot-4 guard started 29 of 32 games, averaging 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from deep, and 82 percent from the free-throw line. This is a dude who wants to play for his home state Wildcats. We love that.

[Kentucky Basketball Roster Tracker: Jerone Morton joins the Backcourt]

On the football side, Will Stein continues to cook. Marquis Bryant, a North Carolina native who was once locked in with the Tar Heels, committed to Kentucky soon after Morton did the same. A safety from the class of 2027, Bryant is considered a four-star talent and the No. 284 overall junior in the country by the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s UK’s sixth top-500 commit this cycle and the 13th overall commitment.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class (14th nationally)

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Mark Pope was in Israel yesterday

Why? To watch a potential future Wildcat in action, of course. Maccabi Tel Aviv center Márcio Santos has quickly turned into a real target for Kentucky. A 6-foot-8 big man from Brazil, Santos has been playing professional and international basketball for several years and is now in the EuroLeague. He turns 24 in November. There are potential eligibility concerns (as KSR’s Jack Pilgrim outlined here), but Santos would be a terrific addition to next season’s frontcourt if Pope can pull it off. Kentucky will have some competition to land his commitment.

We’re seeing more movement in the Kentucky Derby 152 field. After Silent Tactic (13-1) was scratched yesterday, Fulleffort (20-1) was also scratched this morning due to an injury. Below is an updated look at the entire field. More changes could be on the way ahead of Saturday’s Derby.

HORSE ODDS Renegade 4-1 Albus 30-1 Intrepido 50-1 Litmus Test 50-1 Right To Party 30-1 Commandment 6-1 Danon Bourbon 20-1 So Happy 15-1 The Puma 10-1 Wonder Dean (JPN) 30-1 Incredibolt 20-1 Chief Wallabee 8-1 Silent Tactic SCR Potente 20-1 Emerging Market 15-1 Pavlovian 30-1 Six Speed 50-1 Further Ado 6-1 Golden Tempo 30-1 Fulleffort SCR Great White 50-1 Ocelli 50-1

Reed Sheppard wants ALL the smoke

The Houston Rockets lived to fight another day with last night’s Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed Sheppard can be credited with helping make it happen. After taking a shove from LeBron James while jogging down the court late in the fourth quarter, Sheppard turned into a demon. The former Wildcat came right down the floor and nailed a pull-up jumper to make it a five-point Houston lead. Seconds later, Sheppard ripped LeBron at the top of the key, coasting the other way for a runaway dunk.

Ball game. Sheppard finished with 12 points, six assists, and three steals as the Rockets brought the series to 3-2. Game 6 heads back to Houston. Playoff basketball is awesome.

lebron shoves reed sheppard and then he immediately takes over the game???? i love playoff basketball lmao pic.twitter.com/F74aACY7Yg — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 30, 2026

KSR Happy Hour live at 4!

Another Thursday means another edition of KSR’s Happy Hour! As always, we’ll be going live on our YouTube channel around 4:00 p.m. ET to talk about the latest happenings in the world of UK Athletics while taking questions from everyone who tunes in along the way. We’ll see you then. Let’s have a great day, BBN.

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