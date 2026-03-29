KSR Today: Offseason changes, a rubber match, and the Elite Eight

Good morning, folks! We’ve got plenty to discuss within the world of UK Athletics on this fine Sunday. But we’re going to start today off with what went down in the first round of the Elite Eight last night.

(1) Arizona and (3) Illinois have locked up spots in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The Wildcats overpowered (2) Purdue down the stretch, 79-64, while the Fighting Illini overcame a four-point halftime deficit to beat (9) Iowa 71-59. And I don’t know about you, but those are the outcomes I was hoping for. Arizona is my pick to win the national title, and I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for Illinois’ Orlando Antigua and Zvonimir Ivisic — a pair of former Wildcats. So congrats to them. I’ll be cheering for Illinois from here on out.

As for today’s game, I genuinely couldn’t care less who wins. I’d prefer if all four teams lost, honestly. We’ve got (6) Tennessee going up against (1) Michigan in the first game at 2:15 p.m. ET (CBS) before (2) UConn battles (1) Duke in game two at 5:05 p.m. ET (CBS). Will I be tuned in? Absolutely. Will I be rooting for sudden forfeits from both sides? Even more so! But the basketball will be fun, and that’s truly all I want.

Now let’s get back on track to talk about what’s going on with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Mark Pope is making BIG moves

Mark Pope isn’t wasting any time changing things up as he enters a make-or-break third offseason — both behind the scenes and on the hardwood. Kentucky’s head coach has already added a piece to his coaching staff (Keegan Brown, Director of Roster Management) while assistant coaches Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III are headed elsewhere. A commitment from four-star point guard Mason Williams came down the pipe on Friday.

Then, news surfaced on Saturday of Jaland Lowe‘s decision to transfer out of the program. After playing just nine games last season due to injury, Lowe will look for a new home, meaning UK is officially on the hunt for a new PG1. Pope is already digging around for potential additions to next season’s roster ahead of the April transfer portal window. He was in to see guard Dink Pate play during the G League finale on Saturday, where Pate dropped 23 points. UK has also recently reached out to former Alabama commit Chris Washington Jr., a 6-foot-9 forward ranked No. 33 in the 2026 class by Rivals.

Lowe might not be the only Wildcat from last season’s team hitting the portal, either. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim has more info on Kentucky’s stay/go decisions over on KSBoard. Buckle up, BBN — we should be in for an entertaining offseason.

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Kentucky WBB’s season ends (but with good news!)

Kentucky women’s basketball made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade, but that was as far as the Wildcats would go. The 1-seeded Texas Longhorns proved to be too much for Kenny Brooks and Co., as UK was blown out in a 76-54 rout. After hitting a three-pointer to open the game, Kentucky watched helplessly as the Texas juggernaut responded with 15 straight points. It was effectively over from there, the Longhorns holding a 29-11 lead after one quarter of play.

It was a tough way to end an otherwise successful season for Kentucky (25-11; 8-8 SEC). But Brooks did provide some good news in the aftermath of the loss, announcing that All-SEC star center Clara Strack will return next season instead of making the leap to the WNBA. KSR’s Phoenix Stevens has confirmed that Strack has already re-signed a deal to return to Lexington for a senior campaign. That’s huge. She averaged 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, earning multiple All-American honorable mention honors.

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Bat Cats look to take series vs. LSU

Kentucky baseball will wrap up its weekend series in Baton Rouge later today. After taking game one 7-4 on Friday before getting shutout 7-0 in game two on Saturday, the Bat Cats can win the series against LSU with a big rubber match dub this afternoon. Ben Cleaver (1-1, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for UK against a pitcher who has yet to be announced for LSU.

First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+ at Alex Box Stadium.

Will Stein talks Spring Practice

Spring Practice is fully underway for Will Stein‘s Kentucky Wildcats. It was a bit chilly yesterday in Lexington, so practice moved indoors, but the players still provided plenty of heat. There was a third down competition, a one-on-ones portion, and a “good on good” 2-minute drill. Practice ended with a red zone drill, and it included stakes: Losers had to run gassers. Jay Bateman‘s defense was victorious.

“The whole mantra this morning was compete, compete. And what is it going to look like when everybody’s watching you? Because it’s easy to hide in football sometimes.” Stein said. “You know, it’s 11-on-11, it’s really fast-moving, not just from fans or the naked eye or media, but even coaches. Like you can get lost until you really turn on the tape and watch it. Today was about exposure, putting people in uncomfortable situations, and seeing them either rise to the occasion or not.”

Dive into the video below to hear everything Stein had to say about the ‘Cats. We’re already two weeks into spring practice. Crazy, right?

In the midst of spring practice, Stein landed another commitment. 2027 offensive lineman Matthias Burrell has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound interior offensive lineman from Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH) is close with Kentucky assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack. Warmack played with Burrell’s older brother in high school.

Burrell also considered the likes of Virginia, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Louisville before landing on the ‘Cats. He’s Kentucky’s fourth commit from the 2027 cycle.