KSR Today: Opening July with a World Cup Knockout

A summer heat wave has descended over Kentucky just in time for the dog days of summer. The calendar is turning to July, the middle of a sports desert for Big Blue Nation. Even though the Wildcats will not be giving us a ton to watch this month, we’re lucky enough to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with the World Cup on home soil.

The knockout stage of the World Cup is not familiar territory for the United States Men’s National Team. This year, instead of only 16 teams, it’s doubled to 32. That does not diminish the significance of tonight’s match. The USMNT has not won a knockout stage game in the World Cup since 2002. That’s a long, long time.

The men in Red, White, and Blue looked invincible through their first two World Cup matches. That’s not hyperbole. The quality of play was unlike anything American fans have ever seen. With a group victory secured, subs entered the picture and let the game slip away in the final seconds against Turkiye.

Will they return to form, or did the Americans lose momentum? There are no mulligans anymore. The Americans must survive against Bosnia-Herzegovina to advance to the Round of 16.

World Cup Schedule

Noon | England vs. Congo DR | FOX | Atlanta

4:00 | Belgium vs. Senegal | FS1 | Seattle

8:00 | United States vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina | FOX | Santa Clara

An Incredible World Cup Goal

Erling Haaland delivered the game-winner for Norway in the 86th minute, while his Golden boot competitor, Kylian Mbappe, netted two goals for France. Neither delivered a moment as electric as what Julián Quiñones brought to Estadio Azteca after a one-hour lightning delay in front of a friendly crowd.

¡QUIÑONES, QUIÑONES, QUIÑONES!



Con una gran definición y potente derechazo, Julián Quiñones abre el marcador para México con tremendo GOLAZO pic.twitter.com/eAUmdIFb1q — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 1, 2026

J Batt’s First Day at Kentucky

The sun has set on Mitch Barnhart’s 24-year tenure. He buttoned his top button one final time on Tuesday before passing the torch to J Batt.

Admittedly, we don’t know when we will start seeing tangible results from the new Kentucky athletic director/CEO of Champions Blue. My best guess: Jersey patches. Wisconsin recently announced that its uniforms will feature a Culver’s logo. Batt thrives in the world of fundraising and growing revenue. Jersey patches are the largest piece of unsold real estate in the athletic department.

Each week, various players have spent time chatting with the media, but we haven’t gotten to hear Mark Pope answer questions from the media. That’s why it was enlightening to hear him speak with Jon Rothstein on Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky head coach revealed that he’s cooking up a home-and-home with St. John’s. He also shared that the Cats still aren’t done with next year’s roster. “Well, we have a spot open,” Pope told Jon Rothstein this week. “And there are a lot of intriguing things going on that are all pointed in very, very different directions.”

Will it be Serbian sensation Nikola Kusturica? Kentucky had some early momentum in that recruitment, but the rides are turning toward UCLA. We’ll keep our ears low to find out which direction Pope elects to pursue for the final roster spot.

A New Summer Practice Report

Here’s the thing about that conversation: Mark Pope is only going to say so much about his team. When asked about surprise players, he listed five. That’s kind of a cop-out, but it’s part of the job. Jack Pilgrim is here to cut through the fluffy language and get to the heart of what’s going down at the Craft Center. Read the latest Kentucky basketball summer practice report on KSR+ before enjoying a new edition of Sources Say.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content, inside scoop, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Double Dip of 11 Personnel

You look like you need some football talk. The summer recruiting season is slowing to a crawl. Kentucky is a finalist for four-star Jaden Bayonne, who announces this afternoon, but things are trending in a different direction.

When the news slows down, Talking SZN heats up. Adam Luckett is back from vacation and ready to put a bow on Kentucky’s summer recruiting push this afternoon at Noon on the KSR YouTube Channel. If that’s not enough football talk, Coach Dan Casey is going No Huddle with 11 Personnel later this evening. Lock in, BBN.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

A Tip of the Cap to Jacob Polacheck

There was no KSR+ when Jacob Polacheck joined the KSR family. Now, there are thousands of folks who chat daily with multiple contributors to the website. He’s a big reason why it’s been a success story, and late Tuesday night, he shared that today is his last day.

The King of Cold Calls was a life-saver, particularly during transfer portal season, who consistently kept the entire KSR staff on its toes. “What’s going to be on the other side of this phone call?” One time, he actually signed up to run a half-marathon 12 hours before the start of the race. That’s one hell of a ride. We’re sad to see him go, but wish him well on his next stop. Godspeed, Jacob.