KSR Today: Otega Oweh Draft Day

The time has arrived for 00. After filling up buckets at Oklahoma and Kentucky, Otega Oweh is preparing to hear his name called at the NBA Draft.

The top-scoring two-year player in Kentucky basketball history, Oweh was an anchor for Mark Pope, who hit unforgettably clutch shots for the Cats. He broke the Sooners’ hearts twice and made NCAA Tournament magic against Santa Clara. Despite the impressive resume, he’s not exactly what NBA teams are looking for. Oweh is a midrange wizard who lacks length. That’s why he’s falling to the second round.

How long will we have to wait to hear Oweh’s name called? That’s an excellent question. The second round of the NBA Draft is unpredictable. Teams are much more willing to take risks. Will they be willing to do that early with an older Oweh, or will he slip to the end of the night, or possibly all the way off the board? That uncertainty makes the event worth watching. The action tips off at 8 pm ET on ESPN.

JQ to San Antonio

Ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, Kentucky had 60 all-time first round NBA Draft picks, one more than the Duke Blue Devils. The Wildcats are holding onto that lead, thanks to Jayden Quaintance. Even though he only played in four games last season due to a knee injury, the San Antonio Spurs selected the center with the No. 20 overall pick, giving Wemby and Co. some much-needed physicality in the interior. Unfortunately, Jack Pilgrim reports that he’s probably going to need another clean-up surgery before he can suit up in the NBA.

Draft Night Highlight

I admittedly had never heard the name Hannes Steinbach until the Charlotte Hornets drafted the former Washington Husky. Then I saw the Tweet.

A few months ago, Fran Fraschilla commented on Steinbach’s exceptional tape. He essentially blamed Washington’s struggles on Zoom Diallo. The Kentucky point guard waited until his pal got picked in the first round before responding to the ESPN analyst.

A New Batch of Kentucky Basketball Highlights

Jack Pilgrim’s summer practice reports are great, but it’s one thing to read about how these players are performing. It’s much more fun to see it with our own two eyes. Fortunately, a few folks had cameras rolling at the Joe Craft Center to give us a sneak peek of what’s going down, and I think you’re going to like it.

Kentucky released some practice clips today!



Check out that ball movement 😍 pic.twitter.com/239tZyRmVM — KSR (@KSRonX) June 23, 2026

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It’s Recruiting Flip SZN

This summer, commitments happened much earlier in the process. Instead of seeing player announcements in late-June and July, they’re just flipping from one school to the next.

Kentucky was on the wrong end of one when Iveon Lewis announced he was committing to South Carolina. The four-star pass-catcher committed to the Cats in mid-May. He gained some leverage at the negotiating table by officially visiting Colombia over the weekend. When those figures got too high, Kentucky had to walk away from the bidding war.

That blow to the wide receivers’ room may not sting for long. Tyler Fryman had been committed to play baseball at UofL since before he began his prep career at Beechwood. He announced on Tuesday that he is reopening his recruitment, and Kentucky is in a prime position to make a play for the Top-200 wide receiver.

If You Thought That Recruitment was Crazy

There has not been one ordinary day on the Ole Miss beat over the last year. Just when you thought things were starting to normalize, well, recruiting happened.

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker is a Top-100 defensive lineman from the state of Mississippi. That’s a recruitment Pete Golding has to win. On Monday night, Shumaker “shut down” his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to Ole Miss. By 11 am on Tuesday, he was sharing commitment graphics to Colorado. It caused quite a coup in the recruiting world. People’s heads really started spinning when he said, “Actually, I will be going to Ole Miss” nine hours later. Shumaker had the On3 graphics department working overtime.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Speaking of Pete Golding’s program, Kentucky is trying to pry a couple of Top 100 offensive linemen from the Magnolia State. Caden Moss and Antonio Berry officially visited Lexington in early June. The latter is set to announce his decision this afternoon at 1 pm ET. The thought is that Ole Miss probably can’t afford to land both. If they get Berry today, that could be good news for the Cats with Moss.

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World Cup Schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo finally kicked off the rust and joined his striking counterparts with a pair of goals in a 5-0 blowout win over Uzbekistan on Tuesday. He’s now the only player to score in six World Cups.

Today is the beginning of the final games of the group stage. That means that for the first time, we’ll have two matches at once, which is supposed to prevent teams from reacting to their other group opponents’ results. Prepare for six matches on today’s busy slate.

3:00 | Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar | FS1

3:00 | Switzerland vs. Canada | FOX

6:00 | Morocco vs. Haiti | FS1

6:00 | Scotland vs. Brazil | FOX

9:00 | South Africa vs. South Korea | FS1

9:00 | Czechia vs. Mexico | FOX