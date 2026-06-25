KSR Today: Otega Oweh is headed to OKC, USA battles Türkiye in World Cup

Good morning, folks! It’s another Thursday in the offseason, but there is plenty to look forward to today. But before we start looking too far ahead, we have to talk about the big news from last night.

Otega Oweh heard his name called during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The No. 41 overall pick was originally owned by the Miami Heat, but was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Why? Because one of the best organizations at developing basketball talent wanted to scoop up Oweh. In OKC, Oweh will join a couple of former Kentucky guards in two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace.

There isn’t a better team for Oweh to begin his NBA career with. There is a roster crunch coming for OKC, but Oweh can factor in as a defensive specialist. He’ll have to learn how to adapt from being the number one scorer in college to being more defensive-minded, but having guys like Wallace and Lu Dort there to guide him should make that possible. We’ve seen the Thunder turn non-first-rounders into real rotational players before. Let’s see what they can do with someone as physical and athletic as Oweh.

Oweh becomes the fourth draft pick for Mark Pope as the head coach at Kentucky. He’s also the 147th total draft pick in school history. With him and Jayden Quaintance (Spurs) coming off the draft board, that makes it 19 straight years a former ‘Cat has been selected, the longest streak in the nation.

Go be great, Otega. The Big Blue Nation has your back.

Get ready to hear from a few Wildcats

We’re nearly two weeks into summer practice for the 2026-27 Kentucky men’s basketball squad. Which means we’re slowly starting to learn more and more about next season’s Wildcats. Last week, we were able to interview the likes of Malachi Moreno, Mason Williams, and Reece Potter for the first time this offseason. Later today, we’ll have the chance to talk with another trio of ‘Cats.

Today’s interviewees include a couple of new faces in Zoom Diallo and Justin McBride, along with returning wing Braydon Hawthorne. As always, the KSR crew will be there to talk to them all. Videos of everything they have to say will be on our YouTube page as soon as possible. Stay tuned.

Will Stein‘s 2027 recruiting class is already shaping up like a top 25 group. He’s not done yet, though. Kentucky has a chance to add a pair of four-stars (and hopefully a third) in the coming days.

Four-star linebacker Sean Fox will announce his college decision later today at The Opening Finals live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. That show begins around 5:30 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound product of Indianapolis (IN) Warren Central is ranked No. 258 nationally in 2027. Fox will choose between UK, Georgia, and Clemson. The ‘Cats seem to be in good shape heading down the home stretch. There are three RPM picks logged in favor of Fox landing in Lexington.

will announce his college decision later today at The Opening Finals live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. That show begins around 5:30 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound product of Indianapolis (IN) is ranked No. 258 nationally in 2027. Fox will choose between UK, Georgia, and Clemson. The ‘Cats seem to be in good shape heading down the home stretch. There are three RPM picks logged in favor of Fox landing in Lexington. Then there’s four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss, who is set to make his decision live on Instagram this Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Ranked No. 43 nationally, Moss would be the biggest addition of the Stein era so far. Ole Miss, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, and Tennessee are also involved. The Rebels have been the perceived frontrunner, but they just added another four-star lineman earlier this week. Kentucky’s buzz is growing, just not enough quite yet for the experts to flip their RPMs to the Wildcats. This recruitment isn’t done yet.

We’re all still waiting on four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman, too. After decommitting from Louisville baseball earlier this week, all signs point towards him choosing Kentucky football. It’s just a matter of when he wants to pop at this point. The Beechwood (KY) product is ranked 195th nationally. Can Stein go 3-for-3?

We had a surprise basketball visitor last weekend

2027 four-star center Caleb Ourigou, ranked No. 57 overall, snuck into Lexington last weekend for a low-key official visit with Kentucky, reports On3’s Joe Tipton. Ourigou is a rumored reclass candidate for 2026, meaning he could be playing college basketball this coming season. Listed at 6-foot-10, he also visited UConn last week and has upcoming visits to BYU and Arkansas.

Kentucky offered him on May 18 following the first live period of the spring, with Mark Pope and his staff in attendance at Nike EYBL session two in Memphis. They also watched him at the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month. Ourigou is averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and two blocks per game on the EYBL circuit with the New York Renaissance. He’ll be one to keep an eye on.

USA closes out group stage play vs. Türkiye

The United States has already won Group D and advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but they’ll look to go undefeated in group play tonight against Türkiye. It’ll be a late start, though. The match is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. USA manager Mauricio Pochettino does not plan to risk starting his four guys with yellow cards (Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson), who could all receive one-game suspensions if they’re hit with another yellow against Türkiye.

USA is 2-0 so far in the World Cup with wins over Paraguay and Australia, the team’s first-ever two-game winning streak in this event. Meanwhile, Türkiye is 0-2 and has already been eliminated from the knockout rounds. In that sense, there isn’t much for either team to be playing for, but this will be a good opportunity for the Americans to see how good their depth is.

Here is today’s World Cup schedule:

4:00 ET | Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast

4:00 ET | Ecuador vs. Germany

7:00 ET | Japan vs. Sweden

7:00 ET | Tunisia vs. Netherlands

10:00 ET | Paraguay vs. Australia

10:00 ET | Türkiye vs. United States

KSR Happy Hour live at 4!

You know what day of the week it is… Another live edition of KSR’s Happy Hour show will start around 4:00 p.m. ET on the KSR YouTube channel. We’ll have Drew Franklin, Tyler Thompson, and Jack Pilgrim running the program today to recap player interviews, talk summer practice, football recruiting — pretty much everything we’ve talked about in this article, but with the usual KSR twist of nonsense. We’ll see you there.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.