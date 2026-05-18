KSR Today: Pope’s recruiting weekend, baseball heads to Hoover, and more

Good morning, KSR readers. A busy weekend for Kentucky basketball recruiting is in the books, while baseball heads to Hoover for the SEC Tournament this week. Those are the top stories on this Monday morning, with several other items to add to them. Shall we?

Mark Pope (and KSR) were in Memphis for the first live evaluation period

It was a busy weekend for Kentucky Basketball‘s recruiting efforts, and for KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck, who attended the Nike EYBL’s stop in Memphis to scout and interview the next round of high school basketball talent, and to follow UK’s staff around the premises. The first live period of the summer saw the Wildcats check out some of the top players in the 2027, 2028, and even 2029 classes, highlighted by No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser and several other top-end recruits for the future. Catch up on the events with a link dump from Jack and Jacob’s hard work.

The Jamal Crawford dream ain’t dead yet

Mark Pope still has an open spot on Kentucky’s coaching staff. The position was offered to now-retired NBA star Jamal Crawford as Kentucky pursued Tyran Stokes last month, but the Crawford rumors died down when Stokes chose Kansas. However, KSR has learned that Crawford is still in the mix for the job and is mulling it over as his TV obligations wind down with the NBA Playoffs. He confirmed his candidacy and consideration for the job to KSR while both parties were in Memphis, where Crawford’s son, JJ Crawford, entertained as the No. 1 recruit in the 2029 class.

The 20-year NBA veteran has other offers as well, as he pursues a career in coaching. Kentucky will keep one assistant coaching seat open a little longer this summer, in hopes that he will eventually take it.

[Jamal Crawford still mulling Kentucky assistant job]

Dinner with Franck

Last night, Mark and Lee Anne Pope welcomed Franck Kepnang to Lexington with dinner at Jeff Ruby’s. Accompanied by his mother, Hortense, Kepnang fine-dined with the staff upon arriving in the Bluegrass to begin his time as a Wildcat. I hope he got the butter pie.

So great to officially welcome Franck and his Mom Hortense to Lexington! pic.twitter.com/fd81A4TkyR — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 18, 2026

Malachi Moreno Watch

There’s nothing new to report on Malachi Moreno as he considers his basketball future. This week, expect more NBA workouts and conversations, then he’ll have until next week to return to school if that’s his decision. He has until Wednesday, May 27, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Photo of the Day: Mark Pope and the NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his second straight NBA MVP award on Sunday. We celebrate with a throwback from Jeff Drummond‘s photo vault, showing a young SGA in a Kentucky uniform, standing in front of Mark Pope during UK vs. Utah Valley in Rupp Arena in 2017. It’s confusing at first glance.

(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mark Pope in Rupp Arena in 2017 / Photo via Jeff Drummond)

Thunder vs. Spurs tonight

Shai’s Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. OKC is a 6.5-point favorite in the game, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock. The series pits Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace against De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson, with a spot in the Finals on the line.

The SEC Baseball Tournament starts tomorrow

Still on the NCAA bubble, Kentucky Baseball heads to Hoover, Alabama, this week to pad its tournament resume and potentially win some hardware at the conference tournament. The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament gets underway tomorrow, with first-round play beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. CT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Ole Miss and Missouri lead things off, followed by No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt in the second game. You can follow the 16-team, single-elimination tournament on the SEC Network. Kentucky-Vanderbilt is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CT.

Big TBT news coming today

Fans of La Familia and the TBT will soon learn about a new format for The Basketball Tournament this summer. KSR has the scoop and we’ll share it with you around 10 a.m., including roster updates for the Kentucky alums and this year’s prize pool. Big Blue Nation’s new summer tradition tips off in July again this year.

UK Men’s Golf plays in the NCAA Regional today

Last week, Kentucky Women’s Golf advanced from the NCAA’s Tallahassee Regional to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship later this month. Lexington’s own C.A. Carter shot a 7-under-par in the final round to help Kentucky clinch the last of five available invites at the regional tournament. She birdied the last four holes of her round for a career-best and course-record score.

Today, the men’s team begins regional play to see if they, too, can join the women in advancing to the Big Dance. Kentucky Men’s Golf tees off at the Bermuda Run Regional, hosted by Wake Forest, today. You can score watch here.

Happy 50th Birthday, Ron Mercer

The 1996 national champion and 1997 SEC Player of the Year/All-American turns 50 today. Happy Birthday, Ron!

KSR’s morning show is live from 10 a.m. to noon

Matt and I will be in the downtown Lexington studio this morning. You can catch the show at KSBar and Grille on Wednesday. Go Cats.