KSR Today: Portal madness continues

Have you been able to catch your breath? Regroup and look alive, because the transfer portal madness isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Well, it’s slowing down in one way — no more mad dashes to cast a net of hundreds of names with surface-level conversations — but picking up in another. As of today, the dead period is over and schools can now officially host visitors, transitioning out of the virtual meeting stage and coaches seeing players face-to-face. There is already one big-time player we know of making his way to campus to meet with Mark Pope and his staff, with others in the works. As for new outgoing departures? We got one of those, too.

Let’s start this Friday by catching up on everything you may have missed and what you need to know as we head into a busy weekend.

Collin Chandler says goodbye to Lexington

Pope’s first-ever commitment at Kentucky entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, armed with an offer he couldn’t refuse from his old friends back in Provo. A new report popped up early Thursday indicating Collin Chandler wasn’t totally set on leaving, with the “door open to a possible return to Kentucky depending on how conversations go in the coming days,” according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Then he shared an official statement to end the night, announcing that his time in Lexington had come to a close and that he was returning ‘home.’

“I am so grateful to Coach Pope, the assistant coaches and staff, my teammates, and the University of Kentucky and BBN for the last 2 years,” Chandler wrote. “You welcomed me into your family with open arms, were patient with me, and supported me every step of the way. You helped me grow so much — not just as a player, but as a man. You will always be family to me.

“I am returning home and excited for the work and challenges ahead.”

The Wildcats got back Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams, but also expected to return Chandler, leaving a glaring hole not only in the starting lineup, but among knockdown shooters on the roster. There are plenty of fish in the sea, obviously, but the Cats are losing a good one with serious upside.

Zoom Diallo is Kentucky’s first portal visitor

Has Pope already found his replacement? Washington transfer guard Zoom Diallo is more of an on-ball threat and not the same shooter Chandler is, but he’s certainly a talent upgrade on the roster to keep a very close eye on, making his way to Kentucky for a Friday visit, he tells KSR.

Diallo, a 6-4 rising junior out of Tacoma, averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds on 49/32/83 shooting splits in 33 games played for the Huskies this past season. KSR has learned that UK is ‘strongly in the mix’ for the guard ranked No. 33 overall and No. 9 at his position, according to the On3 Industry Portal Rankings.

Run it back to Keeneland? It’s gonna be sunny and 75 degrees at the track this weekend.

Dink Pate commits to… Providence?

One player we know won’t be upgrading Kentucky’s talent is G League star Dink Pate, who was thought to be deciding between Kentucky and SMU with new Zoom calls with the two programs seemingly every day. When he made his commitment late Thursday evening, it was neither the Wildcats nor the Mustangs. Instead, he decided to join first-year coach Bryan Hodgson at Providence as a Friar.

Totally out of left field, a curveball no one saw coming.

Now, there are questions remaining whether the 6-8 guard will even be declared eligible as a pro who declared for the draft and kept his name in — a big no-no, according to a recent rule push by the NCAA — so that’s something to consider. But the Wildcats hosted a Zoom meeting with Pate just this week, while Pope traveled to New York to see him play on March 28, so there was clearly some optimism on Kentucky’s side that he’ll be cleared. Instead, we’ll be taking him off our big board.

It was a nice little one-two punch for the Friars on Thursday, who also added San Diego State transfer Miles Byrd — a former Kentucky target, as well — to give Hodgson quite the wing duo to build around.

Travis Perry is back in the portal

Three straight offseasons, three straight decisions on the Lyon King’s future. First, Travis Perry had to decide whether to stick with Pope at Kentucky following Coach Cal’s departure, ultimately choosing to stay. Then, he hit the portal after his freshman campaign, opting to sign with Chris Beard — who definitely didn’t tamper with the state’s all-time leading scorer during his time in Lexington — for a fresh start as a sophomore. He’d average 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest across 35 games with shooting splits of 34/35/88.

Now, he’s back in the portal, looking for yet another change of scenery.

NEWS: Ole Miss guard Travis Perry plans to enter the @TransferPortal, agent Nate Conley of Court XIV tells @On3.



The 6-1 sophomore averaged 5.3 PPG this season. Began his career at Kentucky. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/KMt196mRCh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 9, 2026

Where will he land? Vanderbilt is seen as an early team to watch, but you never know—maybe he returns home to the Bluegrass State?

Alvin Brooks III lands at NC State

It’s not just players finding new homes during the portal madness — Kentucky’s coaches are doing the same. We already knew Jason Hart landed at SMU, and now, Alvin Brooks III has made a decision on his future.

KSR was the first to report on Thursday that Pope’s former Associate Head Coach would be joining Justin Gainey’s new staff at NC State. By the end of the day, Brooks himself confirmed that he’d be with the Wolfpack moving forward, including more clever social media wordplay.

“The right (WOLF)PACK pushes you past limits you didn’t know existed,” he wrote. “BE ELITE!”

The right 🐺 PACK pushes you past limits you didn’t know existed. BE ELITE! pic.twitter.com/PXjWYdobTG — Alvin Brooks III (@Coach_AB3) April 9, 2026

His job remains open in Lexington for the time being. Time to see who Pope targets as his replacement.

Let’s keep it rolling, folks. We’re just getting started.