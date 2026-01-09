KSR Today: Portal, Playoffs and Pope

Happy Friday, Big Blue Nation. How are we feeling? Coming down from the high of portal season? Still down from the Kentucky basketball loss? Distracting yourself from all of it? Whatever it is, it’s time to regroup and prepare for a big-time weekend for the Cats, starting with some new potential transfers and Will Stein in the College Football Playoff, followed by a massive get-right opportunity for Mark Pope’s squad in Lexington.

Let’s have a day.

Calm before the storm of more portal chaos

Things have been far too quiet for Kentucky in the recruiting trenches, waiting for the next massive portal domino to fall. It’s the calm before the storm following the first massive wave of additions, Stein preparing for his second wave — more potentially coming on Friday and into the weekend.

He’s already added 13 transfers. Who will be next? Auburn left tackle Xavier Chaplin is coming off visits to Florida State and Kentucky and is expected to decide between the Seminoles and Wildcats today. Elsewhere, Colorado playmaker Dre’Lon Miller will be on campus, as will his former teammate Ryan Staub as a potential backup quarterback option behind Kenny Minchey. Central Oklahoma defensive lineman Wesley Hudson will be in town — KSR+ has a story with him coming, so keep an eye out for that — as will UTEP offensive tackle Mark Robinson. Renick Dorilas from Rutgers is also a potential name to watch with his recruitment winding down.

Head on a swivel, as they say. This stuff moves quickly and surprises are always on the table.

Welcome back, Willie Rodriguez!

Sometimes the best additions are the ones you already have on the roster, Stein convincing former four-star tight end Willie Rodriguez to return to Lexington in 2026.

There were whispers an announcement to run it back with the Wildcats was imminent, and then he made it official on Thursday.

He caught 23 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown in 2025, good for third on the team in receiving while becoming the first UK tight end with 300-plus yards in a season since CJ Conrad in 2018.

Expect more of the same this fall.

“He’s a really good player. The vision is we’re going to throw him the ball, and Willie knows that,” offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “… Willie is a really good talent. He’s a really good talent.”

Will Stein coaches for a spot in the national championship

Stein will be juggling portal movement and coaching in the national semifinal on Friday with Oregon set to take on Indiana in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff for that one is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on ESPN with IU a 3.5-point favorite.

The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20 in Eugene back on October 11 — the latter’s only loss of the season. Now, it’s an opportunity for revenge on the big stage. How is Stein preparing for it?

“I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in,” he said. “It’s really surreal that I’m in this position. I’ve really just tried to focus all my energy on what I’m doing at the present moment, and not trying to think too much about things I can’t control. What I know that I can control is trying to be the best offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks right now, give our guys a great plan, and give it my all to this university that’s given me so much and my family so much.”

As for the work his staff is doing in the portal back home in Lexington, that speaks for itself, and he’ll be happy to dig deeper into all of it when this championship run comes to a close.

“I think it’s pretty evident what’s going on over there,” he said of the additions.

Mark Pope previews Mississippi State

It’s been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week for the Kentucky basketball program — and Mark Pope, specifically. After getting dunked on by Nate Oats in Tuscaloosa, then Dennis Gates in Lexington for back-to-back SEC losses to open conference play, the finger-pointing was on.

Now, the Wildcats have to leave all of that behind them and focus on beating a Mississippi State team coming off a blowout win vs. Oklahoma to start 2-0 in the SEC with six consecutive victories. The Bulldogs’ resume isn’t very good, but with Josh Hubbard leading the way, anything is possible.

Pope will preview that matchup and move past Alabama and Missouri at 12 PM ET with plenty of coverage to follow right here on KSR.

WBB falls at Alabama

Speaking of losses in Tuscaloosa, Kenny Brooks earned one himself this week, too, unfortunately. Things did not go well for the Kentucky women’s basketball program at Alabama, falling 64-51 in a game that slipped away in the second and third quarters.

The Wildcats shot just 31.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three and 62.5 percent at the line compared to 38.3 percent overall, 30.4 percent from deep and 73.3 percent at the charity stripe for the Tide.

Tonie Morgan led the way with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists, followed by Asia Boone with 12. Clara Strack finished with just four points on 1-13 shooting while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Now, Kentucky moves on to face No. 5 Oklahoma inside Historic Memorial Coliseum, scheduled for Sunday at 4 PM ET on SEC Network. Bounce-back opportunity for the Cats.