KSR Today: Portal, Spring Game and Recruiting News

Thursday was a transfer portal dud for the Kentucky Wildcats. Mark Pope had Syracuse standout Donnie Freeman on campus earlier in the week, followed by Furman star Alex Wilkins and Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik. Of that group, there was hope at least one or two would commit while wrapping up their visits to keep the good momentum rolling following Washington transfer Zoom Diallo‘s official addition, but for now, the wait continues — publicly, at least. That’s leaving Big Blue Nation a little antsy, with fans wanting some kind of good news going into the weekend, preferably a few BOOMS to start seeing the vision for what 2026-27 could look like in a make-or-break season for Pope.

We’ll have to wait and see on there, but until then, how about some updates elsewhere to get your Friday started? Who knows, maybe distractions will bring us a big-time pledge or two? I’m desperate for another one — and soon.

Keep an eye out for Spring Game news

Weather in the area is not looking great for Saturday’s Spring Game, scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at Kroger Field. As of right now, the scrimmage remains on as planned, but Will Stein acknowledged Thursday that Kentucky could pivot if the forecast doesn’t improve.

A final update will likely come this afternoon to decide whether to play ball or shut it down.

“I want to make sure all of our fans know that we’re going to keep them posted throughout the next day, day and a half,” Stein said Thursday. “If it is inclement weather and severe chance of thunderstorms, we’re going to have to make the appropriate call come game time.”

The current forecast says there is a 30-35% chance of rain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET — right in the game window. From there, it ramps up to 45% and above through 11 p.m. ET, all for a precipitation total of .9″.

If they play, this is the format

Let’s assume they decide to keep things on as planned, the event is going to be a little different than most years. For starters, fans must claim a free ticket before arriving or walkup tickets will be available between gates 9-10 — but you must have a ticket to enter. Parking is free around the Kroge, opening at 9 a.m. ET. Who wouldn’t want to tailgate for a Spring Game?

From there, warmups will start at 10:30 a.m. with the game kicking off at 11 a.m. ET. It’ll be a blue and white team, offense vs. defense, with four 15-minute quarters. Offense gets six points for a touchdown, one point for the extra point, two for a conversion from the two, three points for field goals, four points for a conversion from the 10-yard line — ooh, fancy! As for the defense, that side of the football can score six for touchdowns, six for turnovers, three for three-and-outs or turnover on downs and one point for a forced punt.

Easy enough, right? Let’s hope things move forward as planned and we get to enjoy some football on Saturday.

Learn more about Will Stein’s next QB STUD

He won’t be playing this weekend, but he is the future face of the program, as Jake Nawrot — the nation’s No. 2 overall quarterback in the class of 2027 — has committed to Kentucky as one of the best pure talents to ever join the Wildcats. He chose Stein and Co. over the likes of Oregon, Iowa and Kansas State, giving the first-year coach his biggest recruiting win to date.

What do you need to know about his addition? KSR’s Nick Roush and Adam Luckett broke it all down on 11 Personnel.

Kentucky gets a TANK flipped from the Plains

Nawrot was the first major football domino to fall, then came another on Thursday in the form of Tank Proctor, the No. 469 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings.

The three-star prospect is the No. 31 overall tight end, previously committing to Auburn on Jan. 19 after visiting Alex Golesh‘s program for a junior day. Now, the tight end is flipping to another SEC program following another unofficial visit — a better SEC program.

With the addition, the Wildcats now have the No. 21 recruiting class in the country. Not too shabby, eh?

Cats vs. Cards Volleyball Spring Match is TONIGHT

It ain’t just the football team getting some spring action in — Craig Skinner and the national runner-ups have a must-attend volleyball match in Lexington tonight, too. The Wildcats, coming off a title game appearance just a few months ago, will take on the Louisville Cardinals in their Spring Match.

That’s scheduled for 6 p.m. ET tonight at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Though the event will not be televised, tickets are available for $11 for adults and $6 for kids/seniors. All seating will be general admission once you have your ticket and enter the venue. You can buy those here.