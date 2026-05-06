KSR Today: Questions for Mark Pope

There is rarely a dull moment when covering the happenings at the University of Kentucky. Typically, this is the time of the year when “Summer Radio” takes hold. If you think things are slowing down in the world of UK Athletics, just wait. Something unexpected will happen soon.

That was exactly the case on Tuesday evening when Mark Pope made a surprising post on social media, inviting questions from Kentucky basketball fans.

“Big Blue Nation, it has been a busy six weeks, and I’ve missed you,” he said. “It’s time to talk some hoops, so drop a question below, and I’ll hit you back. Go Cats!”

BBN I want to talk!



Drop your questions in the comments, and I’ll spend the next couple of days answering them 👇 pic.twitter.com/twrdVeEZKj — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 5, 2026

The initial reaction from many was, “Really? Of all the places, the Twitter cesspool is where you’re looking for feedback?” Naturally, there were plenty of comments and questions from disgruntled fans. You don’t have to look too hard in the replies to find them. But what you’ll also see are plenty of thoughtful, legitimate questions, such as…

“Talk about Braydon Hawthorne’s development over the last year. Do you see him making the leap to be a starting caliber SEC wing you can count on being a primary scorer?” – @AllUKBall_HS “Hey Coach! Can you give us a little snippet of what you hope the offense will look like next year with the team we have so far?” – @TheKYGameday “Can you vocalize why fans should be bought in on the current roster? We know championships are the standard. Is this roster built to win a championship?” – @CoachRyanKY

Mark Pope last took questions from the media after Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State. He spoke on his call-in show the following day, but had gone radio silent since. It has been a long six weeks. Now, we play the waiting game to see which questions Mark Pope will answer in the middle of an anxiety-filled offseason.

Two Kentucky Hires for One Athletic Director Vacancy?

While you’re wondering who will be added to Mark Pope’s next roster, Eli Capilouto is looking for Mitch Barnhart’s replacement. It might not just be one person.

As the world of college athletics changes, the University of Kentucky is considering a change to its structure within the athletic department. The school is looking into four different proposals, with one in particular that would put two at the top of the chain of command. One person would serve as a traditional athletic director, overseeing all of the teams, while the other would be a de facto moneyman, charged with increasing revenue and ensuring programs are properly funded. Could it work? It might be the way of the future, or it could create chaos with two top dogs struggling for power.

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

Will Stein Knows Ball

While most of the attention locally has been on the Kentucky basketball program, Will Stein has received quite a bit of attention from folks who cover college football year-round. Coach Dan Casey joined Crain and Cone to share his list of the Top 5 play-callers in college football, and the Kentucky head coach came in at No. 2. No matter what hand he’s dealt, Stein’s offenses are explosive, and he’s pretty good with QBs, too.

“I just think in terms of quarterback development, I don’t know if many people are doing it better than Will Stein right now, in terms of the guys that he’s had through his system the past few years at Oregon,” said Casey.

“When I watch the film it’s hard to not be impressed with @CoachWillStein”



–@CoachDanCasey on what @UKFootball is getting with Stein/Sloan pic.twitter.com/44NzvHW0GR — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) May 5, 2026

Spring practice is over. Coaches are on the road recruiting. That means college football rhetoric is shifting toward changes in the sport, which has become an annual tradition in recent years. The AFCA is taking a big swing to shake up the sport’s calendar.

The collection of coaches voted on recommendations to eliminate conference championship games, end the season by mid-January, and expand the CFP to “the maximum number of participants.” How maximum? A 24-team Playoff. That’s a lot of teams. Do we really need that many?

A Rough Out for Kentucky Softball

It’s been a rough year for the Kentucky softball team. They ended the regular season with 23 straight losses, but had homefield advantage in the SEC Tournament and a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. The game ended with a 4-3 loss to Mississippi State. The bases were juiced with two outs, but Kentucky couldn’t get the out at first. It will be the first time the Wildcats have missed the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

Kentucky softball has been eliminated from the SEC Tournament.



The Wildcats went into the seventh inning holding a 3-1 lead against Mississippi State, but came out on the other side with a 4-3 loss.



➡️ https://t.co/uLDOrrgWzdpic.twitter.com/GOcQbLalEt — KSR (@KSRonX) May 5, 2026

Follow @KSRonX, KSR’s official Twitter/X account, for all the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, videos, and content.

Two More Kentucky High School Sports?

The KHSAA Board of Control is meeting this week and big changes could be on the horizon for high school sports in Kentucky. A vote on Wednesday will determine class realignment in football, with private schools adding a 1.35 multiplier that would cause drastic shifts.

Don’t be distracted by that news. They could be adding two more sports, pickleball and girls flag football. The additions would not take place until the 2027-28 school year, with pickleball in the fall and girls’ flag football in the spring. Flag football’s momentum into the high school ranks is not surprising, but pickleball? Are we really gonna do this? Hey, I don’t think it’s a big dill, as long as the student-athletes relish this great opportunity.