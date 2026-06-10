KSR Today: Sayonara T-Ball, Finals Return, Kentucky Football Camp

Before they become the Boys of Summer, they are the tikes of T-Ball. On Tuesday night, I completed my first season as the head coach of the Pirates. While helping 3-5 year olds stay out of the dirt for a couple of hours a week isn’t the most enriching athletic experience, it is a rewarding experience, one that has no other comparison.

My day started by writing about how a gambling addict who bet on his own team is creating college football boycotts. It’s refreshing to just see kids who are excited to play sports. Were they always excited? Of course not. It gets hot. They get tired. Who wants to wait in the field if you can’t pick the weeds?

Before I began this journey as a T-Ball coach, I received a warning. “It’s like herding cats.” It’s not inaccurate, and even though I was not able to install a squeeze play and teach a kid how to hit a curve, coaching T-Ball is infinitely more fun because of the growth you see in such a short amount of time.

They may seem inattentive, but three-year-olds are sponges. They’re also hilarious. “The sun makes me sneeze,” is what Clementine told me today. This is the same girl who decided a few weeks back that she didn’t need the tee anymore. She wanted Coach Nick to soft-toss it to her. First pitch — SMASHED. So proud.

That was just one instance of dozens throughout the year that made me beam with pride. The same kids who hurt each other fighting for the ball on the ground, ended the season by giving it to their teammates to let them have a turn, throwing it to first.

This job can turn sports fans into jaded curmudgeons. The money from the professional ranks, all the way down to travel ball, is just despicable. A few months with the Pirates T-Ball team reminded me why sports matter. There is no better learning tool.

One More Note on T-Ball

Don’t worry, I’ll get to all of the Kentucky sports in a moment, but bear with me for one more second while I go on an old man rant. These are the rules at my Little League. They should be universal.

Parents take youth sports WAY too seriously. Dreams of Little Johnny making it to the Big Leagues are overwhelmingly intoxicating, and also very stupid.

Two weeks ago, my wife stumbled upon the certificate she received as the manager of her seventh-grade volleyball team. This is the same person who got a full-ride scholarship to play in college, won four conference titles, and received all-conference offers. She wasn’t good enough to make her middle school volleyball team as a seventh grader.

The point? None of this matters! Genetics takes over in teenage years and separates the best from the rest. Youth sports are supposed to be a fun vehicle to teach kids life lessons on overcoming adversity. You don’t need years of strenuous travel ball to get that across.

Now, I digress.

The young athletes who have the traits to make it to the next level will be competing on Wednesday morning in Lexington at Will Stein’s Kentucky Football camp. Hundreds of players from all around the region will receive combine testing, then work with coaches in individual drills, before it all culminates with one-on-ones and a 7-on-7 competition. KSR will have boots on the ground this morning. Lock into KSBoard and House of Blue for live updates.

There was a late change of plans. Kentucky has canceled today’s camp as the program mourns the loss of Nic Smith.

KSR Checks in with Jake Nawrot

The future Kentucky quarterback made his first return trip to Lexington since he committed to the Cats. It felt like the right time to have Jake Nawrot on for a No Huddle! edition of 11 Personnel.

The second-ranked quarterback in the country talked about the picture from his first unofficial visit that caused quite the stir. He also talked about linking up with Tyler Fryman during his state baseball tournament game while hanging out with other commits in the 2027 class, and why he’s so confident that Nate Dodson, Joe Sloan, and Will Stein can develop him into a star quarterback.

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Kentucky Baseball gets a Portal Commit

The Bat Cats now have two offseason additions from the transfer portal. Derek Terry reports that Wright State utility player JP Peltier has committed to Kentucky. The Ohio native was a two-year starter in the infield for the Raiders. In 2026, he slashed .294/.391/.548 along with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 24 doubles. The year prior, Peltier pelted 20 home runs, hit .303, and stole 24 bases.

NBA Finals Return

The San Antonio Spurs evened the series by stunning the New York faithful at Madison Square Garden. Can they do it again and even the series before it returns to Texas? The Knicks are only 1.5-point favorites on BetMGM. Tip-off is set for 8:40 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, catch up on the latest Kentucky basketball talk with Jack Pilgrim in a new edition of Sources Say.

Got thoughts? Take advantage of our KSR+ Summer Sale and continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board, for 50% off an annual subscription.

Insane Ending to a Baseball Game

After spending a weekend in the middle of chaos with Kentucky in West Virginia, Tom Hart got called up to the big leagues for an Atlanta Braves broadcast. The chaos followed him to the south side of Chicago. The game went to extra innings, and Atlanta struck first. Chicago was down to its final out with a runner on third. In his Major League Baseball debut, Braden Montgomery hit a walk-off home run. That’s just the fifth time a player has ever won his MLB debut with a walk-off homer. Insane.

BRADEN MONTGOMERY HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER IN HIS MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT! pic.twitter.com/ifxPs2t57F — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

You’ve heard about the Tess Effect. Baseball clearly has a Tom Hart Time, and it’s chaos.

Matt’s Canes Even the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Finals have consistently delivered the goods. Vegas had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Instead, Jordan Staal dove to the ice to make the go-ahead goal in the third period, then the Canes hit an empty-netter to even the series with a 5-3 win.

You can expect to hear an elated Matt Jones when Kentucky’s No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes fan jumps onto the iHeart airwaves at 10 am.