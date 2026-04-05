KSR Today: Scrimmage recap, championship basketball, and the Bat Cats

Good morning, folks! And a Happy Easter Sunday to the Big Blue Nation! No matter what your plans are for the day, let’s make it a great one. Barring any surprise transfer portal news (always a possibility!), it should be a relatively calm day in the world of UK Athletics, but there is still plenty to talk about on this chilly morning across the Bluegrass State.

We’ll start with yesterday’s Men’s Final Four. Monday’s championship bout has officially been set. Game one was a bit more exciting than game two, (2) UConn taking down (3) Illinois 71-62. The Fighting Illini trailed for most of the game, but found ways to make it interesting down the stretch. UConn hit 12 three-pointers while Illinois posted only three assists. That’ll do it. On the other side of the bracket, (1) Michigan essentially led from start to finish with a 91-73 blowout of (1) Arizona. That gives up a Michigan vs. UConn title match. The Wolverines haven’t won a championship since 1989. UConn has six of them since 1999.

If you can’t wait until tomorrow for your championship fix — don’t stress. We’ve got a battle between one-seeds to decide the Women’s championship. South Carolina and UCLA will clash this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC in Phoenix. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks are viewed as 3.5-point favorites, per our friends at BetMGM. It’s gonna be a fun one. And for you NIT nuts, Auburn will take on Tulsa for that crown tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Now let’s take a dive into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

For the first time this spring, Kentucky played tackle football. The ninth spring practice included a live scrimmage with about 30 snaps of 11-on-11. They also had some competitive one-on-ones and a two-minute drill in what football coaches describe as “thud.” Pads get popped, but no one is taken to the ground.

“I really liked the effort and the energy out there,” head coach Will Stein said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “We’re obviously nowhere near where we need to be, but I do feel like our guys have improved since day one, and we have some really good football players.”

Kenny Minchey is a Wizard. No other way to explain this throw. pic.twitter.com/RrXxLzelMo — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 4, 2026

Saturday’s scrimmage was the first of three this spring. We’re less than two weeks away from the official Spring Game, where the BBN can come out and watch Stein’s Wildcats in action. The first-year head coach is using this time to whip everyone into shape, but without overdoing it too much. Running backs CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes did not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage, and neither did wide receiver Nic Anderson. Safety Martels Carter was even taking some snaps at running back.

There is still a long way to go until the fall, but it’s hard not to be excited about what Stein has brewing in Lexington. Hear everything he had to say after the first scrimmage below.

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What you missed from “Kentucky Basketball Confidential”

The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season was a roller coaster of ups and downs. If you wanted to relive it, the CBS documentary Kentucky Basketball Confidential did just that, capturing the emotions of the highs in between all of the lows. It was released on Saturday. We’ll likely forget all about it by Monday.

There wasn’t exactly any ground-breaking new information that came out of this doc, which might be for the best. We did learn more about the infamous pregame situation ahead of the Louisville matchup, but that turned out to be a nothing-burger.

“The only thing that happened pregame of that Louisville game is I learned I have to be more careful with the words I say, the words people pay so much attention to,” Mark Pope said. “There was nothing, nothing. We walked into the Louisville gym and during warm-ups, my guys were jawing back and forth with fans. They walked to the locker room at they were at level 11 an hour and a half before the game. We were just at a fever pitch for a long time, too long to probably be sustainable. There was no fight, no controversy, nothing interesting. That’s the big reveal.”

The documentary did show plenty of the highs, like the wins over Tennessee, Arkansas, and Santa Clara. We saw some more personal clips of the players, too. But there were also plenty of low moments. If you missed it and would like to watch, click the link here.

Another rubber match for the Bat Cats

After losing 5-4 on Friday, No. 22 Kentucky (23-7; 6-5 SEC) bounced back on Saturday with a 9-2 revenge win over Missouri at KPP. Scott Campbell Jr. drilled his second grand slam of the season for the Bat Cats. Tyler Bell got the party going with a two-run homer in the first inning that set the tone, while Nate Harris threw for five innings on the mound, allowing five hits and two runs.

Kentucky will look to win the series this afternoon back at KPP. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+.

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