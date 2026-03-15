KSR Today: It's Selection Sunday for Kentucky basketball

Good morning, folks! Selection Sunday has arrived. By the end of the day, we’ll know the path to a national championship for both the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams. Let’s talk about that and more as we get our day off to a great start.

We’ll start with Mark Pope‘s program. The guys were knocked out of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday with a third loss this season to Florida. The Gators then, of course, were blown out the following day in the semifinals to Vanderbilt — because we love being tortured over here. Vanderbilt hit 10 threes. That must’ve been nice for their fans. Florida players still couldn’t throw it in the Cumberland River if they tried.

But I digress… Kentucky remains projected as a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s the new focus. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats starting in St. Louis against 10-seed Santa Clara. At this stage, a seven-seed feels the likeliest for the ‘Cats. Across 117 projected brackets over at Bracket Matrix, UK is picked as the top seven-seed. There is a chance they sneak into a 6-seed, but the seven-seed is what we’ll have our eyes on. Other teams on the Bracket Matrix 10-seed line include Central Florida, Texas A&M, and NC State — go ahead and do your pregame scouting now.

The NCAA Tournament bracket reveal for the men is set for 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS. As always, we’ll have immediate thoughts and reactions across all KSR platforms. There is no media opportunity with Pope or any players today, so you’ll have to settle for listening to us give our hottest takes.

As for the women’s side, we already know that Kenny Brooks‘ Wildcats did not earn one of the top four seeds in the tournament. That’s tough, especially as one of the first few teams outside of that range. A top-four seed in the women’s tournament grants a team homecourt advantage through the first two rounds. Kentucky will have to play on the road to make a deeper run than last season’s Round of 32 finish, likely as a 5-seed.

Where will that be? ESPN’s Charlie Creme predicts Morgantown, where West Virginia will host the Wildcats and others. Creme has an in-state first-round battle in mind with Kentucky taking on 12-seed Murray State in the opener. Coach Brooks (and a couple of players) will talk to the media after the bracket is revealed tonight. Check back here to hear their thoughts. The women’s bracket reveal is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

While we wait for tonight’s brackets, KSR’s Steven Peake has a road trip video recap from our time in Nashville. We think you’ll enjoy it. It was a great trip right up until the very end.

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Championship Sunday features two big games

While these games won’t have much of an impact on the final bracket, as much as the eternally online Seth Davis wants to tell us otherwise, the two matchups on deck will be must-watch television for college basketball fans. The SEC and Big Ten will decide conference tournament champions today. They should be some good ones.

1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN) | No. 22 Vanderbilt vs. No. 17 Arkansas

3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) | No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan

Would it sting if John Calipari wins the SEC Tournament in year two at Arkansas, knowing how many times he ranted about the lack of importance the event holds during his time at Kentucky? Yes. Yes, it absolutely would! I was rooting like hell for Travis Perry to hit that half-court buzzer-beater shot in overtime yesterday. Today, I’ll be a Commodore, strictly for petty reasons only. I imagine others within the BBN will be doing the same.

Bat Cats going for the sweep

No. 21 Kentucky baseball (17-2; 2-0 SEC) opened conference play this week at Kentucky Proud Park. The Wildcats can cap off the weekend with a bang later today. UK took down Alabama on Friday, 7-4, and then picked up another win on Saturday, 8-7. The latter game saw a four-run and a three-run inning for the Bat Cats, which built just enough of a cushion to fend off a three-run ninth inning charge from the Crimson Tide.

Can Kentucky pull off the sweep today? They’ll hit the diamond at 1:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+ with intentions of doing just that. The hope is that star shortstop Tyler Bell will be back in the lineup. Bell returned a little over a week ago after an early-season shoulder injury, but has missed both games in this series so far. He was a game-time decision going into Saturday’s game. Hopefully he can suit up and finish off the sweep with the rest of his teammates today.

Will Stein has a replica of Lamar Jackson’s Heisman

One of the country’s top high school quarterbacks, four-star Jake Nawrot (ranked No. 264 overall in 2027), visited Lexington earlier this week. One picture from his time on campus caught our eye more than others. Nawrot posed in front of a replica Heisman Trophy from 2016, signed by Lamar Jackson, inside the Joe Craft Kentucky Football Training Facility.

Why? Well, why not, I suppose.

via Twitter/X: @JakeNawrot

George Rogers Clark wins Girls Sweet 16

A new champion was crowned inside Rupp Arena last night. George Rogers Clark (33-2) won its first-ever Girls Basketball Sweet 16 title with a 48-43 comeback win over Assumption (27-6). Senior Teigh Yeast was named tournament MVP for the Lady Cardinals, who experienced years of heartbreak in this tournament before finally getting over the hump this season. Yeast, signed with Robert Morris, recorded 12 points and four steals in the championship dub.

“I had a slow first three quarters but I know how to keep playing,” Yeast said. “I didn’t want to end my very last game in my high school career playing like that.”

Assumption led by two at halftime before a big second-half run from GRC shifted momentum. Yeast scored eight points during a key 10-2 run. The Lady Cardinals capped off their memorable season with 24 straight wins. Congrats to GRC on making history.

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