KSR Today: So, What Now? The Day After Tyran Stokes Picks Kansas over Kentucky

The long-anticipated decision by Tyran Stokes produced the most likely result. For months, Kansas appeared to be in the lead for the top-ranked player in the country. Despite a late push by the Cats that brought Stokes in for a visit to Lexington, Kentucky couldn’t get across the finish line. Stokes committed to Kansas on ESPN’s Inside the NBA.

Breaking: Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the SC Next 100 Class of 2026, has committed to Kansas, he announced on Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/tPjZWdLYPo — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

Mark Pope put all of his chips in the Stokes basket. Instead, the Louisville native is heading to Lawrence. It’s a PR nightmare for the program in the middle of what was already a difficult offseason. Fans were looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. It feels like Stokes just dropped a boulder at the end of that tunnel. The only light is coming from the torches of Big Blue Nation. Can Mark Pope do anything to extinguish them?

What’s Next for Kentucky?

Without Stokes, Mark Pope’s 2026 high school recruiting class is limited to two: Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne. Williams is the son of UK assistant Mo Williams, and Hawthorne is the younger brother of current Wildcat, Braydon Hawthorne. That’s not exactly a blockbuster class.

Now, it’s time to pivot to other targets. Expect some names to emerge from the transfer portal or overseas in the coming days. The first one is Márcio Santos, a 6-foot-8 center who plays professionally in Israel. KSR reports that Mark Pope will be meeting with the Maccabi Tel Aviv center.

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McBride Signs With Kentucky

Before Stokes announced his decision, Kentucky got ahead of the bad news by announcing a new decision. James Madison forward Justin McBride signed with the Wildcats, becoming the 11th player to join the roster. McBride started his career at Oklahoma State, then transferred to Nevada before making the move to Harrisonburg.

McBride averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. A Sun Belt coach gave Jeff Goodman a scouting report on McBride.

Strengths: “Shot making, can stretch the floor and shoot threes at a good clip, can finish with both hands, really strong physical stretch 4, good touch, good IQ, knows how to score the ball, good rebounder, can guard 1-4.”

Weaknesses: “Passing, turnovers/ decision making, ball handling, consistency as a 3-point shooter, defensive effort—has the ability to guard but not always interested in doing so, can’t guard 5 men, left hand in general, effort.”

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NCAA Tournament Expansion Arrives

Similar to the Stokes decision, we received some inevitable news on Tuesday. ESPN reports the NCAA is moving forward with NCAA Tournament expansion, increasing the field from 68 to 76. In the wake of the report, the NCAA stated that nothing is officially official, even though we know the hay is in the barn.

“Expanding the basketball tournaments would require approval from multiple NCAA committees, including the men’s and women’s basketball committees, and no final recommendations or decisions have been made at this time,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Expanding the NCAA Tournament means we will see twice as many games in the First Four, adding a new site in addition to Dayton to accommodate the growing field. Once it arrives, people will probably enjoy having a few more games on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially if they come from the mid-major ranks, but college basketball fans aren’t naive. We all know this is a ploy for Power Conferences to receive more bids for .500 teams.

Three Days till Kentucky Derby 152

It’s Winsday at Churchill Downs as the Commonwealth prepares for the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports. It’s hard for me to focus on anything other than the ponies. My head is buried in programs to try to find winners. It was a soggy morning beneath the Twin Spires, but sunshine is in the forecast moving forward. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in the Bluegrass. Before you make your picks, make sure you watch our excellent handicapping preview with Pete Fornatale from In The Money Media.

Get your FREE $25 Derby Bet, plus a $200 deposit match for new members at nyrabets.com/KSR25. Thanks to the team at NYRA Bets.