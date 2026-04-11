KSR Today: Stokes, Portal, Masters and Nike Hoop Summit

Oh, you thought things would slow down once the offseason rolled around with some nice rest and relaxation after the final horn of the national championship game on Monday? For a casual basketball fan who shuts off until things ramp back up in the fall, that may be true, but there are very few of those when it comes to the diehards of the Bluegrass State. It’s a whole different beast with high school and portal season turning this into a 24/7, 365-day obsession that seems at an all-time peak right now. BBN wants to know every name and every detail of every potential Wildcat capable of bringing this program back to glory, and that’s just the way we like it around KSR HQ. It’s what the most passionate fanbase in the sport deserves.

So, who could be first? And what’s coming around the corner as Mark Pope looks to rebuild from the ground up, losing seven players to the portal with only one (for now) addition in four-star guard Mason Williams — the son of new assistant coach Mo Williams? It’s another day of portal chaos around here, along with the Masters, Nike Hoop Summit and much more — including a MAJOR update from the No. 1 recruit in the country.

Let’s get today rolling with everything you need to know about, well, everything.

Tyran Stokes to return to Lexington on Monday

How about a Saturday morning surprise? Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026, has scheduled a visit to Kentucky, he tells NBA.com’s Krysten Peek. It’s a massive development out of the Nike Hoop Summit, which is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. ET, where Stokes is the star of the show out in Portland, Oregon.

The top-ranked target is expected to make his college decision between the Wildcats and Jayhawks at some point this spring, and he tells Peek that that choice could come sooner rather than later. But first, a trip to Lexington to meet with the new coaching staff.

“I think I will be going to Kentucky sometime this next coming week, I would say — anytime after Hoop Summit,” he told Peek. “Be on the lookout for that. … It’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me. Just going out there to see what they’re talking about.”

That’s just a game-changing update for the Wildcats as Pope looks to build a championship roster going into year three. Adding the future No. 1 draft pick wouldn’t be a bad start.

Zoom Diallo wraps up his visit

Washington transfer Zoom Diallo is a big one, who arrived as Kentucky’s first visitor of the open recruiting period on Friday. He’s being recruited as the potential starting point guard after averaging 16, 5, and 4 last season for the Huskies, with Pope taking him to Carson’s for lunch before heading over to Keeneland to enjoy some time with the ponies on a beautiful sunny-and-75 day.

Mark Pope has Zoom Diallo out at Keeneland on his recruiting visit. 🏇🏀



Diallo is a 6’4” sophomore guard from Washington.



(📸: @benkudla) pic.twitter.com/PnDg9mKvoj — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) April 10, 2026

His visit wraps up on Saturday before the chaos continues for the Wildcats elsewhere, but will it end with a commitment as the first major domino to fall? We won’t have to wait long to find out.

Andrija Jelavic and Denzel Aberdeen make their commitments

Seven Kentucky players have entered the transfer portal up to this point, starting with Jaland Lowe and followed by Jasper Johnson, Brandon Garrison, Mo Dioubate, Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic and Collin Chandler. Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams are the only confirmed returning pieces, for now.

Many of those exploring their options remain available, but two came off the board on Friday — the first being a jaw-dropper. Aberdeen, who needs a waiver for one additional season of eligibility, announced his commitment to Florida, returning home after spending his first three seasons in college as a Gator. The Orlando native looked for an expanded role and a nice pay bump as a senior coming off a national championship run in Gainesville, and after checking those boxes, he decided to run it back one final time in the blue and orange under Todd Golden.

From there, Jelavic made his final decision after considering a return to Kentucky, despite entering the portal this week. He will make the trek up to Columbus as a Buckeye, committing to Jake Diebler and Ohio State late Friday evening.

Elsewhere, the Wildcats await final announcements from Braydon Hawthorne, Trent Noah and Reece Potter.

Masters Saturday

Those birds are chirping in the best way possible as the best golf event of the year continues down in Augusta. It’s Masters Saturday, and Rory is doing Rory things after winning the green jacket this time a year ago.

We’re already rolling this morning, but check out the latest leaderboard:

1. Rory McIlroy (-12)

T2. Patrick Reed (-6)

T2. Sam Burns (-6)

T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-5)

T4. Justin Rose (-5)

T4. Shane Lowry (-5)

T7. Cameron Young (-4)

T7. HaoTong Li (-4)

T7. Kristoffer Reitan (-4)

T7. Wyndham Clark (-4)

T7. Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

T7. Jason Day (-4)

T13. Chris Gotterup (-3)

T13. Brooks Koepka (-3)

T13. Ben Griffin (-3)

Can McIlroy do it again? There is still a long way to go, but in the meantime, enjoy your mid-afternoon naps that only compare to a post-Thanksgiving NFL crash on the couch.

This time of the year is special. No better background noise at KSR HQ as we bring you all of the portal content you can handle throughout the day. Lock in with us and enjoy the ride — maybe it leads to a commitment or two?