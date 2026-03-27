KSR Today: Sweet 16, Coach Cal jabs, Keegan Brown and the Bat Cats

Kentucky is not preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup tonight vs. Tennessee, unfortunately. Instead, Iowa State earned that right by taking care of business in St. Louis over the weekend. The Wildcats have now turned their attention toward stay/go decisions and portal prep ahead of the biggest offseason of Mark Pope’s career.

There is quite a bit of movement already with that, thanks to staff changes and roster whispers with developments only picking up from here. Could there be some recruiting news, too? That’s something to keep an eye on, BBN.

Until then, let’s catch up on what you may have missed on Thursday and preview what’s ahead on Friday, starting with those Sweet 16 matchups.

Sweet 16 Results/Weekend Schedule

Thursday Night Results

No. 1 Arizona def. No. 4 Arkansas 109-88

No. 3 Illinois def. No. 2 Houston 65-55

No. 9 Iowa def. No. 4 Nebraska 77-71

No. 2 Purdue def. No. 11 Texas 79-77

Friday Night Schedule

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 5 St. John’s – 7:10 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama – 7:35 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV)

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State – 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Tennessee – 10:10 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV)

Did Coach Cal throw a shot at Kentucky?

After taking the worst postseason loss of his career — Arizona is on a different level this year, cruising to a 21-point beatdown — John Calipari turned heads at the podium when he described a situation that came across as a potential shot at his old school.

The Razorbacks have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country with three top-25 pledges, but Cal talked about ‘a lot of people’ not having any incoming recruits or the same money they had a year ago to build their rosters this offseason.

“We’re all in the same boat right now. There are a lot of people that have no idea — how about this, you have no recruits, you have no idea who is coming back, you don’t have the money you had a year ago. You do not,” Calipari said. “Now all of a sudden you’re trying to keep guys, figure out who else out there wants to come and who wants to put, like, a bidding war — which we wouldn’t be involved in.”

Very specific scenario he's describing. pic.twitter.com/41oY8Bwoul — Steven Peake (@StevenPeakeKSR) March 27, 2026

Earlier in the week, Mark Pope compared his first two seasons at Kentucky to the previous four under Coach Cal, saying that while it is ‘not an excuse fest,’ the program is still ‘making progress’ under his leadership, given the circumstances of injury and strength of schedule.

Kentucky officially hires Keegan Brown

The Wildcats have hired a new staff member to help build out the 2026-27 roster — and he’s already hard at work, making calls to current players ahead of their stay/go decisions and coming up with potential transfer portal targets for Kentucky to pursue when that opens on April 7.

Insert Keegan Brown, your newest Director of Roster Management, officially announced by the school on Thursday.

“Keegan Brown is an outstanding addition to our program,” Pope said. “He brings a unique blend of organization, analytics and feel for the game that’s critical to any organization, along with a deep understanding of what it takes to build a roster that can compete at the highest level. In today’s game, roster management is everything, and Keegan is as good as it gets in that space. We’re excited to have him in Lexington and confident he’ll make an immediate impact on our success.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join a historic program like Kentucky basketball,” Brown said. “The tradition, expectations, and standard here are unmatched, and I’m excited to get to work alongside Coach Pope and the staff to build a roster that reflects that level.”

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Kenny Brooks and UKWBB prepare for Sweet 16

The men’s team couldn’t take care of business in the Round of 32, but the women’s team sure did, earning the dramatic 74-73 win over West Virginia over the weekend. It punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade, set to take on No. 1 seed Texas in Fort Worth.

That one is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, live on ABC, with the winner set to face either Michigan or Louisville in the Elite Eight. To get there, though, the Wildcats will have to pull off the win as a 15.5-point underdog, according to our friends at BetMGM. With a total of 131.5, the projected score sits at 73.5-58 in favor of the Longhorns.

The Cats and Horns met once during the SEC schedule, the former running out of gas in Austin to fall 64-53 down the stretch. Time for some revenge back in Texas.

Bat Cats begin series at LSU

Kentucky is off to a red-hot start this season, opening the year with a 20-4 record overall and 4-2 in the SEC. The Bat Cats’ next test comes in Baton Rouge, traveling down to LSU to take on the Tigers in a three-game series through Sunday.

Up first? A 7:30 p.m. ET first pitch on Friday, live on SEC Network+. From there, it’ll be 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and 1 p.m. ET on Sunday — all on SECN+.

24 games down, 28 to go, and Kentucky is sitting pretty at No. 18 in the country with plenty of opportunities to move up in the back half of the schedule. It all starts this weekend on the bayou.

That’s all for now, BBN. Could today be a news dump Friday? Don’t rule it out and keep your head on a swivel.