KSR Today: Talking with a few Basketball Cats

Good morning, folks! We’ve got a fun Thursday in store. Let’s talk about it.

Today marks the first day of summer player interviews, which will continue sporadically over the coming weeks. Later today, local media (that’s us!) will have the opportunity to interview a trio of Kentucky men’s basketball players. Malachi Moreno, Mason Williams, and Reece Potter plan to step in front of the tripods and big cameras to talk about the first week of practice and catch up on everything they’ve done since last season ended. Williams, the son of new assistant coach Mo Williams, is making his UK media debut.

As always, we’ll have everything from those interviews coming as soon as possible to KSR with full videos on our YouTube channel to follow. I’m especially interested to hear what Moreno’s NBA Draft Combine experience was like and how the entire offseason process has been from his perspective. Slightly unrelated, but he and a handful of his teammates were making kids smile yesterday.

Recently, several Kentucky players with Malachi Moreno, Zoom Diallo, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, Milan Momcilovic, Mason Williams, Justin McBride, and head coach Mark Pope all spent time visiting patients at UK Children's Hospital.



Moments like these remind us that it's about… pic.twitter.com/QCpWjhoPQR — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) June 18, 2026

The start of the 2026-27 season is still a ways away, but the start of summer player interviews always feels like the unofficial tipoff of the preseason. While we wait to talk with them, let’s dive into the rest of this morning’s top news and notes.

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Where do things stand with Nikola Kusturica?

The 17-year-old Serbian star popped onto the scene late last week, and Kentucky quickly caught all the momentum to land him. A 6-foot-8 wing, Kusturica was named MVP of the 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket last summer and will headline Serbia’s FIBA U17 World Cup squad later this month. He’s viewed as a future NBA lottery pick in 2028.

Travis Branham of 247Sports went as far as to log a Cyrstal Ball pick on Tuesday night in favor of Kentucky landing Kusturica. But he pulled that prediction last night, sending the Big Blue Nation into an online tizzy. UK is still squarely in the mix, but other schools appear to be making a push. Gonzaga, UCLA, and Michigan are ones to watch.

Branham’s tweet responding to someone claiming that Mark Pope “whiffed” on Kusturica only made this recruitment more confusing.

This one wasn't a 'Pope whiff.' https://t.co/I4mS8uitYf — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 17, 2026

Contract details for J Batt are out

You’ve gotta spend money to make money. And UK spent a ton on new Athletic Director J Batt to come in and generate as much of it as possible. Below is his per-year salary breakdown, according to his official contract with UK Athletics:

2026 – $2.6 million

2027 – $2.75 million

2028 – $2.9 million

2029 – $3.05 million

2030 – $3.2 million

2031 – $3.35 million

This makes Batt one of the highest-paid ADs in the entire country and doubles the yearly salary of former AD Mitch Barnhart. On top of that, UK paid Batt’s $2.5 million buyout from Michigan State. His deal is loaded with bonuses, too. The man got PAID.

Achieve 3.0 GPA with all teams per semester – $100K+

Participate in CFP Playoff game (max of 4 games) – $100K+

Participate in Men’s Final Four (max of 2 games) – $100K+

Participate in Women’s Final Four (max of 2 games) – $100K+

Win National Championship in any other Sport – $100K+

Increase philanthropy to athletics by 33% YoY – $150K+

Collaboration with President’s Cabinet – $250K+

Achieve $250 million in annual athletics revenue – $200K+

Achieve $300 million in annual athletics revenue – $300K

Elite place with an elite standard 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ugRmgOTRRa — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 17, 2026

Previewing a big recruiting weekend for Stein

Will Stein and the Kentucky football program are preparing for the final significant official visit weekend of the summer, and 11 Personnel is here to get you prepared for it all. UK is already up to 24 commits (a group that ranks 21st nationally) with more potentially on the way. Nick Roush and Adam Luckett talk about what to expect this weekend and plenty more in their latest episode.

The Wildcats shouldn’t be lacking any size next season. With summer practices officially underway, the Kentucky men’s basketball program has updated its roster page for the upcoming 2026-27 season. That means we now have updated heights and weights for all 14 players currently on the team.

Below is how UK lists them (by jersey number). What stands out to you, BBN?

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

You’ll want to tune into the radio show this morning

KSR Guest Host Week rolls on with an injection of youth for this morning’s show. BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis and KSR’s Jack Pilgrim will take control of the airwaves from 10-noon today. Not only are they two of the best of the very best at what they do in this industry, but they’re also my good friends. So be nice to them and tell them how amazing they are, please.

They’ve got a couple of big-time guests coming on to talk UK, too. Kentucky football’s new offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan, will join the program in hour one, before a taped segment with basketball assistant coach Mikhail McLean headlines the second hour. It’s gonna be fun.

KSR Happy Hour live at 4!

If you want more Kentucky Wildcats content after Maggie and Jack wrap up, then the KSR Happy Hour is made for you. As we do every Thursday, we’ll be going live around 4:00 p.m. ET on YouTube to talk about the latest happenings in UK Athletics, along with other random nonsense — my favorite part, honestly. With Tyler Thompson running point, Nick Roush and I will join the fun. Make sure you have a couple of Country Boys in the fridge.