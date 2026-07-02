KSR Today: Talking with Wildcats and a big World Cup win

Good morning, folks! And a Happy Thursday to everyone in the Big Blue Nation. We’ve got a fun day ahead here at KSR as the July 4th weekend looms.

We’ll start with a pair of player interviews scheduled for later in the day. We’ve already heard from a handful of Wildcats to start summer practice, but we’ll talk with a couple more this afternoon. Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic and returning guard Trent Noah will sit down with the media to talk about anything and everything basketball-related.

This will be Momcilovic’s first real UK media scrum. It’s always fun seeing new players experience that for the first time. Iowa State is a big school, but they don’t cover basketball there like we do in the Bluegrass State. Get ready for a dozen-plus cameras and microphones all pointed in your direction, Milan. This will also be our first time hearing from Noah in a while. There’s been some buzz about his shooting so far this summer.

As always, we’ll have everything those two have to say on the KSR YouTube channel as soon as possible. Now let’s dive into the rest of this morning’s news and notes.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

USA moves on in the World Cup (but not without drama)

Despite a controversial red card, the United States remains alive in the World Cup following a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Folarin Balogun got the scoring started with his third goal of the event (45th minute) before Malik Tillman capped off the victory with a gorgeous free kick (82nd minute). It was just the second-ever knockout stage win for the US. But mixed in between those goals was a questionable red card handed to Balogun after his foot landed on the back of a Bosnian player’s leg.

Twitter was immediately up in arms over the red card. It appeared to be incidental. USA was only winning 1-0 at the time and had to play most of the second half down to 10 men before Tillman’s match-sealing goal. There is not expected to be an appeal process to rescind Balogun’s red card, either — he’ll sit out USA’s Round of 16 matchup against Belgium next week. That is not going to be an easy loss to overcome.

Was this worthy of a red card? 🟥 pic.twitter.com/WfrIxMRNMD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2026

Mitch Barnhart’s time as UK’s Athletic Director has come to an end. But when does his successor officially step in to take over? It’s complicated, according to Jon Hale of the Herald-Leader.

J Batt is technically still an employee at Michigan State, and his final day with the Spartans is up in the air. Hale reports that Batt would only owe half of his $5 million buyout if Michigan State’s current president, Kevin M. Guskiewicz, is no longer in charge. Guskiewicz accepted the president position at Clemson in May but has yet to leave MSU. So UK is in a bit of limbo right now with the transition process.

I won’t spoil the rest of the article — you can read it all by clicking the link below.

[Herald-Leader: Mitch Barnhart’s UK tenure is finished, but J Batt’s start date is still unclear]

More non-conference games on the way?

Kentucky men’s basketball’s 2026-27 schedule is nearly complete. There are 30 games on the docket right now — 18 in-conference and 12 non-conference. But teams can now schedule 32 regular-season games. Mark Pope plans to take advantage of that with a couple more additions to next season’s slate.

“We have a couple of games we’re trying to finalize. We’ll see how those play out,” Pope told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports this week. “… I think we’re two games away from being done.”

Pope didn’t make it sound like the final two schedule additions will be against big-name opponents. There are currently five marquee non-conference games loaded up: Kansas, Indiana, Virginia, Louisville, and North Carolina. We’ll have to wait and see how he plans to fill those final two spots.

Ajša Sivka is on campus

Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka has the chance to be a high-level, immediate impact player for Kenny Brooks next season. She finally joined the rest of her Kentucky teammates in Lexington yesterday.

Sivka, listed at 6-foot-4, will be less than two weeks behind the rest of her teammates with summer practice. That’s good news. The 20-year-old was famously the 10th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky but turned that down to continue playing overseas. Now she’s in Lexington preparing for her first college season with the Wildcats.

Donnie Freeman will miss 2026-27 season

Kentucky was a finalist to land Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman in the transfer portal back in the offseason. The Wildcats were even the frontrunner at one point. Instead, Freeman opted to play for St. John’s and Rick Pitino. But his 2026-27 campaign is already over before it could begin. Pitino announced yesterday that Freeman will miss the entire season after undergoing Achilles surgery.

Freeman has been spending the week with the Bahamas Men’s National Team, which is led by Mikhail McLean (a Kentucky assistant) as the head coach. They’ve been going through training camp in Miami ahead of a World Cup qualifier game on July 3. Freeman was ranked as the 19th-best portal player this offseason. UK ended up landing James Madison forward Justin McBride after Freeman went to the Red Storm.

Donnie Freeman had successful Achilles tendon surgery performed by Dr Martin O'Malley. Donnie had a non contact injury in a workout and will miss the season. Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) July 1, 2026

KSR Happy Hour is LIVE at 4!

Another Thursday means another live edition of KSR’s weekly Happy Hour show. Go grab your Country Boys now, BBN. We’ll be talking about the Kentucky basketball and football teams, along with the USA’s run in the World Cup. We’ll likely get off the rails at some point. It’s what makes the Happy Hour show so fun. Join in today at 4:00 p.m. ET as Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, and I ramble on for 60 minutes.