KSR Today: TBT begins this week, Ponatoski's decision, baseball updates, and more

Good morning, KSR readers. I hope you had a wonderful weekend and you’re ready to tackle a new week. TBT starts this week, and there is a lot of baseball to recap on this Monday morning. Let’s get to it.

Matt Ponatoski has a decision to make

Kentucky football and baseball signee Matt Ponatoski was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft over the weekend. Now, the four-star quarterback is faced with the decision to pursue that MLB dream through the Reds’ farm system or enroll at the University of Kentucky this fall. Ponatoski has two weeks until the July 27 signing deadline to decide. Kentucky’s preseason training camp begins shortly after that. At the 542nd overall pick, the NIL money is likely better in Lexington, but we’ll see.

[Cincinnati Reds select Matt Ponatoski in 18th round of 2026 MLB Draft]

More MLB Draft news from the weekend

Tyler Bell headlined Kentucky in the MLB Draft, going 10th overall to the Colorado Rockies. Bell is Kentucky’s second-highest MLB draft pick ever. Here are the other Wildcats in the draft:

Hindle, Tharnish return for another year of Kentucky Baseball

Outside of the draft, Kentucky Baseball returned two key players from last year’s team. Ethan Hindle and Jayce Tharnish each announced that they’ll run it back in Lexington next season. Hindle, a starting infielder, led Kentucky in doubles (19), triples (three), home runs (12), RBI (53), total bases (121), slugging percentage (.617), and walks (30) in 2025. Tharnish, who transferred from St. Bonaventure, starts in center field and bats leadoff.

“I’m excited to announce I will be returning to Kentucky,” Tharnish said in a release. “I believe in our culture, the people and everything we’ve built and are working toward. Thank you, Big Blue Nation. Unfinished business!”

We’ll hear from La Familia today before the TBT begins later this week

It’s media day for La Familia, the team of Kentucky alums (and friends) competing in The Basketball Tournament. Later this afternoon, the new TBT squad will answer questions about the upcoming tournament, which begins on Saturday at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Coached by Jon Hood, La Familia’s roster features former Wildcats DeAndre Liggins, Reid Travis, Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Kahlil Whitney, Archie Goodwin, and Quade Green, plus Sean McNeil (West Virginia/Ohio State), Chris Coffey (Georgetown College), Darryl Morsell (Maryland), and James Mainor-Bell (Villanova).

KSR will have comments from those guys later today before their team practice.

Today’s NBA Summer League schedule

Yesterday, Koby Brea went 0-6 from three in Las Vegas, part of a 1-10 shooting day for the Suns in the summer league. His old Kentucky teammate, Amari Williams, had six points, five rebounds, and five turnovers for Boston, while Jaxson Robinson scored six off the bench for the Cavs. Elsewhere, TyTy Washington dropped 12 points for the Magic, playing against Andrew Carr, who had seven points and eight rebounds, and Chris Livingston added four points and four assists for the Wizards.

Today’s schedule in Vegas:

Pistons vs. Knicks, 4 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Raptors vs. Pacers, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Hawks vs. Celtics, 6:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 8:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Bulls vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Suns vs. Bucks, 10:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers, 11:00 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Louisville’s PGA Tournament needed a playoff to crown a champ

On Sunday, the ISCO Championship needed extra golf to determine its champion at Louisville’s Hurstbourne Country Club. Steven Fisk and Taylor Pendrith were tied at 16-under through 72 holes, then played another three in a sudden-death playoff to crown Fisk the champion.

Tune in to KSR at 10 a.m.

We’re live in Louisville. Go Cats.