KSR Today: The Calm Before SEC Play And The New Year

Good morning, friends. Christmas is behind us, and we’re in that lull between the busy holiday and New Year’s Eve. Does the tree stay up? Take it down? Are you working? Not working? Whatever the case, the end of 2025 is near, and things have slowed down around here at KSR HQ, if only for a bit. Soon, the basketball schedule picks back up with the SEC’s opening weekend on Saturday. Until then, bowl season and various UK Athletics news pieces keep us entertained. Here are the latest things to know on this Monday morning, the last of the calendar year.

A long break between games

It’s been almost a week since the Cats last played a basketball game, and it’ll be another five days until we see them again. Kentucky begins league play with a trip to Alabama on Saturday, setting up a top-15 opportunity for the Wildcats in their first SEC road test.

Want to scout the Crimson Tide? Alabama hosts Yale tonight on SEC Network+.

11 SEC teams play tonight

Kentucky may be off, but most of the league is scheduled to play today. You have plenty of options to choose from if you’re interested in college basketball tonight:

#11 Vanderbilt vs. New Haven – 6 p.m.

#22 Florida vs. Dartmouth – 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

#23 Georgia vs. Long Island – 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Mississippi State vs. Alabama State – 7 p.m. (SECN+)

#14 Alabama vs. Yale – 8 p.m. (SECN+)

#18 Arkansas vs. James Madison – 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State – 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

LSU vs. Southern Miss – 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View – 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Oklahoma vs. Miss. Valley State – 8 p.m. (SECN+)

Auburn vs. Queens – 10 p.m. (SEC Network)

Mark Pope’s call-in radio show

Mark Pope’s team has a long break, but he’ll still fulfill his weekly radio obligations with a new call-in show. You can listen to Pope with host Tom Leach on the UK Sports Network, live tonight from 6-7 p.m. Then, Pope will hold a press conference tomorrow to preview the trip to Tuscaloosa with the media. We’ll recap all that he has to say on Monday and Tuesday here at KentuckySportsRadio.com.

Will Kentucky crack the Top 25?

Later today, a new AP Poll will re-rank the 25 best teams in college basketball. Kentucky missed the Top 25 by one point last Monday, so the Wildcats will need a slight nudge in the voting to make the Week 9 Top 25. Kentucky was two spots outside of the coaches’ poll last week.

UK is No. 26 in the NET, too.

Kentucky WBB beat Hofstra to wrap up the non-conference

Kentucky Women’s Basketball defended its home court against Hofstra on Sunday, winning 80-42 in the final non-conference game. Clara Strack was the star of the show, scoring a game-high 24 points with a game-high 11 rebounds, her seventh double-double. Strack added seven blocked shots, two assists, and two steals.

Amelia Hassett scored 18 points, making five three-pointers. Asia Boone added 11 points, but set a new career high with her eight assists.

Kentucky finished its non-conference schedule with a 13-1 record.

[Kentucky cruises into SEC play with 80-42 win over Hofstra]

Video of the Day: Ansley Almonor at the buzzer

Former Wildcat Ansley Almonor completed a 27-point comeback by Salon Vilpas, hitting a game-winner from the corner, of all places.

🔥🔥🔥👀 #korisliiga



Ansley Almonor hits the shot with time ticking down, 12/28/2025



Livenä Ruudussa nyt!



🎥 @RuutuUrheilu pic.twitter.com/t3mpJuK85T — Korisliiga (@Korisliiga) December 28, 2025

KSR goes live again at 10 a.m.

After a long holiday break, KSR goes live again today from 10 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Ryan Lemond, we’ll recap all that’s happened since the last show, plus a look ahead to 2026. Tune in from 10 a.m. to noon. The show will broadcast from Lexington Catholic.