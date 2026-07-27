KSR Today: The Dragon's Elam-ender, counting down to football, and a new era begins

Good morning, Big Blue Nation. Today, we’re still riding high from a thrilling TBT game in Historic Memorial Coliseum, while getting ready for a new era in UK Athletics to begin. Also, football season is right around the corner, and KSR’s morning radio program returns to its regularly scheduled programming.

Pull up to a new KSR Today…

La Familia won a thriller in TBT’s quarterfinal round

The Kentucky alums jumped out to an early lead over Boeheim’s Army with hot shooting early in Sunday’s game at Historic Memorial Coliseum. But after leading at halftime, momentum swung the other direction, and the Syracuse alums led for most of the second half in TBT’s quarterfinal round.

Playing without Andrew Harrison, who suffered an injury after seven first-quarter points, La Familia trailed by three when the Elam’s target score was set at 69 points. That’s when Archie Goodwin helped bring La Familia back to win it, part of his 30-point afternoon in Lexington.

Goodwin nearly hit the game-winner, too, but the breakaway layup bounced off the front of the rim, setting the stage for Kahlil Whitney‘s tip-in dunk. Whitney had just missed a corner three that could’ve won it on the previous possession, making his highlight jam even sweeter.

Dylan Ballard has the best video of Whitney’s Elam-ender.

LA FAMILIA WINS 😼 pic.twitter.com/lxyzFI3SHc — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) July 26, 2026

Whitney crashed KSR’s Rapid Reaction

After the game, Whitney pulled up to KSR’s Rapid Reaction on HMC’s floor. The Dragon, as he’s nicknamed, let out a “DRACARYS!” for us and relived the game and his big moment that ended it.

We also heard from Whitney in the postgame press conference alongside Goodwin and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Want more TBT fun? We have seven minutes of highlights, too.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

La Familia hosts the semifinal round on Wednesday

TBT returns to HMC on Wednesday night as La Familia plays to punch its ticket in the championship game. The Kentucky alums will tip off at 7 p.m. against either the former Kansas Jayhawks of JHX Hoops or the Wichita State alums of the Aftershocks. Those teams meet tonight in Wichita.

While you wait for the other side of the bracket to shake out, go ahead and get your tickets here.

J Batt clocks in tomorrow

UK’s new athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue LLC begins his tenure tomorrow, July 28. J Batt is expected in Lexington and in the office for his first day on the job, kicking off a new era in UK Athletics.

“As we prepare to begin another academic and athletic year in Lexington, we will work to continue to deliver results at the highest levels,” Batt said in a statement earlier this month. “We will not shy away from lofty standards of excellence — not only in competition but in how we support our student-athlete experience, how we engage our fanbase and how we conduct our operations. I promise to give my all to our great staff, to the University, to the Big Blue Nation and most importantly, to our student-athletes each and every day.”

Will Stein’s kickoff luncheon

Will Stein hosted his first Coaches For Kids bourbon-and-cigar event over the weekend, a tradition that spans several eras of Kentucky Football. Rich Brooks launched the event over two decades ago, and he was there to support Stein and the cause in Lexington.

Loved seeing @UKcoachbrooks last night at the Coaches for the Kids event. Started in his backyard 25 years ago to now over 600 people. Great event for a great cause. pic.twitter.com/dFtijcSFoM — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) July 26, 2026

Today, Stein continues another longstanding coaching tradition with the Kickoff Luncheon in Lexington. It’s too late to secure a spot, but KSR will be on hand to document the afternoon and Stein’s comments to Kentucky’s supporters. We’ll have more from the luncheon later today.

Talking season really took off with SEC Media Days last week, and it will continue with Kentucky’s Media Day next Monday. The lengthy day of coach and player interviews coincides with the beginning of training camp, so we’ll soon have reports and conversations with the Wildcats as Stein’s first season approaches. Get excited, BBN. The first kickoff is in 40 days.

A new NFL Cover Zero incoming

NFL Cover Zero fans, gear up for a new episode dropping Monday afternoon. We had fun picking games we’d like to attend last week, and the countdown to the season continues today with the fifth episode of the summer. Subscribe here.

Matt Jones returns to KSR

The band’s back together on KSR this week. Matt Jones returns today after missing the last seven shows, so he’ll have plenty to say from 10 a.m. to noon. Tune in via WLAP.com.

Go Cats.