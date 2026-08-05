KSR Today: The Eve of Kentucky Football Fall Camp

‘Twas the morning before Kentucky football fall camp. Wildcats, it’s time to hydrate. You don’t want to cramp.

There is still plenty of time for Big Blue Nation to talk. As for the players, coaches, and the army of staffers at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility, the time for talking is over. Now, it’s time to go to work. The work looks a little different in 2026.

It’s not just that the Wildcats have a new man in charge. When applying paint to the Kentucky football practice fields, the turf squad gets an assistant from a robot. How freaking cool is that?!?!?

It looks beautiful, the perfect place for Will Stein to build the Wildcats into a winner. Kentucky has 31 days to prepare for the first kickoff at Kroger Field. It will be here before you know it.

Watch Lists: The first prominent one of the preseason dropped. Lance Heard is up for the Outland Trophy, given to the top trench player in all of college football. Bob Gain took home the hardware in 1950, the only Wildcat to win the prestigious honor.

Broadcasting Teams: ESPN unveiled who will be in the booth for college football games this fall on the four-letter network. We knew it was happening, but it was still sad to see that Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic will no longer narrate SEC football games in the fall. It’s a travesty.

The First Official Poll: You’ve seen power ratings. Now we have a list that puts numbers next to a team’s name. The Coaches’ Poll dropped on Tuesday and included six teams — Tennessee, Mizzou, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama — on the Kentucky football schedule. Three others — Louisville, South Carolina, and Florida — were just on the outside looking in.

A New 11 Personnel: Is coming to you LIVE from the KSR YouTube Channel today at 3 pm ET. Until then, catch up on our conversation with some Kentucky offensive linemen at UK Football Media Day.

The First Kenny Minchey Dime of the Preseason

You may have heard folks around here mention the name “Slax.” Susan Lax is the long-time sports information director for Kentucky football who works tirelessly behind the scenes to help us cover the Cats. Before the action kicks off, she put on a helmet and let the Wildcats throw a football at her head. Crazy, right? It’s not so crazy when Kenny Minchey is your quarterback.

A team built on trust 😸 pic.twitter.com/BqbS8HXIYV — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 4, 2026

Kentucky football will be here before you know it. Whether you’re hitting the road to cheer on the Wildcats or arriving early to set up a tailgate, Rhoback has you covered. Rhoback has the most comfortable and stylish polos, Q-zips, and hoodies in the game. Dive into the Kentucky gameday collection and use promo code KSPORTS to get 20% off your first purchase at Rhoback.com.

The KSR+ Fall Camp Sale is Here

We roll out sales from time to time, but since we created KSR+, I’ve never seen anything like this. For a limited time, you can unlock everything Kentucky Sports Radio has to offer for 75% off an annual subscription. SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT OFF?!?!?! The folks at On3 HQ have really outdone themselves.

What can you get with KSR+? Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond are constantly firing off content you can’t find anywhere else. Over the last four days, subscribers have received roster scuttlebutt from myself and Adam Luckett. Meanwhile, Jack Pilgrim is sharing information on what Kentucky is doing with its final roster spot. Oh, and you can mix it up with fans on the largest Kentucky message board community.

So what are you waiting for? Join KSR+ now for 75% off before this unprecedented offer ends.

It’s LeBron Time in Philly

Ten days after LeBron James became a Philadelphia 76er, he was in the gym with his new teammate, former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey. Basketball fans hate to see LBJ chase rings, but if a former Kentucky guard can help him get one, I’m all for it.

Former Wildcat Tyrese Maxey is locked in with his new teammate, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/mSXfYLR9gM — KSR (@KSRonX) August 5, 2026

Kentucky Volleyball Media Day

Will Stein isn’t the only one getting his program rolling. Fresh off an appearance in the National Championship Game, Craig Skinner’s squad is preparing for another Final Four run. Almost every starter is back, four Wildcats are up for National Player of the Year, and Kentucky was picked to win the SEC for the tenth year in a row.

Today, they’re opening the doors to Historic Memorial Coliseum for a practice, then speaking with the media. We’ll have boots on the ground before the first exhibition of the season this Saturday against Ohio.

Preakness Prepares to Move

Horse racing is playing a game of politics. Churchill Downs and NYRA are the Big Ten and SEC of the sport. Earlier this week, they unveiled the new Thoroughbred Championship Series, and it did not feature the Preakness Stakes. Today, Maryland is striking back with an announcement of its own. They’re expected to reveal that NBC will retain broadcasting rights while moving back the second leg of the Triple Crown to three weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

“There is no Triple Crown without the Preakness, and if you want to win the Triple Crown, we’ll see you in Baltimore next year,” Maryland Governor Wes Moore said defiantly on Tuesday. “Yesterday validated why this needed to be in Maryland hands, that Maryland needs to be in charge of its own destiny.”

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