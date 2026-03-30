KSR Today: The Final Four is set (and Duke is not in it), plus Stokes Watch and more

Admittedly, it is a loser mentality to celebrate another team’s demise in the NCAA Tournament when that team played two more games than your own team. Hating from the couch, one might say. Sour grapes.

That being said, there was a celebration throughout Big Blue Nation as both Tennessee and Duke were eliminated in back-to-back Elite Eight games on Sunday.

The latter went down in stunning fashion. Duke led by UConn by 17 points and still held a late advantage before the Huskies ripped it away, capped by a near halfcourt heave to win it. An all-time March Madness moment that sent the Blue Devils home in disbelief, one round shy of the Final Four.

Braylon Mullins, a freshman and former UK target, drilled the last-second prayer to end Duke’s run as the national title favorite. The shot, which we’ve all seen over and over by now, nearly ended Bill Raftery. The courtside clip is one of many viral videos from Mullins’ heroics.

Here’s another view.



Unapologetically.



Cannot get enough. pic.twitter.com/gOvzP6sbLx — Big East Rewind & Hoops 24/7 (@bigeastrewind) March 30, 2026

Hopefully, Mullins’ improbable game-winner replaces Christian Laettner on future March Madness highlight reels and commercials.

The Jon Scheyer angle is another fun version for the haters, of which I am one.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

Still no Final Fours on Rocky Top

Allow me to hate from the couch just a bit longer this morning, if you will.

Before Duke’s shocking exit, the Tennessee Vols missed out on a spot in the Final Four for a third straight year. Three straight Elite Eight appearances are nothing to cry over on Rocky Top, but Kentucky fans were relieved to hang on to their best piece of trash talk for another year: Tennessee has never reached a Final Four.

Michigan drilled Tennessee in the first regional final on Sunday, winning 95-62 to kill the worst-case scenario for BBN.

The Final Four is set

We’re all Illinois fans now. With former UK assistant Orlando Antigua on the staff and Big Z in the frontcourt, it’s easy to root for the Illini against UConn in the first semifinal game in Indianapolis. After all, we can’t let UConn add a seventh national championship since 1999. The Huskies’ dynasty has already done too much.

On the other side, Arizona and Michigan are the best matchup, featuring the two best remaining teams in the field. Those teams are mostly harmless, too. So, anybody but UConn from here.

(2) UConn vs. (3) Illinois (-1.5) | Saturday, April 4 | 6:09 p.m. | TBS

(1) Arizona vs. (1) Michigan (-1.5) | Saturday, April 4 | 8:49 p.m. | TBS

Kentucky Basketball’s offseason moves

OK, back to our own team. Kentucky Basketball‘s offseason began a week earlier than others. The disappointing finish opened the door for immediate staff changes and for Pope to hit the recruiting trail while 16 other teams kept playing, leading to the first commitment for next year in Mason Williams.

Here are some of the weekend headlines around Pope’s rebuild, as we count down to the official opening of the transfer portal on April 7, a week from tomorrow.

Take advantage of KSBoard’s 50% off sign-up special as the offseason ramps up in the coming days.

Tyran Stokes Watch at the McDonald’s All-American game

The McDonald’s All-American games will be played tomorrow night in Phoenix, featuring the top boys and girls high school basketball talents. Among them is Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 priority on Kentucky’s recruiting board.

Stokes is still torn between Kansas and Kentucky as his recruitment winds down, with Oregon reportedly running third in his pack of finalists. Today, Stokes will be asked about his recruitment during the McDonald’s practices and media day, and KSR will stay on top of his comments as the Big Blue Nation eagerly awaits a decision.

Beyond Stokes Watch, the McDonald’s basketball action begins with the Sprite Jam Fest tonight on ESPN2 at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the All-American games tomorrow night on ESPN.

Ja’Hyde Brown is a top-10 high school football junior in Kentucky and the third-ranked wide receiver in the Commonwealth’s 2027 recruiting class. Today, he plans to announce his commitment to one of two schools: Kentucky or Louisville.

Both sides have made a significant push for the Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy pass-catcher, who had 98 receptions, 1,556 receiving yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns for the Centurions last season. Brown has taken unofficial visits to both recently, and will make his call at some point today.

[Kentucky target Ja’Hyde Brown will make commitment announcement on Monday]

Over the weekend, offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the fourth commitment in Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting haul.

Kentucky Baseball blew a seven-run lead in the rubber match at LSU

Kentucky Baseball jumped out to a big lead and was on track for a series-clinching victory over LSU on Sunday, until the wheels fell off. The 18th-ranked Wildcats (21-6, 5-4) scored the first seven runs of the game in Baton Rouge, only to give up six in the third. Still, Kentucky led 10-6 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Tigers scored 11 straight over the next four innings, winning 17-10.

[Kentucky drops LSU series in 17-10 rubber match loss]

Miami University heads to Kentucky Proud Park tomorrow night for the mid-week game. After that, Mizzou comes to town for a weekend series.

Kentucky Softball still struggling

Sunday wasn’t any kinder to Kentucky Softball. The Wildcats lost a fourth straight game in Lexington, allowing a three-game sweep to No. 11 Georgia at John Cropp Stadium. The Dawgs won 5-0 on Sunday, dropping UK to 1-11 in conference play this season.

Kentucky goes on the road this week, playing at Miami University tomorrow before a trip to Oklahoma for an SEC road series. The next home game will be Wednesday, April 8, against Morehead State, then Tennessee is the next SEC opponent in Lexington.

Basketball edition of KSR coming up

Matt Jones is on vacation this week. In his place, Ryan Lemond drives today, hopefully, under better circumstances than Friday’s show when I filled in. We’ll have Jack Pilgrim in the downtown Lexington studio to discuss all of the latest news around Kentucky Basketball. Tune in, and stick around KentuckySportsRadio.com for the ongoing offseason updates.