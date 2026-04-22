KSR Today: The Transfer Portal is Closed, but Kentucky News isn't Slowing Down

Folks, where to begin? The transfer portal officially closed for new entrants at midnight, but somehow, Mark Pope‘s roster build isn’t even the top story from around the world of Kentucky after a wild Tuesday.

To be candid for a moment, my wife isn’t the most plugged-in person when it comes to news in the local sports world. It’s kind of nice to be able to inform her of the chaos in my world from time to time. She serves as a barometer for news. If she’s heard about it, it’s a big deal. Yesterday’s statement from Andy Beshear hit Mrs. Roush’s newswire because holy moly, this is not something you see every day. The full statement:

“I am losing confidence and growing increasingly concerned with the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky,” Governor Beshear’s statement says. “My concerns include the creation of a new $1 million job that has no defined duties and the announcement that the new dean of law was the only candidate not recommended by law school faculty. I’ve been told that, despite previously saying that the dean must be approved by UK’s Board of Trustees, the university has shifted and now states that approval is not needed. I worry that these actions are related to certain donors pushing partisan and undue outside influence onto the university. I hope students, faculty, trustees and the community attend this week’s board meetings and ask the tough questions that should be answered.”

The bulk of the statement surrounds the Board of Trustees’ role in approving the dean of the UK Law School. I will not pretend to know all the odds and ends of the drama surrounding the vacancy, although the Herald-Leader has connected some dots between Judge Greg Van Tatenhove and the Craft family. But there is something that ties the two together: Who is in charge of hiring Mitch Barnhart’s replacement? The President? The Board of Trustees? Champions Blue LLC? Furthermore, who created this undefined job for the departing AD? These are legitimate questions being asked by the state’s top elected official. There is one piece of clarity we received on Tuesday.

Mark Pope has Two Hawthornes

Braydon Hawthorne said before the season ended that he was returning to Kentucky. However, plenty of players over the years have made similar statements, only to depart once a firm decision was required. After redshirting, he could have sought out greener pastures in the transfer portal. Instead, he finally shared on Tuesday afternoon that he’s returning to Kentucky for the 2026-27 season.

A few hours later, we learned he wasn’t the only Hawthorne prepared to play for Mark Pope. His younger brother, Zyon Hawthorne, has signed with Kentucky. A 6-2 standout at Huntington Prep this past season, the younger Hawthorne held offers from Wichita State, La Salle, Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman, among others.

The two Hawthornes join Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, Reece Potter, Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, and Mason Williams on next year’s roster. It’s safe to say it was a bit of surprise, which forced the KSR crew to hop on the YouTubes for a Rapid Reaction.

A Surprising Late Transfer Portal Addition

The two-week transfer portal period causes coaches to sweat. A year ago, Travis Perry was a late defection for Kentucky. This year, the big name who entered the transfer portal at the eleventh hour has a Kentucky connection. Mark Pope recruited Tounde Yessoufou during his days as a five-star high school recruit. After one year at Baylor, where he averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, he’s testing free agency and the NBA Draft waters. Will he stick around in college? Jack Pilgrim has the latest on what’s next for the talented athlete.

It’s the last day to take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest intel on Kentucky’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Florida is Loading Up

While most people were focused on who was entering the transfer portal, Florida’s Todd Golden was busy bringing back his stars (and juggling Golden State Warriors’ rumors). A week after Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon shared they’ll run it back, Thomas Haugh announced that he’s coming back to Gainesville, despite a potential spot in this year’s lottery. Sadly, it kinda feels like 2007 again. You can expect to see Florida atop next year’s preseason rankings.

A Big Retention Win for Kentucky WBB

Golden wasn’t the only one working to keep his best players from hitting the transfer portal. Kenny Brooks is bringing back one of his top guards. Asia Boone started the season on the bench, but emerged as a starter for the Wildcats, averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 assists per game. She shared on Tuesday that she’s sticking around for another season with the Wildcats.

A Kentucky Baseball Loss at Louisville

It was a long night at the ballpark for the Bat Cats, who couldn’t pull off the season sweep of the Cards in a slugfest that lasted just over five hours at Jim Patterson Stadium. Kentucky rallied from an 8-5 deficit to tie the game with a Ryan Schwartz bomb and a Jayce Tharnish RBI in the sixth. Unfortunately, the Cards had a couple more home runs in the seventh, eventually pulling away with a 14-10 victory. The Bat Cats have now lost five of seven ahead of this weekend’s road trip to South Carolina.

After 15 spring practices over five weeks, Will Stein has a little extra time on his hands. The Wildcats are done on the field, but they’re going through treatment, meeting with coaches, and hitting the weight room. Without practices filling up his schedule, Stein is spending some time this morning chatting with KSR to share what he learned about his Kentucky football team over the first four months of 2026. Before you tune in to hear Stein at 11:30 a.m. ET, check out the latest edition of 11 Personnel.

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