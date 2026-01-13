KSR Today: Transfer Portal madness continues as life without Jaland Lowe begins

Good morning, friends. It’s another Tuesday in January without Kentucky Basketball, which plays on Wednesday for the next two weeks, but that doesn’t mean it will be a slow one.

The team will travel to LSU today for tomorrow night’s clash with the Tigers. While en route, I’m sure Mark Pope and his staff will be trying to figure out life without Jaland Lowe, who will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. On the football side of things, commitments are still rolling in from the transfer portal, including one already this morning.

Refill your coffee cup, and let’s talk about it all.

ICYMI, Jaland Lowe is out for the season

Our biggest fears for this team were realized on Monday, when Mark Pope announced on his call-in show that Jaland Lowe will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the season. Lowe initially injured his shoulder during the Blue-White Game in October and has reaggravated it a few times since, most recently less than three minutes into Saturday night’s game vs. Mississippi State. When Pope held his press conference at noon on Monday, there was no official update on Lowe, but during a long, “really emotional” meeting that afternoon, all sides agreed that shutting it down was the best call.

“He’s dislocated his shoulder three times now, and every time it’s been with less and less contact,” Pope said Monday night. “He’s tweaked it in games and tweaked it once in practice to add on top of that.

“We searched, tried every possible reasonable scenario to have him continue on, but just made the wise and right decision today that he’ll go have surgery, and so he’ll be out for the season. It’ll be multiple months — six months, give or take — rehab for him to get back to 100 percent health. … It’s a sad day for us, but it’s the exact right thing to do. There’s really no other alternative, and it’s what has to happen.”

Pope said that Lowe will apply for a medical redshirt. If approved, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Get well soon, J. Lowe.

“Jasper’s ready”

With Lowe out, all eyes turn to Jasper Johnson. In the games Lowe has missed, Denzel Aberdeen has spent the most time at point guard, with Collin Chandler and Johnson subbing in on occasion, but Pope singled out Jasper in his comments after the game on Saturday night and again on Monday. The freshman hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time thus far; that’s about to change.

“Jasper’s got a really underappreciated ability to pass the ball,” Pope said on Monday night.

What about Jayden Quaintance?

Obviously, Lowe will be listed as out on tonight’s availability report, which should drop around 7 p.m. ET. What about Jayden Quaintance? The big man sat out the Mississippi State game with swelling in his knee. On Monday, Pope said that Quaintance has “made progress” with his knee and is feeling better, but they also have consults planned over the next few days. I would imagine that makes him unlikely to play in Baton Rouge, but we’ll have a better idea tonight.

More Transfer Poral commitments?

The transfer portal is already rocking and rolling this morning, Kentucky landing a commitment from former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman. The former Sayre standout played just two games for the Cardinals, redshirting his freshman season. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining, a nice depth piece for Joe Price III.

That brings Kentucky up to 27 additions from the portal so far, and they’re not done yet. Monday came and went without a commitment from Texas wideout DeAndre Moore Jr., who is also considering Colorado. This morning, Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos logged expert predictions for the Buffaloes to land Moore. Last night, the Kentucky staff started exploring other options. Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons committed to Texas Tech on Monday. Syracuse WR Darrell Gill is still on the board.

According to Matt Jones on KSBoard, the staff is pursuing a “stud” wide receiver that has not yet been associated with Kentucky. We don’t know the name yet, but fingers crossed that Stein and company can get the hay in the barn. We’re now in a dead period, so visits are on pause until Thursday.

The biggest transfer portal news on Monday was the addition of offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola, a two-year starter at Ohio State. From Tshabola at right guard, center Coleton Price, left tackle Lance Heard, and Mark Robinson, who will compete with Malachi Mood at right tackle, the Big Blue Wall’s rebuild is going splendidly. Even Josh Pate is ready for Stein Time.

I’m fully prepared for Will Stein to have Kentucky randomly in the CFP semifinals within 24 months — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) January 12, 2026

Rivalry fun

The Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry never really went anywhere, but it is oh so back. Brock Coffman flipping sides this morning was fun, but the real fireworks went off yesterday after Tegra Tshabola’s commitment. Vince Marrow recruited Tshabola, a West Chester, Ohio native, for over five years. Pete Nochta, Kentucky’s assistant general manager, found an old Vince Marrow tweet about players from Ohio and retweeted it, a delicious piece of trash talk. When BBN gleefully shared the screenshot, Vince went on the defensive, taking shots at “Little Pete.”

lol this is so funny. Little Pete finally getting some confidence. I only been beating the crap out of him for 10 years. The streak will continue. — CoachMarrow (@vincemarrow) January 12, 2026

Some people have to suck up so they can keep their job lol. You better stay in your place booking hotels and restaurants. — CoachMarrow (@vincemarrow) January 13, 2026

This year will be a lot of fun.

