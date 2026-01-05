KSR Today: Transfer Portal madness continues as Kentucky Basketball starts a critical week

Good morning, friends. Even though we’re several days into 2026, this feels in many ways like the first official day of the New Year. Whether you’re back at work for the first time since December, starting a diet, or already breaking one, we’re here for you, with plenty of news on Kentucky sports in the most ridiculous manner possible.

A lot happened on that front on Sunday, to the point we could push Kentucky’s embarrassing loss to Alabama to the back burner. The men’s basketball team’s disappointments won’t be there for long, with the second SEC game of the season coming up vs. Missouri on Wednesday — the same Missouri team that just beat Florida. We’ll get ot that though. As mentioned, there is much more exciting news to tackle first.

A big weekend in the Transfer Portal

If you were offline — or even put your phone down for 10 minutes — it was an eventful weekend for the Kentucky Football team. The Cats added four players from the transfer portal, with more commitments expected in the coming days.

Who’s next? The staff is hosting more visitors today, most notably defensive back Jordan Castell, a three-year starter at Florida. Kentucky is in good shape with Baylor IOL Coleton Price, Texas A&M CB Cobey Sellers, and Auburn LB Robert Woodyard Jr., who are all on commitment watch. CJ Baxter, Kentucky’s top running back target, enjoyed his visit to Lexington but also will check out Colorado.

When it comes to departures, running back Jamarion Wilcox and safety Cam Dooley are headed elsewhere, the latter potentially to Florida to reunite with Brad White.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Leavitt visits LSU

As for Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, he did not make it to Texas Tech for his visit, which made much more sense after the news that Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby committed to the Red Raiders broke. That said, Leavitt will visit LSU today, setting up a showdown between Will Stein and Lane Kiffin for the top signal-caller in the transfer portal. I wish I could tell you it’s going to be an ugly day in Baton Rouge, but the weather forecast is pretty nice, 72 degrees and sunny. I hope Leavitt has a horrible time anyway.

A Monday edition of “Here Comes the Boom”

As you can see, a lot is happening. Nick Roush, Adam Luckett, and Jacob Polacheck have been doing a great job staying on top of it all. You can read a much more thorough recap of Sunday’s developments in Roush’s Transfer Portal Diary. Luckett and Jacob have additional intel on KSR+ and KSBoard, further reason to take advantage of our 50% off sale.

Roush and Adam also went live on “11 Personnel” last night as news was breaking. Today at 1 p.m. ET, Roush will join Jacob on a Monday edition of “Here Comes The Boom” to share the latest.

Kentucky down to No. 31 in the NET Rankings

Kentucky was expected to lose at Alabama, but a 15-point loss certainly didn’t do its NCAA Tournament resume any favors. The Cats dropped from No. 27 to No. 31 in the NET rankings. I’ll have a more thorough breakdown of the resume later, but Kentucky is now 2-5 in Quad 1, with the win over Indiana (NET 30) on the cusp of falling to Quad 2. The rest of Kentucky’s wins are all in Quad 4.

Wednesday’s game vs. Missouri is Kentucky’s first in Quad 3, along with Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State. Aside from the home game vs. Ole Miss later this month, this week’s games are the easiest on the schedule from a resume standpoint. Gotta win those.

New AP, Coaches Polls drop

Today, we’ll get new AP and Coaches Polls. After the loss to No. 14 Alabama, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are not expected to be ranked. Kentucky was just outside of the Top 25 last week, at No. 26. I doubt Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa did anything to give voters reason to move them up.

From the SEC, No. 22 Florida may drop out of the Top 25 after its loss at Missouri, which comes to Lexington this week. No. 11 Vanderbilt improved to 15-0 with a win at South Carolina. No. 14 Alabama obviously looked great vs. Kentucky. No. 18 Arkansas will also likely make a jump after beating No. 19 Tennessee at Bud Walton. Even Georgia, No. 23, could climb a few spots after beating Auburn 104-100.

Kentucky WBB will surely climb into the Top 10

The Kentucky Women’s Basketball team will be trending up in the polls after wins over No. 5 LSU and Missouri. The Cats were No. 11 in the AP Poll last week and should move into the top 10 after an impressive week, highlighted by Thursday’s upset vs. Kim Mulkey’s Tigers.

Yesterday, Kenny Brooks’ squad cruised past Missouri 74-52 at Historic Memorial Coliseum. Both Clara Strack and Tonie Morgan notched double-doubles, with Strack finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Morgan 18 points and 14 assists. The Cats are now 15-1, and 2-0 in SEC play, with Alabama up next on Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good news. Teonnie Key dislocated her elbow diving after a loose ball. Hopefully, she’s not out too long. The women’s basketball team could be our best bet come March Madness.

Mark Pope’s radio show is tonight

Mark Pope’s comments following Kentucky’s loss at Alabama were brief, to say the least. Pope spoke to the media at Coleman Coliseum for five minutes and to Tom Leach for under four, his answers in the latter interview increasingly short. Tonight, he and Leach will sit down for the call-in show starting at 6 p.m. ET on 630 WLAP and network affiliates. We’ll bring you the highlights.

The CFP Semifinals aren’t until Thursday and Friday. There is no Monday Night Football tonight, as the regular season has wrapped, but you’ve still got one football option if you’re desperate for a fix. The FCS Championship also takes place tonight between Illinois State and Montana State at Vanderbilt’s stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

If you’d rather watch college basketball, undefeated No. 13 Nebraska travels to Ohio State (6:30 p.m., FS1), and No. 24 USC plays No. 9 Michigan State (8:30 p.m. FS1). Rutgers hosts Oregon at 7:00 p.m. on Peacock, too.

KSR the Show schedule

Matt Jones and Shannon the Dude are back from vacation, but Drew Franklin is out this week for his babymoon. Matt, Ryan, and Shannon will be live at 10 a.m. on 630 WLAP, affiliates across the state, and iHeart to get you ready for another busy week. You can get the party started right now with the KSR Preshow, too.