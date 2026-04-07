KSR Today: Transfer Portal is open, Malachi Moreno is back, Kentucky Baseball hosts Louisville

Good morning, BBN. This is not your average Tuesday. Last night, we crowned a new national champion, Michigan, and just as “One Shining Moment” was played, the clock struck midnight, and the transfer portal opened. Michigan assistant coaches were spotted working on their computers in the locker room while celebrations ensued. There is no rest for the weary, or even the victorious, in this era of college sports.

For Kentucky, that is especially true. It’s a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope, and the work has been underway since the season ended. Now, it’s crunch time. Pope said as much in a tweet he sent out at midnight.

Let’s go to work BBN — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) April 7, 2026

The portal will dominate the news today, but there is a ton of other stuff happening. On Monday, we found out that Malachi Moreno will return to Kentucky while testing the NBA Draft waters, and that Mo Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen are entering the transfer portal. Aberdeen? Huh? Oh yes, Aberdeen is going portaling even though he has exhausted his eligibility. He will require a waiver to play another year of college basketball, but that’s a path he’s pursuing. More stay-go decisions could come today.

On top of it all, Kentucky Baseball hosts Louisville, and the football team holds its tenth spring practice. Normally, those two things would dominate the rundown, but like I said, this is not your average Tuesday.

As Mark Pope said, let’s go to work.

Michigan is your National Champion

If you need proof of how programs can turn things around in the blink of an eye in the transfer portal era, look no further than Michigan. Two years ago, the Wolverines won just eight games all season, giving the administration no other choice but to fire Juwan Howard, a Michigan legend. In hopes of restoring the program to glory, they went after Dusty May, who took Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023 and was one of the most coveted coaches on the market. May took a chance on Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Louisville and Vanderbilt — can you imagine if he had landed at UofL? Phew.

Two years later, the Wolverines are national champions, bringing a title back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 1989. They did everyone a favor by knocking out UConn, the Huskies’ first-ever loss in a national championship game. Yaxel Lendeborg — whom Kentucky pursued heavily in the transfer portal last year — played through the pain of a sprained knee and ankle and still finished with 13 points. Afterward, he told reporters that he used Anthony Davis’ performance in the 2012 national title game as inspiration, when Davis struggled to score but found other ways to impact the game, pushing Kentucky to its eighth national championship.

So, Dusty May and Michigan are college basketball’s darlings today, while Dan Hurley and the Huskies head home. Hopefully, Hurley will use his first national championship loss as cause to finally get that lucky suit cleaned and mended. The fact that the Wolverines were able to win it all — and look downright dominant at times — is proof that having a big NIL budget (Michigan’s was reportedly around $10 million) is half the battle. The players you reel in have to fit your system and love playing together, issues that Kentucky struggled with this season.

As expected, Otega Oweh’s shot to force overtime vs. Santa Clara made the cut in “One Shining Moment.” We closed the book on Kentucky’s season a few weeks ago, but with the portal now opening, it’s time to focus all of our efforts on what’s next.

The Transfer Portal is now open

Backchannel discussions and even negotiations have been happening for weeks, but as of midnight, the transfer portal is officially open for business. Players have from now until April 21 to enter their names in the portal; once they’re in, they have as long as they like to make their decisions. That process can drag on, but we’ll know which current players are headed elsewhere two weeks from tonight.

As mentioned, Malachi Moreno is back, but will test the NBA Draft waters. Mo Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen are going portaling, although the latter’s chances of getting a waiver aren’t good. That leaves Collin Chandler, Kam Williams, Andrija Jelavic, Trent Noah, and Braydon Hawthorne with pending decisions. Jayden Quaintance has not officially declared for the NBA Draft yet, but is expected to do so soon.

We’ll have all the official news on the roster on the KSR Roster Tracker. Here is where we stand with Stay/Go decisions as of this morning:

Kentucky Basketball’s Roster (as of right now)

GRADUATED (2): Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen (also entering Transfer Portal, will require waiver)

EXPECTED DEPARTURES (1): Jayden Quaintance

HS SIGNEES (1): Mason Williams

PORTAL ADDITIONS: N/A

Who is Kentucky recruiting in the portal? We’ve already got a big board running, but the next few days will be chaos as players enter, Kentucky’s staff figures out who to reach out to, and direct talks begin. Friday marks the end of the recruiting dead period, which is when players can start taking campus visits.

Zoom calls are already being scheduled. Kentucky will hold one with LSU transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. today, sources tell KSR. New assistant coach Mo Williams is also expected to hold a Zoom with Florida Atlantic shooting guard Devin Vanterpool. San Francisco wing Tyrone Riley IV will also hear from the staff this week. The Cats recruited him out of the portal last year.

Jacob Polacheck and Jack Pilgrim are working the phones to bring you the latest. We’ll have the news on Kentucky’s targets on KSR’s Transfer Portal Tracker, but you can get the scoop and behind-the-scenes rumblings first on KSR+ and KSBoard. Yet another reason to take advantage of our Spring Sale.

Take advantage of our KSR+ SPRING SALE to get the latest intel on Kentucky Basketball’s Stay-or-Go decisions, Mark Pope’s efforts in the Transfer Portal, Spring Football, and the search for a new Athletic Director — plus a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.

Kentucky Baseball hosts Louisville

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Kentucky Baseball team, which dropped its third consecutive SEC series vs. Missouri this past weekend; however, the Bat Cats can bounce back in the best way possible tonight. The Louisville Cardinals come to town for the first of two rivalry games this season.

The Cards are also struggling, just 19-13 overall, 5-7 in ACC play; however, they have a weapon in sophomore slugger Tague Davis, who has 19 home runs in 152 plate appearances and is hitting .908 this year. Davis had two home runs in Louisville’s win over Duke on Sunday. Kentucky travels to No. 10 Auburn this weekend, so the Cats need to take care of the Cards at home to get things back on track.

First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network with Lowell Galindo and Todd Walker on the call. The weather looks beautiful, so grab a ticket and head on out to Kentucky Proud Park to help the Cats get over their slump.

Kentucky Softball hosts Eastern Kentucky

A stone’s throw away at John Cropp Stadium, the Kentucky Softball team will also be looking to get back on track. Rachel Lawson’s squad is reeling, now just 22-19 and 1-14 in the SEC after a series loss at No. 3 Oklahoma; it was the fourth time this season they’ve been swept, all three games ending after five innings thanks to the mercy rule.

This week, the Cats have two chances to lick their wounds against in-state foes, hosting Eastern Kentucky tonight and Morehead State tomorrow night. First pitch for both is 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Tennessee comes to town this weekend. The Vols are in the middle of the pack in the SEC standings at 9-6 (32-6), while the Cats are at the bottom, at 1-14, 22-19.

Will Stein at Kentucky Spring Practice, via Jacob Noger, UK Athletics

Kentucky holds its tenth spring practice this morning, and the media will be allowed in for some of it. Photographers and videographers can capture the first 32 minutes of practice, but only for b-roll and visual content purposes. So, don’t expect any groundbreaking practice takes to come out of the facility, but we will get some photos and videos to pore over. Running backs coach Kolby Smith and select players will talk to the media afterward as well. Nick Roush will have a full rundown of their comments.

ICYMI, the Cats held their first live scrimmage on Saturday. Will Stein liked what he saw, praising his players’ energy and effort, but the Cats also played it on the safe side, holding running backs CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes and wide receiver Nic Anderson out of the contact portions. That gave some extra opportunities to Jason Patterson and safety Martels Carter in the backfield. Is Carter moving to running back for good? I’m sure Kolby Smith will be asked this morning, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, everyone is buzzing about the Will Stein era, from blue-chip recruits to national media members. On3’s own JD PicKell raved about a new clip of Kenny Minchey from spring practice, a fun watch while we wait for more stay-go and portal news to drop.

Speaking of recruiting, don’t miss this update from Sam Spiegelman. One of the highest-ranked recruits in the country will be on Kentucky’s campus this week, proof that Will Stein’s staff is already making waves. Seeing Kentucky associated with these types of recruits is still surreal. Obviously, the Cats still have to close, but Stein clearly isn’t afraid to swing big.

Let’s have a big and crazy Tuesday.