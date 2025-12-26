KSR Today: 'Twas the day after Christmas

Rise and shine, Big Blue Nation. Back to the post-Christmas grind — oh, who am I kidding? No one really ramps up their productivity until after the New Year, so we won’t blame you if you take things slow on December 26. It’s the holidays!

We’ll still be here for you at KSR HQ, though, pumping out content with cups of coffee and Christmas movies playing in the background. There’s a long, long break until the Kentucky Wildcats suit back up on January 3, so we may have to dig deeper into our bag of creativity (or ridiculousness). Just bear with us and enjoy the nonsense, hopefully surrounded by your loved ones and all of the presents Santa left under the tree for you.

BBNBA Christmas Standouts

The NBA on Christmas is an annual tradition, this time with a dozen former Wildcats taking the floor for their respective teams. How did they do?

There were a couple of big-time performances and wins for guys representing the blue and white.

New York Knicks def. Cleveland Cavaliers 126-124 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) – 11 points (5-13 FG), 14 rebounds, two steals

San Antonio Spurs def. Oklahoma City Thunder 117-102 De’Aaron Fox (SA) – 29 points (12-19 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block Keldon Johnson (SA) – Nine points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) – 22 points (7-19 FG), six rebounds, four assists, one steal Cason Wallace (OKC) – Five points (1-7 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one block

Golden State Warriors def. Dallas Mavericks 126-116 PJ Washington (DAL) – 14 points (7-12 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block Anthony Davis (DAL) – Three points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, two blocks, one steal

Houston Rockets def. Los Angeles Lakers 119-96 Reed Sheppard (HOU) – 13 points (5-10 FG), two rebounds, one assist, one steal Jarred Vanderbilt (LAL) – 11 points (4-6 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one steal Adou Thiero (LAL) – Two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds

Denver Nuggets def. Minnesota Timberwolves 142-138 (OT) Jamal Murray (DEN) – 35 points (12-32 FG, 9-18 3PT), 10 assists, two rebounds Julius Randle (MIN) – 32 points (12-22 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals Rob Dillingham (MIN) – DNP



Lions eliminated on Christmas

The wackiest NFL season in recent memory was back to its wacky ways on Christmas with another Super Bowl contender entering the season once again knocked out of the hunt completely. Sorry, Detroit, you are going to Cancun!

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Lions 23-10 to keep them out of the postseason coming off a 15-win campaign a year ago — one of the best in franchise history. They joined the Chiefs (20-13 L vs. Broncos) and Commanders (30-23 L vs. Cowboys) to take losses on Christmas, all out of the race and one week away from their seasons ending.

The Chiefs (15), Lions (15), Vikings (14) and Commanders (12) were among the league leaders in wins a year ago and have all been eliminated from playoff contention. The Ravens (12) will join that club with a road loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday. Only the Eagles (14) and Bills (13) are back in the postseason after top-seven finishes in 2024.

Others eliminated from the playoffs prior to Week 17:

New York Giants (Week 12)

Arizona Cardinals (Week 13)

New Orleans Saints (Week 13)

Tennessee Titans (Week 13)

Las Vegas Raiders (Week 13)

Atlanta Falcons (Week 14)

New York Jets (Week 14)

Cleveland Browns (Week 14)

Cincinnati Bengals (Week 15)

Miami Dolphins (Week 15)

Dallas Cowboys (Week 16)

Any given Sunday.

Come get your weekend bowl schedule!

Friday, December 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern – 1 PM ET (ESPN)

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota – 4:30 PM ET (ESPN)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA – 8 PM ET (ESPN)

Saturday, December 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl – Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina – 11 AM ET (ESPN)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Penn State vs. Clemson – 12 PM ET (ABC)

Wasabi Fenway Bowl – UConn vs. Army – 2:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl – No. 12 BYU vs. No. 22 Georgia Tech – 3:30 PM ET (ABC)

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl – Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State – 4:30 PM ET (The CW Network)

Isleta New Mexico Bowl – No. 25 North Texas vs. San Diego State – 5:45 PM ET (ESPN)

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – No. 19 Virginia vs. Missouri – 7:30 PM ET (ABC)

Kinder’s Texas Bowl – No. 21 Houston vs. LSU – 9:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Jeff Brohm will NOT be the next head coach at Michigan

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham announced he was stepping down at the end of the regular season after 21 years with the Utes. There was an assumption at the time that meant he was retiring, but he later clarified he’s actually a “free agent” and is “in the transfer portal” among available coaches.

It appears he’ll be coming off the board in a major way with Michigan desperately searching for a new leader after firing Sherrone Moore for cause earlier this month, On3’s Pete Nakos reporting Friday morning that Whittingham has emerged as the Wolverines’ top target.

NEW: Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as Michigan’s top target, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/nyvENYmYZA pic.twitter.com/Q0dKkq7r2R — On3 (@On3sports) December 26, 2025

What does this mean for us? Well, not a whole lot, except for the fact that Louisville’s Jeff Brohm was also a rumored candidate for the position as Michigan crossed off possibilities late in the process. In fact, there was a thought that his appearance in the Boca Raton Bean Bowl coaching the Cardinals would be his last, addressing that speculation after beating Toledo 27-22.

“Well I don’t speak on other jobs,” he said after the win. “I’m happy with this one and happy with the victory.”

Just when you think the coaching carousel is done spinning, you get a couple of extra turns out of it.

Yes, the denim uniforms are back for UKMBB

The iconic look you knew and loved during Kentucky’s 1996 national championship run is back and better than ever, the Wildcats confirmed on Christmas.

We knew they existed, but when would they show off the denims? It made sense to wear them vs. Rick Pitino in the CBS Sports Classic, but the timing felt off with the Cats struggling to open the season. No one complained that they decided to play (and win) in the home whites.

With a few name-brand wins under their belt entering the holidays, they decided now was probably the best time for the grand reveal: February 7 vs. Tennessee.

It’s time to bring back the denim.

That’s all I’ve got for you this morning, folks. Merry Christmas and Go Cats.