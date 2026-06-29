KSR Today: Two World Cups, basketball recruiting, weather, NFL Cover Zero, and more

Good morning, KSR readers. KSR spent the weekend sharing a lot of basketball content, mostly from the player interviews from late last week. There will be a new round of those to come this week, so stay tuned.

Outside of sports and the internet, tragedy hit the state of Kentucky with severe flooding, killing four people, plus other rescues, power outages, and damage. We hope you’re OK wherever you are, and pray for those impacted, especially the families of the four deceased.

In the wide world of sports, the World Cup has begun its knockout round, Wimbledon is underway, and much more. Let’s get to it.

Playoff golf on a Monday morning

If you’re reading this as it’s published on Monday morning, you can tune in for playoff golf at the Travelers Championship while you scroll. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland ran out of daylight during their sudden-death playoff on Sunday evening, so the PGA carried over the Travelers’ finish to Monday morning. They’ll play the 18th hole at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, over and over until the tie is broken and a champion is crowned a day late.

Mark Pope on the go for summer recruiting

Summer practices have been underway in Lexington for a couple of weeks. Still, Mark Pope has summer recruiting outside of the Joe Craft Center on campus. This past weekend, Pope took off to visit some of the top high school prospects on his recruiting board. He spent much of his weekend in Texas, scouting for the future at the 2026 TABC Boys Showcase. A couple of five-star prospects from Texas, Reese Alston and Marcus Spears Jr., were among the targets Pope watched in Duncanville, Texas, just outside of Dallas.

Kentucky also had representation at the GBCA Southeast Regional in Atlanta, Georgia, and the FIBA U17 World Cup could be up next for Pope or his assistants in Istanbul, Turkey. Jack Pilgrim had a full rundown of the recruiting efforts.

Watch the FIBA U17 World Cup on YouTube

FIBA’s U17 World Cup began over the weekend, featuring several familiar names on the American team. Guys like Beckham Black, CJ Rosser, Erick Dampier Jr., and JJ Crawford, among others. Already two games into group play, you can catch up with the replay of USA vs. Japan and USA vs. France. Tomorrow, USA plays Italy at 5 a.m. on FIBA’s YouTube channel. The event lasts through next weekend.

Mitch Barnhart’s second-to-last day at work

Tomorrow, June 30, officially marks the end of Mitch Barnhart’s tenure as Kentucky’s AD. Mark Story over at the Herald-Leader wrote about the mixed outcome for Barnhart’s final year, in which Kentucky finished 27th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. Barnhart has two more days at the office, then the J Batt era officially begins on Wednesday.

NFL Cover Zero returns

NFL Cover Zero listeners, a new episode to begin the new season drops later today. Matt Jones and I will record the first new episode in three months after KSR, breaking down the biggest news of the offseason as we catch up on the NFL to start a new year. Moving forward, two episodes a week will hit your podcast feed through the Super Bowl and beyond. We’re back. Subscribe here.

Today’s World Cup knockout schedule

The 32-team knockout stage of the World Cup began yesterday, with Canada dramatically beating South Africa in the tournament’s first win-or-go-home match. Our friends from The Great White North broke a 0-0 tie in stoppage time with this strike to win it:

CANADA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME 🇨🇦



Stephen Eustáquio is the hero! pic.twitter.com/ZaSCikmLiB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 28, 2026

Today, three more knockout matches will thin the field, beginning with Brazil and Japan in Houston, Texas.

Brazil vs. Japan, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Germany vs. Paraguay, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Netherlands vs. Morocco, 9 p.m. (FOX)

The Americans play Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Breakfast at Wimbledon

If soccer’s not your thing, may I interest you in tennis? Wimbledon began this morning over in London, as Jannik Sinner chases a repeat in the men’s draw and Iga Swiatek in the women’s. The world’s second-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, is not in the field this year, but 39-year-old Novak Djokovic is, and he is chasing his record 25th grand slam title.

Tennis may not be for everyone, but it’s the event of the summer for those who care. It’s live now on ESPN. Don’t forget your strawberries and cream.

The countdown to College Football 27 continues. Last week, KSR revealed the top-rated Kentucky players on the popular video game. Yesterday, @UKFootball teased us with a clip of CJ Baxter running for six in Kroger Field.

First look at CJ Baxter in @EASPORTSCollege with the Wildcats 👀



Get the MVP+ membership to secure 7-day early access 🎮 pic.twitter.com/KQ2qcclwjY — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 28, 2026

You can see even more of Kentucky in the game from streamer Bordeaux, who took the Wildcats all the way to the natty with his early access to the popular video game. College Football 27 officially drops to pre-orderers on Thursday, then to everyone on July 9.

Heat wave coming to Lexington and the Bluegrass

This may be a good week to stay inside with your video games and KentuckySportsRadio.com, as a major heat wave heads to Kentucky. The National Weather Service warns of 90-degree temperatures and heat index values above 100 degrees every day this week, so be careful out there and stay cool however you can.

Listen to KSR from 10 a.m. to noon.

It’s a new week of summer content after the show returned to its regular format with Ryan Lemond rejoining the crew last week. Tune in today and every weekday at 10 a.m. on WLAP.com.

Go Cats.