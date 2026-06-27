KSR Today: Tyler Fryman is a WILDCAT!

Good morning, folks! And a Happy Saturday to everyone in the Big Blue Nation. It’s a rainy one to start the day here in central Kentucky, but I know a great way to ignore those dark skies.

Just watch Tyler Fryman until the sun comes back out. The four-star wide receiver made his long-awaited commitment to Kentucky last night, completing the flip from Louisville baseball to Kentucky football. This was a major recruiting win for head coach Will Stein, who might be just about done with his 2027 recruiting class — for now, at least.

Fryman is a two-sport star at Fort Mitchell (KY) Beechwood. He’ll do both baseball and football with the Wildcats, but the gridiron is where his bread his buttered. Fryman is ranked as the 198th-best high school prospect in the country by the Rivals Industry Ranking. Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has legit WR1 in the SEC potential. He’s already begun building a relationship with fellow Kentucky commit Jake Nawrot, a four-star QB and the prize addition of Stein’s class.

But wait, there’s more! Joining Fryman as this week’s four-star Kentucky commits is Sean Fox, a linebacker out of Indianapolis who is ranked No. 261 nationally. Even with four-star IOL Caden Moss choosing Ohio State over Kentucky, it was still a great recruiting week for the ‘Cats. UK is up to 25 commits this cycle, a squad that ranks 22nd nationally and ninth in the SEC.

Not bad, Mr. Stein.

6 Wildcats make Preseason All-SEC Teams

Sticking with the pigskin, we’re inching closer and closer to the official start of the Stein era at Kroger Field. Expectations for Kentucky in the win/loss column will be low outside of the Bluegrass State, but there will be plenty of talent taking the field this fall. Six Kentucky Wildcats earned Preseason All-SEC Honors from Athlon earlier in the week.

Oweh, JQ in their NBA threads

It was just a few days ago that Otega Oweh (41st; Thunder) and Jayden Quaintance (20th; Spurs) heard their names called at the NBA Draft, but they’re already off and running with the start of their pro careers. Oweh was introduced to Oklahoma City media on Friday, while Quaintance met with San Antonio media on Thursday.

“Draft night was crazy, just me not knowing. That’s the first time in your playing career that you’re not in control, and you just don’t know,” Oweh said at his media day in OKC. “So I got the call from my agent and I just didn’t know. He told me, but I was just overly excited and anxious. When I finally heard the first letters, he said, ‘O…’ I said, ‘OK, yeah, it’s true.’ I was just so excited and the celebration all started there.”

Oweh will rock the No. 13 jersey in OKC. It won’t feel right not seeing Double O rock the 00, but this is a new beginning for the former ‘Cat. Quaintance will go with No. 22. Some guy named Tim Duncan has his No. 21 jersey retired by the Spurs, so that number was unavailable for JQ.

𝐍𝐨. 𝟐𝟐 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 pic.twitter.com/js5drwObGK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 26, 2026

Collin Chandler was in the news yesterday

Especially in today’s age, it’s easy for words to get taken out of context with a single video clip. Former ‘Cat Collin Chandler was the the victim of that yesterday when a video circulated of him talking about his decision to come to BYU.

“What I cared about in my decision is that I wanted to be a part of a program that cares about their athletics,” Chandler said. “Who have passion for the game, and for the sport, and energy. I think that was on perfect display for what I’d be experiencing as a Cougar.”

That was the only part of a long interview that was clipped. On the surface, it seemed to be a shot at Kentucky. And that’s how a lot of the BBN took it. Until KSR’s Tyler Thompson actually watched the full interview. She quickly realized that the BYU folks promoting that quick clip weren’t exactly being genuine — to the point that they deleted the post altogether once they were called out for it.

What the original post didn’t mention is that Chandler is describing his unofficial visit to BYU in high school and decision to commit to the Cougars then, NOT his decision to leave Kentucky in April, which he pointed out on Twitter after seeing the backlash.

Not a shot a UK AT ALL! Love BBN and was talking about my high school experience. I love the passion that BYU has for their athletics and is what has drawn me to the 2 great programs I have played for🫶🏽 https://t.co/o8Q35hcofL — collin chandler (@collinchand13r) June 26, 2026

The internet sure is fun, isn’t it?

A former ‘Cat is the new Mets manager

A midseason managerial change has put a former Kentucky Wildcat at the top of the chain of command in the Big Apple. Andy Green (a legendary shortstop for the Wildcats from 1997-2000) has been named the interim manager of the New York Mets. He’ll lead the team for the rest of the 2026 campaign. Carlos Mendoza was fired before the All-Star break after the Mets mustered a 34-47 record. Green’s debut ended in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies last night as the Mets are dead last in the NL East, 16 games back, and losers of seven straight.

Today’s World Cup schedule

TIME MATCHUP VENUE 5:00 p.m. ET Croatia vs. Ghana Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA 5:00 p.m. ET Panama vs. England MetLife Stadium, East | Rutherford, NJ 7:30 p.m. ET Colombia vs. Portugal Hard Rock Stadium, Miami | Gardens, FL 7:30 p.m. ET Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA 10:00 p.m. ET Algeria vs. Austria GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO 10:00 p.m. ET Jordan vs. Argentina AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

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