KSR Today: UK WBB eyes South Carolina revenge, Florida prep for MBB, Mitch Barnhart, Tyler Bell

Good morning, friends and family of Big Blue Nation. For those of us in Kentucky, have you stepped outside or looked out your window this morning? It’s absolutely stunning and things are only going to get better as the day goes on — sunny and 75, baby. What more could you ever want on March 6, going into a massive stretch for both basketball programs, the most important of the year?

Things will start today with Kenny Brooks vs. Dawn Staley in Greenville as the women’s basketball team looks for revenge against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament. It’s No. 1 vs. No. 9 at Noon ET, live on ESPN, the Wildcats eyeing a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday. The rematch comes just five days after the Gamecocks spoiled Senior Day at Historic Memorial Coliseum with UK narrowly missing its shot at the upset in the top-20 battle in the regular season finale, USC leaving with a 60-56 win.

That one will be mandatory lunchtime viewing. From there, we will shift our attention back to revenge for the men’s team after the Gators took down Mark Pope’s Wildcats in Gainesville back on Valentine’s Day. This will help decide Kentucky’s run in Nashville next week, with options ranging from the No. 4 seed with the double-bye or a No. 10 seed with a Wednesday start and everything in between.

Also, Mitch Barnhart will discuss his retirement and the specifics of his lucrative new gig as Kentucky’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. That media sit-down will take place at 2:30 PM ET.

Oh, and don’t forget about UK Baseball — the Bat Cats have a three-game weekend series vs. The Citadel to look forward to, as well. That starts today, headlined by the anticipated return of one of Kentucky’s biggest stars from injury.

Needless to say, it’s a massive weekend in Lexington. Lock in and enjoy some sunshine, folks.

Cats smother Georgia, prepare for USC

Kentucky women’s basketball will be playing its third game in three days coming off back-to-back double-digit wins in Greenville. It started with a 30-point beatdown vs. Arkansas to open the event, followed by another massive performance on day two with the Wildcats rolling to a 76-61 win over Georgia, led by Clara Strack with a career-high 33 points on 5-7 shooting from three. Tonie Morgan and Teonni Key added 14 points apiece, as well, as UK shot 50 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from three and 70 percent at the line.

“Very proud of our kids. Obviously, it’s not easy to bounce back 24 hours later and play a basketball game — even more so when you do it in the SEC,” Brooks said after the win. “Every game is going to be a physical game, a battle. Proud of our kids, the way they pushed through. They were resilient. … Lot of rest now as we get ready for another battle (vs. South Carolina on Friday).”

The Cats will have to rest quickly before taking on the best team in the field at Noon ET, just days removed from their heartbreaking defeat in Lexington that saw UK down to a single possession in the final seconds. Strack had 24 and nine in that one, followed by Asia Boone with 11.

A look at the updated bracket going into the quarterfinals:

And all of Phoenix Stevens’ excellent coverage down in Greenville to recap the Georgia win and preview the South Carolina rematch, starting with his Rapid Reaction on the KSR YouTube channel:

Pope previews Florida rematch

Speaking of rematches, the men’s team has one just as big back home in Lexington, hosting Florida on Senior Day in a game that will decide when the Wildcats’ run in Nashville will begin next week. Pull off the upset and a single bye is clinched with room for a double. Lose and you’re staring down the barrel of a Wednesday start.

UK competed in that first Valentine’s Day matchup in Gainesville, but since then, the Gators have won five straight with an average margin of victory of 22.8 points — including back-to-back by 34.

“Yeah, I think they’ve gotten better and better and better, for sure,” Pope said. “I think that they’re just relentless with their physicality. It just is — they seem unfazed by any amount of contact. They’ve really taken on a good DNA that way. They’re playing well. … It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a big-time game.”

Mitch Barnhart opens up on retirement this afternoon

After 24 years as UK AD, Barnhart has announced his retirement and will transition into a new role at the school as the first-ever Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. It’s a gig that will pay him $950K per year — a controversial number with questions surrounding what he’ll be doing exactly and where that money will come from. He’ll speak on all of that, along with his takes on Pope, Brooks and Will Stein as his three most recent hires before retirement.

Odds are good he also opens up on potential candidates to replace him, the ongoing facility upgrades and the fascinating timing of his departure, among other topics. That conversation will take place at 2:30 PM ET with all of the coverage you could ever need to follow right here at KentuckySportsRadio.com.

Tyler Bell cleared for Bat Cats

After an injury scare in Kentucky’s season-opening win against UNC Greensboro, Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has been medically cleared to resume playing again, sources told KSR’s own Jeff Drummond. Though he’s not quite ready to play defense as the star shortstop, he’ll be good to go as a hitter and base-runner, likely limited to a designated hitter role.

He suffered a left-shoulder injury diving for a ball behind the second base bag in the opener and has missed the team’s last 12 games. UK is 11-2 on the season, despite his absence.

UK takes on The Citadel at 4 PM ET on Friday, live on SECN+, followed by 1 PM ET first pitches both Saturday and Sunday — also on SECN+. Massive development for the Bat Cats with Bell back out there.

Enjoy all of it, friends. We’ve got a big-time weekend coming in the Bluegrass.