KSR Today: United States' World Cup dream ends as Kentucky sports news heats up

As Mary Chapin Carpenter once sang, sometimes you’re the windshield, sometimes you’re the bug. Last night, the United States Men’s National Team was certainly the bug. After whipping the country into a frenzy with a run to the Round of 16, the US choked in its biggest moment, losing to Belgium 4-1 in front of a capacity home crowd in Seattle. That’s a pretty lopsided score, but if we’re honest, it didn’t even feel that close.

Through all four of its first World Cup matches, the United States was the aggressor, taking control of the game right from the start; it became clear very early on that would not be the case vs. Belgium. Charles De Ketelaere scored nine minutes in, the first time in this event that the US had conceded the opening goal. The US evened it up with a goal off a free kick by Malik Tillman at the 31-minute mark, but just 52 seconds later, De Ketelaere scored again, stamping out any momentum. The second half was more of the same, Hans Vanaken taking advantage of a bad mistake by US goalkeeper Matt Freese to make it 3-1 and Romelu Lukaku twisting the knife in stoppage time to run the score up to 4-1.

After such a thrilling month that had the entire country united behind him, it was a very bad night for the Americans, specifically star Christian Pulisic, who turned the ball over 11 times in the first half. Sergiño Dest was so bad that he had to be pulled at halftime, and Folarin Balogun, who was only available after an intervention by the President, was never really a factor. Belgium is ranked higher than the US in the FIFA rankings, but the Red Devils were so much better than the Americans last night that you couldn’t help but be reminded of how much the sport means to certain parts of the world, and how far it still has to come here.

Alas, the United States’ World Cup dream is over, ending in the round of 16 for the fourth time in the last five events (the only exception was 2018, when the US did not qualify). Belgium advances to play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday—can you imagine what Spain would have done to this group?! Most of the country will probably tune out for another four years. Me? I’ll be watching, rooting for Norway. The United States’ lackluster performance can’t take Erling Haaland from me.

Today, the action continues with Argentina vs. Egypt and Switzerland vs. Colombia. Lionel Messi is tied with Kylian Mbappe (France) and Haaland (Norway) in goals scored in this World Cup so far with seven. He and Argentina are heavy favorites to beat Egypt and advance to the Round of Eight, where they’ll face the winner of the second match, Switzerland vs. Colombia.

Kickoff (ET) Match TV Location Odds Notes 12:00 PM ET Argentina vs. Egypt FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Argentina -270, O/U 2.5 Winner advances to play Switzerland/Colombia 4:00 PM ET Switzerland vs. Colombia FOX BC Place (Vancouver, Canada) Colombia +130, O/U 2.5 Winner advances to play Argentina/Egypt

Meanwhile, plenty is happening closer to home…

Two big news notes from Monday

It’s early July, so not a ton is happening on the UK sports front, but we got two big pieces of news on Monday that deserve mention.

The first was the details of the federal case against former Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa, who was arrested in Lexington on Friday. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced that Kriisa has been indicted on a $2.2 million fraud scheme. Over the course of four years, Kriisa duped two victims into sending him money using false representations, fake identities, and deceptive communications. That included posing as his mother and alleging he needed money for cancer treatments and to save the family farm in Estonia, and using a fake persona named “Irene” to convince the other victim to wire him money in West Virginia.

It’s a wild story that just got a lot uglier. Kriisa will be extradited to West Virginia, with a court hearing scheduled for this week. Needless to say, he will not be on La Familia, Kentucky’s alumni team in TBT. In fact, another La Familia roster addition is expected today, a former Wildcat who agreed to join the team well before all the Kriisa drama went public.

“Our player getting announcement today has been committed for several weeks. I don’t want people to think he was a replacement signing. He’s excited to be back and we’re blessed to have him back. Let’s show a former wildcat some love today.” – GM TB — LaFamilia – Kentucky’s TBT Team (@LaFamiliaTBT) July 7, 2026

The second big story concerns J Batt, Kentucky’s new Athletic Director and CEO of Champions Blue LLC. On Monday, Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz backed out of his deal with Clemson and decided to stay with the Spartans. Because Guskiewicz is staying, UK will have to pay J Batt’s full $5 million buyout instead of the $2.5 million had Guskiewicz gone to Clemson. Batt has not yet resigned, and his starting date at UK remains in the air, but UK President Eli Capilouto confirmed that he’s still coming to Lexington “as soon as possible.” Good.

Kusturica Watch continues

The FIBA U17 World Cup is over, with Team USA taking home the gold on Sunday despite a 37-point performance by Serbian star Nikola Kusturica in the final game. Mark Pope was in Istanbul to watch Kusturica and Kentucky’s other targets over the weekend. The 6’8″ wing was waiting until the event was over to decide where to play college basketball in America this upcoming season. UCLA is considered the frontrunner, with some reports suggesting he has already agreed to a two-year, $12 million NIL deal with the Bruins, but an announcement hasn’t been made, which means the Cats could still be in it. We’ll keep our ears to the ground to find out more.

Feb 9, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Kenny Brooks enters the court before the start of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

We’ll hear from Kenny Brooks and some Kentucky WBB players

There’s been a lot of talk about the men’s team’s summer practices thus far, but the women’s team is also hard at work at the Joe Craft Center. Today, we’ll hear from Kenny Brooks, Asia Boone, and another member of the squad, which is No. 9 in On3’s Preseason Top 25. The Cats return Boone and Clara Strack and are bringing in top-ten recruiting and transfer portal classes in Brooks’ third season, along with Jemma Amoore and Ajša Sivka. A few weeks ago, Brooks said he thinks this group has national championship potential, so I’m eager to hear more of his comments after spending more time with them on the court.

Brooks will also sit down with Phoenix Stevens on Wednesday for a new episode of the Memorial Memo, so even more Kentucky WBB content is coming your way on the KSR YouTube Channel.

Big 12 Media Days begin

We have to wait a few more weeks to hear from the SEC’s coaches and players, but talking season has officially begun in college football, with Big 12 Media Days kicking off at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters. Over the next two days, some important topics will be discussed by the Big 12 coaches, ranging from former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s gambling scandal to the Protect College Sports Act, to College Football Playoff expansion, salary caps, and more. Think of it as a nice appetizer for SEC Media Days in Tampa in two weeks. Adam Luckett is tracking it all on KSBoard.

BBNBA Summer League action rolls on

Last night in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Otega Oweh started for the Oklahoma City Thunder and finished with four points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 22 minutes in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Jacob Toppin is on Atlanta’s roster but did not play due to a hip injury. In the California Classic, Adou Thiero also sat out the Lakers’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. In the nightcap, BJ Boston had 5 points and 2 assists in Milwaukee’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Salt Lake City league wraps up today before the teams head to Las Vegas for the main event, which starts on Thursday. In case you missed the news last week, the Kentucky Basketball team will also be in Vegas this week to cheer on Oweh, Koby Brea, Amari Williams, and all the former Cats in action. Their itinerary also includes a Kenny Chesney concert at the Sphere and sightseeing on the Strip. Maybe they’ll even do the rides atop the Strat or the roller coaster at New York, New York?

Before packing their bags for Sin City, the team is getting some work in at the Joe Craft Center. We’re now in week four of the eight-week summer practice period. On Monday, we got another short highlight clip featuring plenty of dunks, threes, and impressive editing. Milan Momcilovic’s jumper sure looks smooth.

Back to work 🔒💼 pic.twitter.com/qVWHiqZfRc — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 6, 2026

Need more practice intel? I’ll direct you to Jack Pilgrim’s insider notes from over the weekend. Even with one spot left on the roster and Kam Williams back in a boot, the vibes appear to be good with Mark Pope’s third team.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content, inside scoop, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

Happy Birthday, Jack Pilgrim!

Speaking of Jack, sources say we’ve got a very big birthday to celebrate. Today, Mr. Pilgrim turns 29 years old. If you see Jack today, wish him a happy birthday or send a nice message his way on social media or KSBoard. Jack, we’ll have cake and punch in the break room around 2 p.m. ET.