KSR Today: USA vs Belgium, NBA summer league, a box of chocolates, and more

Good morning, KSR readers. It’s Monday, and an important one for America as the U.S. plays Belgium in the World Cup’s Round of 16 tonight. If soccer’s not your thing, there’s also summer league basketball to watch this evening, or you can rewatch the greatest movie ever made on its birthday.

Here at KSR HQ, I just took down a couple of Belgian waffles from Costco, and I must say, those Belgians make a good breakfast item. But tonight, I hope they’re crying in their fries and their chocolates after playing the Americans in Seattle. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Oweh and three other former Cats in the NBA Summer League tonight

If you’ve missed watching Otega Oweh play basketball, you’re in luck tonight. Oweh is one of two former Kentucky Wildcats playing in the four-team Salt Lake City Summer League, one of two mini-events out west before the main NBA Summer League begins in Las Vegas later this week.

Oweh is already one game into his summer with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He started for OKC in the first round of games on Saturday, scoring 8 points with 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. The second-round draft pick also committed 3 turnovers and went 3-for-7 from the field, with two missed 3-pointers, in a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jacob Toppin is also in Salt Lake this week, playing for the Atlanta Hawks. He came off the bench to score 8 points and grab 8 rebounds on Saturday. He and Oweh will meet in the first game tonight.

Atlanta Hawks (Toppin) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Oweh) , 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN/Prime Video)

vs. , 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN/Prime Video) Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET (ESPN/Prime Video)

Further west, the eight-team California Classic Summer League, which includes two more former Kentucky Wildcats, wraps up in San Francisco tonight. The first of four games begins at 7:30 p.m., with Adou Thiero starting for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs, who are playing without rookie Jayden Quaintance.

The last game of the night, between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings, features B.J. Boston with Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Lakers (Thiero) vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video/ESPNU)

vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. ET (Prime Video/ESPNU) Golden State Warriors Blue vs. Brooklyn Nets, 8:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video/ESPN+)

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Gold, 10:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video/ESPN+)

Milwaukee Bucks (Boston Jr.) vs. Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m. ET (Prime Video/ESPNU)

The Las Vegas Summer League begins on Thursday.

Team USA won FIBA’s U17 World Cup, beating Nikola Kusturica in the gold medal game

Team USA continued its dominance in youth basketball by winning the FIBA U17 World Cup on Sunday. The Americans beat Serbia 107-81 in the final game in Istanbul, Turkiye, marking the eighth straight gold medal and a 58-0 overall record in the competition.

Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was named MVP of the World Cup. He and teammate Beckham Black, a Kentucky target, were named to the All-Star Five from Team USA. Also making the All-Star Five was Kentucky target Nikola Kusturica of Serbia, who dropped 37 points in the gold medal loss.

Mark Pope spent the weekend in Istanbul to watch the games and keep a close eye on his targets, including Kusturica. The 6-8 wing intends to play college basketball this fall, with Kentucky and UCLA battling for his services.

Love seeing OLD teammates on the road. Two of the best!! pic.twitter.com/eQxIm8ewQY — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) July 5, 2026

World Cup: Flo Balogun’s suspension lifted for USA vs. Belgium tonight

In the other World Cup, Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway’s upset of Brazil in the Round of 16 on Sunday, sending the Norwegians through to the quarterfinals. The goals were Haaland’s sixth and seventh of the tournament, and he celebrated by leading the Viking Row.

Erling Haaland leads the Viking Row for Norway 🇳🇴



One of the greatest traditions continues on in this FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/mHDGCVH2b6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

Then, in the nightcap, England upset Mexico in a crazy environment in Mexico City, winning 3-2 in a thriller. England’s Jude Bellingham scored the first two goals of the match in the 36th and 38th minutes, then England played down a man for the last 50 minutes and still held on to the lead to advance to the quarterfinals.

Even better, the Americans also scored a win on Sunday without playing a match, as FIFA lifted the one-match suspension for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun. Balogun, who leads the U.S. in goals, will be available tonight against Belgium in Seattle.

Portugal vs. Spain, 3 p.m. (FOX)

United States vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Week 3 UK Basketball practice notes over at KSR+

Three weeks into summer basketball practices in Lexington, Jack Pilgrim has another KSR+ notebook loaded with behind-the-scenes notes from the Joe Craft Center. This week’s report covers the growing optimism surrounding the roster, the latest on several standouts, Zoom Diallo’s leadership, Mountain Mamba hype, and more. Not a member? Take advantage of the summer special, offering 50% off the first year.

[KSR+: KSR’s week three Kentucky summer practice takeaways]

A new episode of NFL Cover Zero coming soon

Season 2 of NFL Cover Zero launched last Monday with a recap of the offseason news and more. Today, Matt Jones and I will record the second episode of the summer, expected to hit your podcast feeds by early evening. Want to listen? Subscribe to NFL Cover Zero.

Happy Birthday, Forrest Gump!

32 years ago today, “Forrest Gump” premiered in theaters. It would soon be considered the greatest movie ever made, grossing nearly $700 million and winning six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. You should watch it before locking into USA-Belgium later. I know I will.

KSR’s live at 10 a.m.

Ryan Lemond is on his timeshare vacation this week, but Matt Jones, Shannon The Dude, and I will do our best without him from 10 a.m. to noon. Later this week, KSR has live remotes in Mt. Sterling and Nicholasville, so tune in for details on those events, too.

Go Cats.