KSR Today: USMNT falls, Cats talk, another big FB commit, 2026 HOF Class and Kenny Klein

As quickly as the United States got on the board to establish early dominance over Türkiye, their downfall came just as late in the final group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It took just two minutes to get on the board, leaving fans (me) shouting from the mountaintops that this is the best USMNT in history, especially when considering they were resting most of their starters following a dominant 2-0 start in the event.

Türkiye threw its haymaker back, unfortunately, scoring twice to enter halftime up 2-1, only for the U.S. to respond with a goal to tie it up by the end of regulation. Then, somehow in the final seconds of added stoppage time, Türkiye snuck one through to pull off the 3-2 upset and leave a bad taste in the Americans’ mouth entering the knockout stage.

Fortunately, it means very little. The United States had already punched a ticket to the Round of 32 with an opponent already locked in, hence the decision to rest starters to avoid injury or suspension with a few yellow cards in hand. It was more or less for pride and bragging rights, and already-eliminated Türkiye did a great job of ripping that away at the last possible moment.

From here, it’ll be a win-or-go-home battle vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX in Santa Clara. With a victory, the U.S. would advance to the Round of 16 in Seattle on July 6, then push for a spot in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles on July 10 — but there are no do-overs this point forward.

And that was your World Cup update to begin your Friday morning.

As for the other stuff, KSR’s got you covered with everything you need to know in the world of UK Athletics going into the weekend.

Zoom Diallo, Justin McBride and Braydon Hawthorne talk to the media

How have the first two weeks of summer practice been for the Kentucky Wildcats? Let the guys tell you themselves.

Last week, it was Malachi Moreno, Mason Williams and Reece Potter. This time around, it was Zoom Diallo, Justin McBride and Braydon Hawthorne sitting down with the media for their first appearances of the offseason. They opened up about how competitive things are at the Joe Craft Center and named early standouts, but above all else, explained why they decided Lexington was the best place for their respective basketball futures.

“This is a dream come true for me, to be honest with you,” Diallo said. “But I’m not content with just being at Kentucky — I really want to win at Kentucky and be known as one of the great point guards at Kentucky that won.”

“It’s a dream to come here,” McBride added. “… It’s a privilege to be here. It’s really great and a blessing to be here.”

Listen to the near-hour’s worth of player interviews to help you pass the time on this Friday — a lot of good stuff in there:

Sean Fox is a WILDCAT — another stud for Stein

The momentum isn’t slowing down anytime soon for Will Stein and the Football Cats, Kentucky adding yet another blue-chip commitment — this time from four-star linebacker Sean Fox.

Ranked No. 259 overall and No. 4 in his home state of Indiana, he took officials to Georgia, Clemson and Kentucky before riding with the blue and white. He’s the sixth top-300 prospect to join the Wildcats’ top-25 class in 2027.

“I feel like it really came down to who really cared about me the most, and who really seen the most in me, and I got that from Kentucky from the jump,” Fox said of his pledge.

He announced his commitment alongside four of his future teammates at The Opening Finals, bringing the total to five competitors at one of the nation’s top annual recruiting events.

Kentucky commits hype about Sean Fox’s commitment to join the class! 😸😸



(via 247sports/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZV66fQQf4C — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) June 26, 2026

Electric stuff.

MKG headlines 2026 UK HOF class

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is officially a UK Athletics Hall of Famer, headlining the program’s 2026 class announced on Thursday alongside Paul Calhoun (football), Tim Duckworth (men’s track and field), Leah Edmond (volleyball), Patty Jo Hedges-Ward (women’s basketball) and Asia Seidt (women’s swimming and diving).

Kidd-Gilchrist was a co-star alongside Anthony Davis during Kentucky’s national championship run in 2012 before being selected No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft. Elsewhere, Calhoun was an All-American who excelled as a defensive back and punter on the gridiron, while Duckworth was a two-time NCAA Champion and became just the second man in history to win the NCAA heptathlon and decathlon in the same year. Edmond was a four-year All-American and one of the greatest volleyball players to ever come through the school, followed by Hedges-Ward, who is the all-time assist leader at UK and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior, and Seidt, who was the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year and qualified for the NCAA Championships all four years at UK and totaled 21 All-America honors.

Quite the class, which will be inducted during HOF Weekend on September 25-26.

Rest in Peace, Kenny Klein

A legend has passed away in Kenny Klein, widely known as one of the true greats in college sports with 40 years of experience as a communications leader. He was a rival at Louisville as Rick Pitino’s right-hand man, but genuinely one of the kindest humans you will ever meet in the business. At the height of KSR’s tension with the Cardinals with a lifetime of jabs and jokes directed toward the program, coaches and players, Klein was always a consummate professional who treated us knuckleheads fairly and with respect. And it’s not just about us — you’ll never hear a negative word said about the man, as unanimously beloved as they come.

He was UofL’s SID from 1983, served as a consultant at the school in 2022-23, and then became Pitino’s special advisor at St. John’s from 2024-26. Everywhere he went, success followed and the list of people who adored him grew.

Kenny Klein will be greatly missed and our hearts are with those who had the great privilege of getting to know him.