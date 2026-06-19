KSR Today: USMNT, Meeting the Cats, Happy Juneteenth!

The USA Men’s National Team opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup run with a bang exactly one week ago today, rolling through Paraguay 4-1 to position the stars and stripes nicely in Group D. Now, there is a spot in the knockout stage on the line, with the winner of USMNT vs. Australia set to advance to the Round of 32.

That means it’s time for all of us to get our grills fired up in our red, white and blue tank-tops with Toby Keith blaring on the speakers ahead of Friday’s matinee. It’s a big day for freedom in the best country in the world — sorry, Aussies! (We still love you and your marsupials.)

USA sits as a -165 favorite vs. Australia (+400) and -150 to win Group D, along with +3300 odds to win the World Cup, according to our friends at BetMGM.

World Cup Results and Weekend Schedule

Thursday, June 18

Group A: Czechia ties South Africa 1-1

Group B: Switzerland def. Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1

Group B: Canada def. Qatar 6-0

Group A: Mexico def. South Korea 1-0

Friday, June 19

Group D: United States vs. Australia – 3 p.m. ET – FOX (Seattle, WA)

Group C: Scotland vs. Morocco – 6 p.m. ET – FOX (Boston, MA)

Group C: Brazil vs. Haiti – 8:30 p.m. ET – FOX (Philadelphia, PA)

Group D: Turkey vs. Paraguay – 11 p.m. ET – FS1 (Santa Clara, CA)

Saturday, June 20

Group F: Netherlands vs. Sweden – 1 p.m. ET – FOX (Houston, TX)

Group E: Germany vs. Ivory Coast – 4 p.m. ET – FOX (Toronto, Canada)

Group E: Ecuador vs. Curacao – 8 p.m. ET – FS1 (Kansas City, MO)

Sunday, June 21

Group F: Tunisia vs. Japan – 12 a.m. ET – FS1 (Guadalupe, Mexico)

Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia – 12 p.m. ET – FOX (Atlanta, GA)

Group G: Belgium vs. Iran – 3 p.m. ET – FS1 (Inglewood, CA)

Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde – 6 p.m. ET – FS1 (Miami Gardens, FL)

Group H: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia – 12 p.m. ET – FOX (Atlanta, GA) Group G: Belgium vs. Iran – 3 p.m. ET – FS1 (Inglewood, CA) Group H: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde – 6 p.m. ET – FS1 (Miami Gardens, FL) Group G: New Zealand vs. Egypt – 9 p.m. ET – FS1 (Vancouver, Canada)

Cats visit Kentucky Children’s Hospital

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting after it at the Joe Craft Center with a week of summer practice in the books, but they’re also making an impact in the community. The entire 14-player roster made the trip to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital to hang out with the kids and puts some smiles on faces.

One cute story in particular? Malachi Moreno actually got a PlayStation Network tag from a patient, Jackson, after first meeting him at Dance Blue. They’ll be playing Fortnite together, along with Kam Williams and Trent Noah.

“He’s such a cool kid. I think the guys really took in what it means to be at this brand,” Moreno said Thursday. “We walk in any room, we’re gonna brighten someone’s day. They might not be as fortunate as us but we’re taking time out of our day to go see them, and we’re having fun with it. I just wanted them to realize how much fun these kids are having with us.”

That’s the good stuff.

Malachi Moreno, Mason Williams and Reece Potter talk to the media

As for the basketball — and there is plenty of it — Moreno met with reporters at Memorial Coliseum alongside Mason Williams and Reece Potter to talk about the first handful of days at practice.

Moreno opened up about the draft process and why he decided to come back to Lexington for year two, just how much he can improve as a sophomore, early practice standouts and why Kentucky has the best frontcourt in college basketball.

As for Williams and Potter, the former talked about his dad/coaching relationship with new UK assistant Mo Williams, early expectations for year one and why this backcourt can be so dangerous. The latter discussed his easy decision to run it back with the hometown Wildcats, what he learned from his redshirt season and why his teammate in the frontcourt, Moreno, is a lock for the lottery this time next year.

Check out the full interviews:

Joe Sloan talks ball with KSR

I was on KSR with Maggie Davis to run it back with the 2016 intern group a decade later — goodness, I feel old — where we were joined by Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

What can you expect from Will Stein entering year one with the Wildcats? What’s been the secret sauce on the recruiting trail, boasting a top-10 portal cycle and top-25 high school class in the opening months? And, maybe most importantly, does the fax machine still exist in the war room at the UKFB offices?

Sloan gave us some excellent content to work with, which you can hear all for yourself below:

No new KSR — Happy Juneteenth!

Speaking of KSR, it’ll be an off day for Matt Jones and the gang with a best-of episode hitting the airwaves, as the nation celebrates Juneteenth — the day the last enslaved people in the United States were informed they were free in 1865.

Aligns perfectly with USMNT kicking some ass in the World Cup this afternoon.

Enjoy your Friday, folks, and happy weekend.