KSR Today: Victory Sunday on Transfer Portal Day 10

Another Sunday in January has arrived. A cold one is expected throughout the Bluegrass. Luckily, a hot run by both big programs on Saturday night at the University of Kentucky should make this end of the weekend much more enjoyable.

The Cats rolled at Rupp Arena in perhaps their most impressive performance of the season. Will Stein has returned to Lexington after Oregon’s playoff run ended and the football program had a spectacular day in the transfer portal with five additions occurring on Saturday. Some more are expected shortly.

A big day could be ahead. Before that gets rolling, we are providing a quick Saturday recap from Big Blue Land. Things look better than they did on Friday.

KSR recaps another Kentucky over Mississippi State at Rupp Arena

In 2009, Rick Stansbury’s Mississippi State team came to Lexington and defeated Billy Gillispie’s second Kentucky team in a 66-57 to begin February that season. That was the last time the Bulldogs won in Rupp Arena. That losing streak has now reached 11 consecutive games.

Despite falling into an 18-6 hole and losing Jaland Lowe to injury before the first media timeout, the Cats rolled up 92 points and completely ran over a power conference team in the second half for the third time this season. This one was all Kentucky in the last 30-plus minutes.

KSR recaps the victory from every angle. Smash those links.

More postgame coverage on KSR’s YouTube Channel

Want to know what Mark Pope, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans, and Kentucky players said after the game? We’ve got you covered. KSR’s YouTube Channel has the postgame press conferences, the halftime tribute to Rupp’s Runts, and a Rapid Reaction from outside the arena.

Smash play. Subscribe. Hit that like button as we talk about some Kentucky hoops.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Kentucky adds five more players in the transfer portal

Kentucky basketball got a much-needed win on Saturday night, but the Kentucky football program also had a big day. Five commitments arrived for Will Stein in his first day of being just the Kentucky head coach after Oregon’s run ended in the playoff.

The Cats have addressed some needs.

Lance Heard was the massive one on a big day for Kentucky football. The multi-time SEC transfer was a two-year starter in the SEC over the last two seasons for the Vols and started to emerge as one of the best left tackles in the conference during the season. The former five-star recruit will enter this season as one of the top tackles in college football. For a UK offensive line that needs five new starters, this was a massive addition at a priority position. Meanwhile, Elijah “Bo” Barnes was a young player that Texas did not want to lose to the transfer portal. The former top-100 recruit entered free agency on Wednesday, arrived at Kentucky for a visit on Friday, and committed on Saturday. This Mike linebacker with four years of eligibility could be a plug-and-play starter in 2026.

Kentucky is now up to 19 additions in the transfer portal. The Cats have addressed cornerback, defensive line (x4), kicker, linebacker (x2), offensive line (x4), quarterback, running back, safety (x4), and wide receiver. It is truly head on a swivel season. UK is still looking for offensive tackle help, another tailback is needed, and wide receiver will now come into focus with Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons set to decide at some point in the near future. It is truly head on a swivel season. The transfer activity was not the only news to come across the wire.

Class of 2025 defensive backs Martels Carter Jr. and Grant Grayton each announced their intentions to return in 2026. Meanwhile, the hiring of UTSA offensive coordinator Justin Burke was finally announced. The former Lexington (Ky.) Catholic quarterback will be returning home to coach Kentucky tight ends.

Saturday was busy. Sunday will likely be busy. This is Day 10 in the transfer portal.

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tuckert (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

Lock in for a pivotal Kentucky Football offseason KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most vibrant online community in the BBN for the exciting start of the Will Stein Era.

Kentucky WBB hosts Oklahoma in a top-10 tilt

Kentucky lost its last game at Alabama, and unfortunately for the Cats, they’re tasked with playing a top-five Oklahoma team on Sunday afternoon. Without Teonni Key again, this is bound to be a tough one. Kentucky’s undefeated streak at home this season could be put into jeopardy on Sunday.

Oklahoma is currently 14-2 (2-1 SEC), and like Kentucky, the Sooners are coming off a loss to an opponent that — on paper — they should have beat. On Thursday, No. 18 Ole Miss marched into the Lloyd Noble Center and handed Oklahoma its first loss of SEC play.

Both top contenders will be looking for a huge win in conference play. KSR will have full coverage of the big game for Kenny Brooks‘ program.

Location Tipoff TV Radio Live Stats Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) 4 p.m. ET SEC Network (Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck) 630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick) StatBroadcast

NFL Wild Card Sunday

The NFL playoffs did not disappoint on Saturday. Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams each had themselves some playoff moments with a pair of fourth quarterback comeback victories. A potential Super Bowl run did not end early for the Rams in Carolina. Meanwhile, the Bears pulled off yet another comeback to defeat the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season. The NFC North franchise has won a postseason game for the first time since 2010.

The action will resume on Sunday with three more games before the weekend ends on Monday Night Football with Texans-Steelers.