KSR Today: Victory Sunday on Transfer Portal Day 10
Another Sunday in January has arrived. A cold one is expected throughout the Bluegrass. Luckily, a hot run by both big programs on Saturday night at the University of Kentucky should make this end of the weekend much more enjoyable.
The Cats rolled at Rupp Arena in perhaps their most impressive performance of the season. Will Stein has returned to Lexington after Oregon’s playoff run ended and the football program had a spectacular day in the transfer portal with five additions occurring on Saturday. Some more are expected shortly.
A big day could be ahead. Before that gets rolling, we are providing a quick Saturday recap from Big Blue Land. Things look better than they did on Friday.
KSR recaps another Kentucky over Mississippi State at Rupp Arena
In 2009, Rick Stansbury’s Mississippi State team came to Lexington and defeated Billy Gillispie’s second Kentucky team in a 66-57 to begin February that season. That was the last time the Bulldogs won in Rupp Arena. That losing streak has now reached 11 consecutive games.
Despite falling into an 18-6 hole and losing Jaland Lowe to injury before the first media timeout, the Cats rolled up 92 points and completely ran over a power conference team in the second half for the third time this season. This one was all Kentucky in the last 30-plus minutes.
KSR recaps the victory from every angle. Smash those links.
- RECAP: Kentucky 92, Mississippi State 68
- Five takeaways from Kentucky’s first SEC win
- Kentucky dished out 21 assists in the victory
- Malachi Moreno had a historical performance
- Kentucky assistant coach Mikhail McLean played a big role in this victory
- Kam Williams provided a spark off the bench
- Mark Pope says don’t take Otega Oweh for granted
- Jaland Lowe’s status is currently unknown
More postgame coverage on KSR’s YouTube Channel
Want to know what Mark Pope, Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans, and Kentucky players said after the game? We’ve got you covered. KSR’s YouTube Channel has the postgame press conferences, the halftime tribute to Rupp’s Runts, and a Rapid Reaction from outside the arena.
Smash play. Subscribe. Hit that like button as we talk about some Kentucky hoops.
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Kentucky adds five more players in the transfer portal
Kentucky basketball got a much-needed win on Saturday night, but the Kentucky football program also had a big day. Five commitments arrived for Will Stein in his first day of being just the Kentucky head coach after Oregon’s run ended in the playoff.
The Cats have addressed some needs.
- South Alabama defensive tackle Dominic Wiseman commits to Kentucky
- Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard commits to Kentucky
- South Florida kicker Adam Zouagui commits to Kentucky
- Mississippi State safety Cyrus Reyes commits to Kentucky
- Texas linebacker Elijah “Bo” Barnes commits to Kentucky
Lance Heard was the massive one on a big day for Kentucky football. The multi-time SEC transfer was a two-year starter in the SEC over the last two seasons for the Vols and started to emerge as one of the best left tackles in the conference during the season. The former five-star recruit will enter this season as one of the top tackles in college football. For a UK offensive line that needs five new starters, this was a massive addition at a priority position. Meanwhile, Elijah “Bo” Barnes was a young player that Texas did not want to lose to the transfer portal. The former top-100 recruit entered free agency on Wednesday, arrived at Kentucky for a visit on Friday, and committed on Saturday. This Mike linebacker with four years of eligibility could be a plug-and-play starter in 2026.
Kentucky is now up to 19 additions in the transfer portal. The Cats have addressed cornerback, defensive line (x4), kicker, linebacker (x2), offensive line (x4), quarterback, running back, safety (x4), and wide receiver. It is truly head on a swivel season. UK is still looking for offensive tackle help, another tailback is needed, and wide receiver will now come into focus with Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Auburn transfer Malcolm Simmons set to decide at some point in the near future. It is truly head on a swivel season. The transfer activity was not the only news to come across the wire.
Class of 2025 defensive backs Martels Carter Jr. and Grant Grayton each announced their intentions to return in 2026. Meanwhile, the hiring of UTSA offensive coordinator Justin Burke was finally announced. The former Lexington (Ky.) Catholic quarterback will be returning home to coach Kentucky tight ends.
Saturday was busy. Sunday will likely be busy. This is Day 10 in the transfer portal.
Kentucky football transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
Lock in for a pivotal Kentucky Football offseason KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most vibrant online community in the BBN for the exciting start of the Will Stein Era.
Kentucky WBB hosts Oklahoma in a top-10 tilt
Kentucky lost its last game at Alabama, and unfortunately for the Cats, they’re tasked with playing a top-five Oklahoma team on Sunday afternoon. Without Teonni Key again, this is bound to be a tough one. Kentucky’s undefeated streak at home this season could be put into jeopardy on Sunday.
Oklahoma is currently 14-2 (2-1 SEC), and like Kentucky, the Sooners are coming off a loss to an opponent that — on paper — they should have beat. On Thursday, No. 18 Ole Miss marched into the Lloyd Noble Center and handed Oklahoma its first loss of SEC play.
Both top contenders will be looking for a huge win in conference play. KSR will have full coverage of the big game for Kenny Brooks‘ program.
|Location
|Tipoff
|TV
|Radio
|Live Stats
|Historic Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)
|4 p.m. ET
|SEC Network (Tiffany Greene and Carolyn Peck)
|630 WLAP, 790 WKRD (Darren Headrick)
|StatBroadcast
NFL Wild Card Sunday
The NFL playoffs did not disappoint on Saturday. Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams each had themselves some playoff moments with a pair of fourth quarterback comeback victories. A potential Super Bowl run did not end early for the Rams in Carolina. Meanwhile, the Bears pulled off yet another comeback to defeat the Green Bay Packers for the second time this season. The NFC North franchise has won a postseason game for the first time since 2010.
The action will resume on Sunday with three more games before the weekend ends on Monday Night Football with Texans-Steelers.
|Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m. ET
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:30 p.m. ET
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|8:15 p.m. ET
|NBC
