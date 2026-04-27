KSR Today: Waiting for Stokes, Pope out recruiting, 5-in-5 meetings, and more

Hello there, readers of KentuckySportsRadio.com. It’s been a couple of weeks since I last logged in. It was around this time two weeks ago when my wife and I checked into UK Hospital, ready to welcome our first baby. The next morning, a baby girl, Avery, was born, and she’s taken up all my time, energy, and love ever since.

Avery’s timing came during a chaotic couple of weeks for Big Blue Nation, as the transfer portal madness ramped up, the internet made fun of Mark Pope, football recruiting stole the spotlight, spring football finished, and Mitch Barnhart’s new job fell apart. I kept up as best as I could, often scrolling KSR and KSBoard on my phone while holding a baby in the early hours of the morning.

Today, I am locked back in after a couple of weeks to figure out the dad thing. The office welcomed me back with the honor of today’s morning rundown, the Monday, April 27th edition of KSR Today.

Tyran Stokes Watch continues

Is today the day for Tyran Stokes‘ announcement? It could be, if we are to believe Jeff Goodman’s “one source close to the situation.” Over the weekend, Goodman shared that a source was watching Monday for a potential decision from the top high school senior. Stokes is down to Kansas and Kentucky, Goodman added.

I was told by one source close to the situation that Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the country, could announce his decision on Monday.



I’ll believe it when I see it.



Stokes choosing between Kansas and Kentucky. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2026

Last night, Stokes went live on Instagram, where he confirmed that Mark Pope offered Jamal Crawford a job, but did not indicate when he would make an announcement.

“Kentucky real life did offer Jamal (Crawford) a job though.”



— Tyran Stokes on IG live pic.twitter.com/OHP2yVk5A8 — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) April 26, 2026

KSR will keep a close eye on Stokes as the wait for his highly anticipated decision continues.

Mark Pope to visit a top 2027 recruit/reclass option

According to Joe Tipton, Mark Pope will pay a visit to Ryan Hampton, one of the top high school talents in the Class of 2027, at some point today. Hampton is considered the No. 1 shooting guard in 2027, and the 6-foot-6 prospect out of DME Academy (FL) by way of Texas will welcome Pope into his home for a conversation, and potentially an official offer from UK. Hampton could be a reclass option, so he is a name to watch for both the immediate and longer-term future of Kentucky’s backcourt.

The NCAA to discuss 5-in-5 today

While we watch for Stokes and Pope hits the trail, the NCAA will meet to discuss the 5-in-5 eligibility proposal. That meeting between the D1 Board of Directors and the D1 cabinet will occur today, according to Jon Rothstein. It’s not a vote, but a conversation to get things moving in a timely manner because it could have an enormous impact on the current college basketball offseason.

Source: The D1 Board of Directors will meet Monday & receive a report from the D1 Cabinet on the age based eligibility proposal (5 in 5).



Multiple options are being reviewed regarding parameters for this potential rule & when it will be implemented if passed by a future vote. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 24, 2026

Kentucky Baseball lost the series, but avoided a sweep

Kentucky Baseball already lost its weekend series against South Carolina, but managed to avoid a sweep by beating the Gamecocks in Columbia on Sunday. The Wildcats won 9-5 to leave town on a high note; however, the Friday and Saturday losses marked the sixth straight SEC series loss for Kentucky.

[Kentucky avoids sweep against South Carolina thanks to some late offensive fireworks in 9-5 win]

The Wildcats have three more SEC series remaining: Tennessee in Lexington next weekend, followed by a trip to Florida and a home series against Arkansas. There is no mid-week before the upcoming series in Gainesville, which starts Friday night.

Kentucky Softball finished with a one-win SEC regular season

Since winning its first SEC game, Kentucky Softball dropped 23 straight in conference play, finishing with a 1-23 record in the SEC. The regular season concluded yesterday with the Wildcats’ home loss to No. 4 Texas on Senior Weekend. The Longhorns completed the sweep in Lexington with an 11-2 win.

The one-win season landed Kentucky in last place in the league standings, earning the No. 15 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament.

Lexington is the host site of this year’s SEC Softball Tournament, beginning next week (May 5-9) on campus.

It’s Derby Week in the Bluegrass

It’s that most wonderful time of year again, when Kentucky becomes the center of the sports and entertainment world, and we lose Nick Roush to the Churchill Downs infield for a couple of days. It’s the week of the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, and we’ll spend the next several days getting you ready for the Run for the Roses and the events around it.

Sunday’s NBA Playoffs

Here’s a quick rundown of the four NBA Playoff games on Sunday:

— Lakers can’t sweep Reed Sheppard: The Rockets-Lakers series hasn’t gone well for Reed Sheppard, but he played well in Game 4, fighting off the L.A. sweep. Sheppard had 17 points with four made 3s, three assists, and three steals. Kevin Durant did not play in the 115-96 win.

— Maxey, Philly against the ropes: The Celtics beat the Sixers 128-96 in Game 4 in Philadelphia to take a 3-1 lead as they head back to Boston. Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points with six assists, playing 40 minutes in the loss. Amari Williams was on Boston’s bench but did not play.

— De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson go up 3-1: Fox led the San Antonio Spurs with 27 points, along with seven assists and six rebounds, in the Spurs’ 114-93 win over the Portland Blazers. Helped out by Keldon Johnson’s nine points off the bench, the Game 4 victory gave San Antonio a 3-1 lead over Shaedon Sharpe’s Blazers.

— All tied up in the East 4-vs-5: Toronto evened its series with Cleveland in the other game (the one without any former Kentucky players). The Raptors ended the game on a 17-5 run, winning by way of two Scottie Barnes free throws with 3.8 seconds to go. They head back to Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Three games on tonight’s NBA Playoff schedule

There are three NBA Playoff games on tonight’s TV schedule, beginning with Orlando trying to play spoiler in the East’s 1-vs-8 series. Also, Devin Booker’s Suns host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder, playing to avoid a sweep at the hands of the defending champ, and Julius Randle’s Timberwolves can eliminate Jamal Murray’s Nuggets in the nightcap.

(1) Detroit Pistons @ (8) Orlando Magic | 8:00 p.m. | NBC/Peacock | (ORL leads 2-1)

| 8:00 p.m. | NBC/Peacock | (ORL leads 2-1) (1) Oklahoma City Thunder @ (8) Phoenix Suns | 9:30 p.m. | NBCSN/Peacock | (OKC leads 3-0)

| 9:30 p.m. | NBCSN/Peacock | (OKC leads 3-0) (6) Minnesota Timberwolves @ (3) Denver Nuggets | 10:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock | (MIN leads 3-1)

Rondo is on the Pelicans’ list for a new head coach

Could Rajon Rondo be going back to the NBA as a coach? He’s enjoying dad life, most recently seen coaching his son over the weekend in Louisville. However, the Pelicans have Rondo on a list of candidates to be the new head coach in New Orleans, reported by Yahoo! Sports over the weekend. Rondo played for New Orleans in 2017-18, and the league has proven that former players can step in as head coaches without experience. Just look at JJ Redick. Still, a surprise name in the Pels’ coaching search.

Wildcats heading to the NFL

Four Kentucky Wildcats were picked in the NFL Draft, and another eight signed Undrafted Free Agent deals since the draft ended over the weekend. There could be even more signings today.

Kentucky in the 2026 NFL Draft

Jalen Farmer — Indianapolis Colts (4th Round, No. 113 overall)

Jager Burton — Green Bay Packers (5th Round, No. 153 overall)

Kendrick Law — Detroit Lions (5th Round, No. 168 overall)

Seth McGowan — Indianapolis Colts (7th Round, No. 237 overall)

UDFA signings

JQ Hardaway — Tennessee Titans

Alex Wollschlaeger — New Orleans Saints

Kahlil Saunders — Miami Dolphins

Josh Kattus — Cincinnati Bengals

Dane Key — Denver Broncos

Ja’Mori Maclin — Buffalo Bills

Aidan Laros — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shiyazh Pete — Dallas Cowboys

Listen to KSR at 10 a.m.

Matt Jones hosts today’s show from the Louisville studio, with Shannon The Dude producing from a room down the hall and Ryan Lemond joining the conversation from Lexington. Tune in for their weekend recap and talk of what’s ahead, live from 10 a.m. to noon. I will rejoin them on the show next Monday morning.