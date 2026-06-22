KSR Today: Week 2 of summer basketball, football recruiting, and KSR's radio show is back

Good morning, friends. I am back from vacationing with a two-month-old in South Florida, continuing the KSR tradition of breaking news as soon as I step away. This time, the new AD was announced last Monday as I was 30,000 feet in the air somewhere above Georgia, and I still haven’t gotten all the way caught up on his hiring. Also, a new name emerged in basketball recruiting, practice clips and reports began to surface online, and football wrapped up the summer visit cycle. I sure know how to pick my weeks to unplug.

Plus, yesterday was Father’s Day. I hope all of you dads out there had a good one. This Father’s Day video from UK Football added to the Father’s Day love.

A special Father’s Day surprise from the wives and kids who make our Kentucky Football family so special. pic.twitter.com/XPlUMgvwWB — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 21, 2026

Now, some news and views.

The NBA Draft begins tomorrow night.

The NBA Draft was a popular topic around here throughout May, as Big Blue Nation tracked the combine and mock drafts in anticipation of Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic‘s decisions by the withdrawal deadline. Things went quiet on the draft front once those guys announced their returns to college, but now our attention shifts back to the NBA ahead of this week’s draft.

Otega Oweh and Jayden Quaintance are the two former Wildcats to watch when the draft begins tomorrow night. Spread out over two days, the first and second rounds begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Quaintance projected in Round 1 and Oweh chasing a spot in Round 2 the following night.

In the meantime, we’ll keep you updated on the final mocks before the draft gets underway.

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman has long been committed to Louisville as a baseball prospect, but a recent visit to Lexington as a potential football star has Fryman on flip watch. He was on UK’s campus during the busy recruiting weekend, and the Beechwood Tiger (Fort Mitchell, KY) reportedly loved what Will Stein and Joe Sloan had to show him for a potential college football career as a Wildcat.

Current Louisville baseball commit Tyler Fryman was on his official visit to Kentucky football over the weekend. 👀😼



The 4-star WR has been a major target for Will Stein and his staff, who have been working to flip him for quite some time.



Will Kentucky be able to pull it off?… pic.twitter.com/G606bR2Jt0 — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) June 21, 2026

Ranked as the third-best player in Kentucky, Fryman is a four-star across all recruiting services and is considered the No. 30 wide receiver in the country by Rivals.

Could he flip from the Cards to the Cats? It’d be another big get for Stein and Kentucky Football.

The last weekend of official visits is behind us.

Fryman was one of several players on campus for official visits during the last recruiting weekend of the summer. Jake Nawrot, the four-star QB who already committed to Kentucky, was among the special guests and likely played a big role in recruiting Fryman and others.

Tyler Fryman and Jake Nawrot on their official visits. Future KY connection? pic.twitter.com/tFJ9DfxSmg — KSR (@KSRonX) June 20, 2026

Nawrot is projected to be the star of Stein’s offense in a couple of years. He looked the part in his time at Kroger Field over the weekend.

Reed Gerken (OL), Dominic Black (OL), Miguel Wilson (CB), and Miles Brown (CB) are some of the other current commits Kentucky hosted to make sure they’re locked down.

“Everyone meshed really, really well,” Gerken told KSR+ after the visit.

Read more about the visits over on KSR+.

What’s up with Nikola Kusturica?

Admittedly, I am way behind on Nikola Kusturica watch. I had never heard of the guy when I left for vacation this time last week; then he popped up on the radar as a likely addition to Mark Pope’s 2026-27 roster, and now reports say UCLA and Michigan are his top two teams, with intentional misdirection at play in the recruitment. I missed the entire roller coaster while away.

My takeaway, if you care, is that we were excited about Kentucky Basketball once Pope landed Momcilovic, and assumed the roster was set. If Kusturica ends up elsewhere, let’s not beat ourselves up about the loss. He’d be a great add for depth and then a potential breakout in 2027-28, but the drama popped up out of nowhere and shouldn’t change whatever you thought about the team when everyone arrived on campus earlier this month. If Kusturica surprises us, great. If not, good luck to him.

A power outage on my first morning back.

I’m having a rough first morning back from vacation. My power just went out (maybe Kusturica’s people did it?), and I am now finishing this post on my phone, which is fun. Let’s wrap it up early because I am not certain that this will even publish with what I already had. Welcome back, me!

KSR returns this morning at 10 a.m.

We can also welcome back KSR to the airwaves this morning. Guest week was a lot of fun last week, and today, Matt Jones and I return to the show, live from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, Ryan Lemond returns tomorrow!

Go Cats. I hope this made it to the internet.