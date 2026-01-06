KSR Today: Who will join Kenny Minchey at Kentucky?

Tuesdays usually mean Kentucky Basketball games in January and February, but the schedule is a little off this month. The Cats will play their midweek games on Wednesday for the next three weeks, giving Mark Pope’s team another day to prepare for the Missouri Tigers, and us more time to focus on what’s happening in the transfer portal.

That’s a very good thing because Kentucky has its starting quarterback, former Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey. More big names on offense could follow today. Let’s jump in before transitioning back to basketball.

Will Stein pivots to Kenny Minchey

Monday started with a commitment from Baylor center Coleton Price, an integral part of the Big Blue Wall’s rebuild. By the end of the day, we found out who he’d be snapping the ball to, and it wasn’t the name most were expecting. One day after announcing his commitment to Nebraska, Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey flipped to Kentucky.

What happened with Sam Leavitt? Matt Jones and Adam Luckett shared what they heard on KSBoard and KSR+, and you should definitely read both updates. The Cliff’s Notes version? Leavitt wanted to visit LSU and possibly another big-name school, and Will Stein didn’t want to wait. Minchey was a close second to Leavitt on Stein’s wish list, so the staff pivoted. The feeling was mutual, so Minchey backed out of his pledge with Nebraska and committed to Kentucky, without even checking out Lexington. He’ll do that soon, though.

So, what is Kentucky getting in Minchey, a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining? The former four-star prospect out of Hendersonville, TN, nearly beat out CJ Carr for the starting job last season and threw for 196 yards on 20-of-26 passing and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown in six appearances. He’s got a big arm and a quick release and is athletic enough to scramble. Although he had limited game reps, the people in South Bend rave about him. Between those comments and the outrage of Nebraska fans over losing him, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

Catch up on our coverage and Nick and Adam’s Rapid Reaction to the news.

Who’s next?

Kentucky sits at six commitments from the transfer portal:

That number is likely to rise today, although some of Kentucky’s targets came off the board on Monday. Former Auburn linebacker Robert Woodyard committed to Missouri, and Texas A&M cornerback Cobey Sellers is headed to Vanderbilt. Kentucky defensive back Quay’sheed Scott also entered the portal.

However, there are some exciting new names on the board. Ohio State right guard Tegra Tshabola will visit Kentucky tomorrow, with a trip to Auburn also in the works. Rutgers cornerback Renick Dorilas will also be on campus on Wednesday. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Cats are in a good position for former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore and running back CJ Baxter. The latter will visit Colorado on Wednesday.

Big visitors on campus

Auburn wide receiver Malcom Simmons arrived last night for his visit. Today, a fellow Tiger will join him. Auburn offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin entered the portal on Monday and quickly heard from UK’s staff. He will be on campus today, along with UT Rio Grande Valley wide receiver Tony Diaz and Georgia linebacker Kris Jones. Virginia Tech transfer running back Jeremiah Coney is also expected to visit, although Kentucky’s priority remains Baxter and Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma).

As you can see, a lot is happening, and some surprise visitors can show up with very late notice. I recommend bookmarking KSR’s Transfer Portal Big Board to keep up with all of the moving parts. We’ll be updating it as news happens.

Highlights from an odd Mark Pope show

Mark Pope sat down with Tom Leach last night for his weekly radio show. For the first 30 minutes, the two discussed the loss at Alabama and how Kentucky will regroup. Then, they spoke to Travis Ford. Here is what stood out to me from the first part.

Starting is in Jaland Lowe’s “future”: “Why aren’t Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance starting?” is a popular question in Big Blue Nation right now. In fact, a fan sent that question in. Leach asked Pope about Lowe specifically. Pope said the staff is being very cautious with Lowe’s shoulder, but that “starting is in his future.” And then a bunch of stuff about how starting lineups don’t really matter.

Pope confirms there was a scuffle on the bench: Matt Jones said one of his friends attended the Alabama game and noted how Kentucky’s players were yelling at one another throughout. Pope confirmed there was a scuffle on the bench at the end of the first half, and that Otega Oweh was the one to gather them all together and usher them into the locker room. That seems like another big red flag, but Pope said he actually welcomes those moments because they’re proof that this team cares.

“When the story is written on this team, it’ll be moments like that.”

Cutting out the noise: To say fans are not happy about the current state of the basketball program is an understatement. Kentucky is getting further and further away from the Top 25, with just two AP voters including the Cats on their ballots, possibly by mistake. Pope said that on Monday, the team talked about cutting out the noise, whether it be from agents, friends, family, social media, etc. He used some old examples from last year of fake stories about his wife, Lee Anne, that made the rounds. For what it’s worth, I remember those stories because they were so obviously fake and AI-generated. Alas, Pope is telling his team to focus on telling their own stories moving forward.

And then they told old stories with Travis Ford. Not exactly what fans want to hear coming off another 15-point loss.

Mo Dioubate and Jaland Lowe will preview Missouri

Later this morning, we’ll hear from Mo Dioubate and Jaland Lowe, who will preview the Missouri game with reporters. Lowe played admirably in the second half vs. Alabama, finishing with a season-high 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes. As I wrote earlier, Kentucky’s issues extend past the starting lineup, but it sure would be nice to have Lowe in the game from the jump.

Check the site and YouTube Channel around lunch to see what Mo and Lowe say about the squad entering the SEC home opener.

We’ll get a point spread for the Missouri game

Even though Kentucky is coming off an embarrassing loss at Alabama and Missouri just beat Florida, the Cats should be favored over the Tigers at Rupp Arena tomorrow night. We’ll get a spread from BetMGM at some point today.

For what it’s worth, KenPom projects a nine-point Kentucky win, 82-73, giving the Cats an 80% chance of victory; in fact, KenPom has the Cats sweeping the week, beating Mississippi State on Saturday as well. Unfortunately, it predicts two losses next week, on the road at LSU and Tennessee. That’s the pattern, two wins followed by two losses, through early February. KenPom has Kentucky finishing 18-13, 9-9 in SEC play. Blergh.

College Basketball on TV tonight

Kentucky is not playing tonight, but a lot of good teams are. No. 6 Duke at No. 20 Louisville would be one of the top games of the night if Mikel Brown Jr. were playing, but he will sit out with a back strain. In the SEC, Florida hosts No. 18 Georgia, No. 21 Tennessee hosts Texas, and Texas A&M travels to Auburn.

Willie Cauley-Stein’s new golf bag is awesome

Last week, Willie Cauley-Stein came on KSR to talk about his new golf apparel line, Amor de Golf. He showed off some hats on the show, but I think everyone will covet the new bag he showed off on Instagram last night, his own take on Kentucky’s 1996 denim uniforms. I never imagined a denim golf bag, but this one is pretty freaking sweet.