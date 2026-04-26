KSR Today: Wildcats in the NFL, the Bat Cats, and more NBA Playoff action

Good morning, folks! And a Happy Sunday to everyone in the Big Blue Nation. It should be a quiet day around KSR headquarters, but we’ll be prepared for any breaking news. A surprise basketball commitment sure would be nice, wouldn’t it? In the meantime, we’ll start our morning by recapping what was actually quite a busy Saturday in the world of UK Athletics.

Let’s have a great one, BBN.

Wildcats drafted into the NFL

A handful of former Wildcats were selected on the final day of the NFL Draft. Four of them heard their names called during Saturday’s final four rounds, and that’s not including WR Barion Brown, who transferred out of the program but was picked in the sixth round by the Saints. Below are Kentucky’s 2026 NFL Draft picks, along with the alums who were scooped up as undrafted free agents in the aftermath.

OL Jalen Farmer –> Colts (4th Rd., Pick 113)

–> Colts (4th Rd., Pick 113) OL Jager Burton –> Packers (5th Rd., Pick 153)

–> Packers (5th Rd., Pick 153) WR Kendrick Law –> Lions (5th Rd., Pick 168)

–> Lions (5th Rd., Pick 168) RB Seth McGowan –> Colts RB (7th Rd., Pick 237)

Undrafted Free Agent pickups

With Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye signed and committed to play for Kentucky men’s basketball, head coach Mark Pope is now up to 10 filled roster spots for the 2026-27 season. That leaves him five spots to play with the rest of the offseason. James Madison forward Justin McBride recently wrapped up a visit to Kentucky and is still mulling a decision, but another recent visitor made a decision on Saturday — just not with the Wildcats.

Southern California transfer center transfer Gabe Dynes announced his commitment to Louisville yesterday. The 7-foot-5 rising senior and native of Independence, KY, chose Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals soon after visiting the program on Thursday. Dynes averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game on 78.8 percent shooting last season.

As for a couple of top high school recruits, we could be inching closer to decision time. The big fish is Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked 2026 recruit and potential game-changer for Kentucky. There is growing buzz that a decision could happen as soon as Monday, but as always with Stokes, we’ll believe it when we see it. There’s also 2026 four-star forward Miikka Muurinen (No. 15 overall), who is scheduled to announce his commitment on Monday at 10:00 a.m. ET. Kentucky, Indiana, Arkansas, North Carolina, BYU, Illinois, and NC State are among the schools involved for the skilled big man.

Kentucky could be on the verge of adding another portal piece to the roster, too. Washington State guard Jerone Morton visited Lexington the last couple of days and could decide at any moment. The native of Winchester, KY, averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game last season for the Cougars while shooting 38.8 percent from deep.

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Bat Cats look to steal series finale

Kentucky baseball is in a funk right now. The Bat Cats have now dropped five straight games with Saturday’s 9-4 loss to South Carolina, losing the weekend series with the Gamecocks in the process. UK also dropped the series-opener on Friday, falling 10-9 in Columbia. But the Wildcats can at least avoid a clean sweep by stealing Sunday’s series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Even if Kentucky can steal a win today, it won’t negate the fact that this was the program’s sixth straight SEC series loss. UK is now 26-15 on the season, 8-12 in SEC play. It’s been well over a month since the Bat Cats swept Alabama at home. Kentucky was as high as 17th in the RPI two weeks ago, but has since slid to 34th. Injuries aren’t helping, either. But a win today would be great for momentum. There are still three more SEC series left on the schedule, too.

Kentucky Derby 152 post positions

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is less than one week away, with a post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on May 2. It’s a 20-horse field with a $5 million purse. Check out the complete post position results, official as of Saturday afternoon:

Renegade (4-1) Albus (30-1) Intrepido (50-1) Litmus Test (30-1) Right to Party (30-1) Commandment (6-1) Danon Bourbon (20-1) So Happy (15-1) The Puma (10-1) Wonder Dean (30-1) Incredibolt (20-1) Chief Wallabee (8-1) Silent Tactic (20-1) Potente (20-1) Emerging Market (15-1) Pavlovian (30-1) Six Speed (50-1) Further Ado (6-1) Golden Tempo (30-1) Fulleffort (20-1)

Kentucky Oaks draw

Explora (6-1) Zany (4-1) Search Party (30-1) Counting Stars (8-1) Meaning (5-1) My Miss Mo (20-1) Dazzling Dame (30-1) Bottle of Rogue (20-1) Always A Runner (10-1) Prom Queen (8-1) Percy’s Bar (6-1) Bella Ballerina (10-1) Pashmina (30-1) Brooklyn Blonde (30-1)

Today in the BBNBA Playoffs

Saturday’s NBA Playoff games brought plenty of excitement. For starters, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted a playoff career-high of 42 points as the Thunder took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Suns. We also saw a triple-double from Karl-Anthony Towns as the Knicks tied the series 2-2 with the Hawks, while Julius Randle and the Timberwolves shocked the Nuggets again, taking a 3-1 series lead.

What will today’s games have in store for us?