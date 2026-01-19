KSR Today: Will Stein and Mark Pope, the CFP National Championship, and more

Hello, Big Blue Nation. We’re moving on from the weekend, even if we don’t want to put the win in Knoxville behind us. Kentucky’s second-half heroics against Tennessee were the highlight of the last couple of days. Now, we’re on to a new week with new challenges and one more college football game for the season. Let’s start there.

It’s national championship Monday in college football. Tonight, Indiana and Miami play in Miami for the CFP trophy, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Indiana is the betting favorite (-7.5) as Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers play to complete one of the most dominant seasons we’ve seen in a long time, while Miami is looking to turn its postseason run into a championship on its home turf.

Indiana has been a machine all year, fresh off a 56-22 demolition of Oregon in the Peach Bowl, while Miami has built its run on surviving big games (7-0 vs. AP Top 25 teams) and outlasting Ole Miss in the semifinal. Can home field carry the Hurricanes over the Hoosiers? The get-in price is over $3K, considered the most expensive ticket in the sport’s history. You can watch from home on ESPN.

We’ll hear from Will Stein today.

The busy times continue for new Kentucky Football head coach Will Stein. Today, Stein will hold a press conference on campus to discuss a variety of topics related to the job and his first Kentucky team, including the many additions he has signed from the transfer portal during the early-January window, which closed Friday.

Stein’s Q&A is not open to the public, but you can view the whole conversation on KSR’s YouTube channel later today. We’ll have Nick Roush, Adam Luckett, and Steven Peake in attendance, and they’ll relay to you all that Stein has to say.

Kentucky Basketball returns to Rupp this week.

Kentucky Basketball is coming off a two-game road swing for the ages, winning at LSU and at Tennessee in miraculous fashion. The victorious week has the Wildcats in the mix in the SEC standings, sitting at 3-2 through the first five games of conference play.

This week, Kentucky returns home to Rupp Arena for a two-game home swing, hosting Texas on Wednesday and then Ole Miss on Saturday. The Longhorns head to Lexington after a close home loss to Texas A&M, but wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt show that Texas is a real threat. That’s a 7 p.m. game on the SEC Network Wednesday night. KenPom predicts an 82-76 win for Kentucky.

Mark Pope speaks tonight and again tomorrow.

Mark Pope should be in a good mood on his Monday night radio show. He and Tom Leach will be chatting live on the UK Sports Network at 6 p.m. tonight, with a recap of the fun in Baton Rouge and Knoxville, and a look ahead to playing in Rupp Arena again.

Want more Pope? He’ll also meet with the media Tuesday to preview Texas.

The Wildcats are back inside the top 30 of the NET.

With three straight wins, two of which came on the road, Kentucky climbed to No. 28 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings. The wins over LSU and Tennessee were Quad 1 victories, bringing UK’s record in such games to 3-5.

Later today, we’ll see updates to the AP Top 25 and Coaches’ Poll. It could be seven straight weeks of unranked for Kentucky.

Kentucky WBB lost at unranked Mississippi State.

The SEC road was unkind to Kentucky Women’s Basketball on Sunday. Playing in Starkville, Mississippi, the No. 7 Wildcats fell to the unranked Lady Bulldogs, losing 71-59. The loss was UK’s second in league play.

Tonie Morgan was Kentucky’s leading scorer in the loss. She had 15 points with seven assists, alongside another double-double by Clara Strack, Strack’s 10th this season. Still, Mississippi State was the better team, even with 14 turnovers. The problem was UK’s outside shooting (5-29) and MSU’s rebounding edge (52-35). Favour Nwaedozi had 21 rebounds by herself.

Up next for the Wildcats? Tennessee in Knoxville on Thursday.

NFL Championship Weekend’s matchups are set.

The NFL’s conference championship games are set. In the AFC, Denver will host New England, playing without starting quarterback Bo Nix (ankle). Jarrett Stidham, who hasn’t thrown a pass all season, will start in Nix’s place, with Denver’s first trip to the Super Bowl since 2015 on the line. Stidham was born in Corbin, Kentucky.

And in the NFC, the Rams held on against the Bears despite Caleb Williams’ late heroics, setting up an NFC West rematch with Seattle for the NFC Championship. Both games are next Sunday.

KSR is a re-run today.

The show is off for Martin Luther King Day. Need your KSR fix after the win over the Vols? Listen to Saturday’s postgame show, as I filled in for Matt Jones to troll the Vols and celebrate the improbable victory.

