KSR Today: Will Stein went on a media tour and Mark Pope is hosting portal prospects

Good morning, folks! Will Stein was making his media rounds on Wednesday, going on radio shows, podcasts, and even meeting up with fans at the Newtown Springs Kroger. One of those stops included hopping on with Matt Jones and the KSR Radio crew. As you probably guessed, Stein killed it.

From recruiting in the portal and in the high school ranks, to his behind-the-scenes philosophy, to his relentless desire to win football games at Kentucky, Stein continues to say all the right things. It helps that he hasn’t had to coach a game yet, but his approval rating is still sky-high. If you didn’t get to hear Stein yesterday, we’ve got plenty of content to keep you in the loop — with even more to come.

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Andy Beshear keeps pressure on UK leadership

In back-to-back days, Governor Andy Beshear called out the University of Kentucky for its management and decision-making, specifically over the appointment of U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove as the new dean of the law school and Mitch Barnhart’s cushy retirement job. After going after UK on Tuesday, Beshear fired off a second post on Wednesday. There are UK Board of Trustees meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

“Since yesterday, I have received countless calls and messages agreeing that the University of Kentucky needs to reconsider its recent actions,” Beshear wrote on social media on Wednesday. “The fact that a political party defended the law school dean’s appointment is telling. Kentuckians deserve a nonpartisan university that doesn’t waste taxpayer dollars. We also deserve real oversight that will tell UK’s administration no when it is making a mistake. I hope we will see that oversight in the meetings beginning today.”

A statement from Gov. Beshear. pic.twitter.com/KlLB9tv4XB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 22, 2026

[Gov. Andy Beshear keeps pressure on UK leadership ahead of Board of Trustees meetings]

Kentucky reaches out to Joson Sanon

Another day, another new portal target for Mark Pope‘s Kentucky Wildcats. The name to monitor is Joson Sanon, a 6-foot-5 guard who spent last season with Rick Pitino at St. John’s. Sam Kayser of League Ready reports that Kentucky joins a list of suitors that also includes Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA, Texas Tech, and Texas, among others.

Sanon began his college career at Arizona State in 2024-25, averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing. He jumped ship to St. John’s this past season, averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Red Storm. Sanon is a career 35.1 percent three-point shooter on 4.1 attempts per outing. A former four-star high school recruit, he’s now ranked 58th overall in the portal by On3 and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Two visitors on Wednesday, one more coming Friday

Kentucky has nine roster spots filled for the 2026-27 season. That leaves the potential for Pope to add six more players. We’ll have to wait and see whether Sanon can get on campus, but in the meantime, we already have a few visitors in Lexington this week.

James Madison transfer forward James McBride (6-foot-8) and Southern California transfer center Gabe Dynes (7-foot-5) were scheduled to arrive on campus yesterday. McBride posted a picture to his Instagram Story from Kroger Field. He’s coming off an All-Sun Belt Third Team season for the Dukes, where he averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 27.1 minutes per outing on shooting splits of 49.4/40.0/78.2. As for Dynes, the northern Kentucky native averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and one block in 11.9 minutes per contest for the Trojans last season on 78.8 percent shooting.

Another portal prospect will arrive on Friday to check out what Kentucky has to offer — although he’s no stranger to the Bluegrass. Washington State guard Jerone Morton, who won a state championship at George Rogers Clark in high school, will come to town on Friday. With the Cougars last season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per outing on shooting splits of 43.8/38.8/82.0.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

Antwoine Higgins Jr. has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over the defending champion Indiana Hoosiers. Louisville, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri were also in the mix for the Cincinnati EDGE.

“It was just mainly that I felt the strongest connection with them out of everybody,” Higgins told KSR. “They called me the first day they were on campus. They let me know I was their top guy. We have a strong connection.”

The 6-foot-2.5, 230-pound athlete is a three-star prospect and a Top-20 player in the state of Ohio, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Kentucky was not among his initial list of six finalists, but Tony Washington Jr. quickly closed the gap for the Cats. The new coaching staff made quite the impression when Higgins visited campus earlier this spring.

With Higgins on board, Stein is now up to 11 commits from the 2027 cycle, a group that currently ranks 18th nationally.

Keldon Johnson wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Keldon Johnson was named the 2025-26 NBA Sixth Man of the Year last night. The former Kentucky Wildcat came off the bench in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs this season, averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per outing. He shot 51.9 percent from the field (his best number since his rookie season in 2019-20), 36.3 percent from deep, and 79.4 percent from the line while helping the Spurs finish second in the Western Conference standings.

Johnson joins Tyler Herro as the only two UK alums to win this award. He also broke a Spurs record for points scored off the bench in one season. Johnson’s 1,081 points surpassed Manu Ginóbili, who scored 927 points during his Sixth Man of the Year campaign in 2007-08. San Antonio could use a big game from Johnson on Friday night when they take on the Trail Blazers, potentially without Victor Wembanyama (concussion).

Below is tonight’s NBA Playoff schedule.

TIME/TV MATCHUP SERIES 7:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video (3) Knicks (Towns) @ (6) Hawks East Round 1: Series tied 1-1 8:00 p.m. ET | Prime Video (4) Cavaliers @ (5) Raptors (Quickley) East Round 1: CLE leads 2-0 9:30 p.m. ET | Prime Video (3) Nuggets (Murray) @ (6) Timberwolves (Randle) West Round 1: Series tied 1-1

Join the KSR Happy Hour today at 4!

There is plenty to talk about in the world of UK Athletics right now. The KSR Happy Hour crew is prepared to break it all down in the most ridiculous way possible — while getting off the rails along the way. As we do every Thursday, we’ll be going LIVE on our YouTube channel this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. ET to have some fun and answer questions from the chat. We’ll see you there!