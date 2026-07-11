KSR Today: World Cup, Kentucky in Vegas, and FIGHTS!

Good morning, Big Blue Nation! It’s a steamy Saturday, but one that’s actually full of some high-quality sports action, a rarity for Kentucky fans this time of year. I won’t waste your time with a long intro. Let’s just get right to the goods.

One Final Day for Kentucky in Vegas

Mark Pope and his next group of Kentucky Wildcats got to spend a few days in the desert. They spent their mornings practicing, they went to see Otega Oweh in the NBA Summer League, and took a trip to The Sphere. Friday’s itinerary included a trip to TopGolf. As you might suspect, not everyone is a natural with a golf club in their hands. They’ll return to the Bluegrass later today.

Ready for @TheOpen ⛳️



Had a fun day bonding as a team at Top Golf. pic.twitter.com/HLZNUMMIYE — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 11, 2026

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Cat Fight!

Mark Pope’s players didn’t make the most interesting news story of the day between Kentucky Wildcats in Las Vegas. That honor belongs to a couple of former teammates. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro did not play together in Lexington, but they did spend the last seven seasons together in Miami. Once Herro was shipped to Milwaukee, he started saying some things about his former Heat teammates that didn’t sit well with Bam.

On Friday morning, the two were getting up shots at a Las Vegas hotel gym. That’s when Bam confronted Herro. The verbal argument turned physical. “Bam Adebayo struck Tyler Herro in the face area as they were walking off the practice court at a Las Vegas hotel,” Shams Charania said on SportsCenter.

We need to see video of this fight. Even without any evidence, I’m willing to confidently back Bam in this Big Blue Dispute.

McGregor Returns to the Ring Octagon

Speaking of fights, there’s a big one tonight, one that surely won’t leave folks underwhelmed. 37-year-old Conor McGregor is returning to the UFC for the first time in five years. Once the most electric MMA fighter in the world, McGregor has only fought four times in the last decade, and he lost three of them. He’s a +195 underdog on BetMGM in the UFC 329 Main Event against Max Holloway, and despite his awful recent record (or lack thereof), 85% of bets and 73% of the money is on McGregor. Make it make sense.

You can catch all of the action on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET and McGregor is expected to enter the ring around 11:30 p.m ET.

Two World Cup Quarterfinals

The first World Cup Semifinal is set. A late goal from Spain was enough to advance over Belgium with a 2-1 win. They’ll face France on Tuesday in a meeting between the two pre-tournament favorites.

The final two quarterfinals kick off this evening. Defending Champion Argentina has been playing with fire throughout this World Cup. Can they survive against Switzerland? The action in Kansas City kicks off at 9 p.m. ET.

The first game (5 p.m.) pits the English against Norway. The former has not advanced to a World Cup Semifinal since 1990, while the latter has never reached a quarterfinal before. Erling Haaland has the entire nation rowing the Viking boat, except for one man. “It’s factually wrong. They didn’t row. They sailed.” The great irony is that Emil Lappen is doing these interviews with oars on the background wall.

"They can win whatever they want, I will not row."



Norway fan Emil Lappen explains to @BarbaraGSerra why he won't be taking part in the Viking row while watching his team play at the World Cup.



Latest: https://t.co/GlRk0LAyx2



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/x95bElaxPv — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 9, 2026

Cats in the MLB Draft

Tyler Bell could become the highest MLB Draft pick in Kentucky baseball history. That honor currently belongs to Everett Murray, who went No. 5 overall in 1975. Bell was taken by Tampa in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The Rays own the No. 2 pick and might not want to see the switch-hitting shortstop get away once again.

The action begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Following the first 10 picks, coverage switches over to MLB Network.

Hear from the Kentucky WBB Coach

It’s been a busy offseason for Kenny Brooks. The Kentucky WBB coach assembled a talented roster around his All-SEC forward Clara Strack, and he’s eyeing the future by bringing five-star prospects to campus. He did carve out enough time to chat with Phoenix Stevens and answer Big Blue Nation’s burning questions in a new edition of the Memorial Memo.

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PGA Tour Golf in Kentucky

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut in Scotland, something that hasn’t happened since 2022, stateside professionals were smacking the ball around Hurstbourne County Club at the ISCO Championship. Lucas Glover, winner of the 2009 U.S. Open, followed up an opening round 63 with a score of 64 to take sole command of the leaderboard at 13-under. Four others are in the double-digits, while last year’s champion, William Mouw, enters moving day at 9-under.

Max Homa was right at the cut line of 3-under, while J.B. Holmes missed it with a score of 5-over. Check out the entire leaderboard ahead of moving day.