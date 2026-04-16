KSR Today: Zoom Diallo commits and a Spring Game preview

Good morning, folks! It’s much easier to wake up when you know Kentucky men’s basketball has a big-time commit on the board.

Washington transfer Zoom Diallo announced last night that he’s officially signed with the Wildcats. He’s Mark Pope‘s first portal addition of the offseason — and an important one at that. Diallo immediately steps in as Kentucky’s PG1 for next season. At 6-foot-4, he’s a mid-range assassin who can get downhill at will. His passing skills and ability to navigate through and around screens pop off the screen. The outside jumper is still coming along, but he has already improved UK’s messy point guard situation from last season without even playing a game. With Diallo and Malachi Moreno, you can go ahead and pencil in two starters for the 2026-27 season.

[Insider Notes on Zoom Diallo’s Commitment to Kentucky]

Last season at Washington, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per outing on 48.9 percent shooting. On3 ranks him as the 33rd-best overall player and the sixth-best point guard to enter the portal so far this offseason. Locking down his commitment sooner rather than later was huge for Pope after missing out on BYU’s Rob Wright III.

Now it’s time to fill out the rest of the roster.

Who could pop next?

I’m glad you asked. Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman is a name we’ve been monitoring. The former McDonald’s All-American was in Lexington earlier this week for a visit. He intends to visit UConn first before making any decisions. Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik and Colgate guard Jalen Cox were scheduled to arrive on campus yesterday. Furman guard Alex Wilkins made his way to UK late last night. Hofstra guard Cruz Davis is expected to visit at some point, while Utah guard Terrence Brown has a visit locked in for Friday.

That’s a lot of options. Kentucky doesn’t need to land all of them, but a few would certainly help. Regardless, more names will continue to surface as the offseason rolls along. With news of Reece Potter‘s return becoming official yesterday, Pope is up to six players for next season’s roster. That leaves plenty of spots to fill via the portal.

[Kentucky Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker]

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.

Let’s talk about the Spring Game!

The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era is just a couple of days away. Our first look at the new era of Kentucky football is set for Saturday morning (11:00 a.m. ET) at Kroger Field. Tickets are still available if you’re interested in attending. General admission is free, too! But while we wait for some pigskin action, we’re going to hear from the man himself.

Stein, along with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, will all talk with local media later today to preview the Spring Game. Kentucky has spent the last few weeks going through its spring practice routine, but Saturday will be the first time this year that anyone has played in front of a crowd. As always, KSR will have everything Stein, Sloan, and Bateman say covered from end to end. Nick Roush and Adam Luckett will be going live around 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon on the KSR YouTube for a fresh episode of 11 Personnel.

We’ve still got a while to go until the fall, but it sure smells like football time in the Bluegrass.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers make the NBA Playoffs

With a 109-97 win over the Orlando Magic last night, Tyrese Maxey and his Philadelphia 76ers have advanced out of the Play-In and into the NBA Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s 7-seed. Maxey popped off for a team-high 31 points on 11-25 shooting to go along with his six assists in 42 minutes played. Philly didn’t even need Joel Embiid in this one, as Paul George, Andre Drummond, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all filled in well as Maxey’s sidekicks.

The NBA on Prime Playmaker chain is so cool. 🔥🔥



(via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/djEytd7gtL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2026

The Sixers will now face the 2-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round, a series that begins this Sunday. As for the Magic, they still have a chance to make the playoffs as the 8-seed. Orlando will battle the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night for the rights to that final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Men’s Tennis still alive in SEC Tournament

11-seeded Kentucky (17-12, 5-9 SEC) kicked off the SEC Men’s Tennis Championship with a 4-2 opening round win over 14-seeded Arkansas on Wednesday. After dropping both doubles points, the Wildcats swept the singles play to pull off the second session comeback. It marked the fourth time in six years that UK has eliminated Arkansas from the postseason.

Doubles Results

No. 17 Loutit/Stephenson (UK) vs. No. 30 Padgham/Weintraub (ARK) 4-4 (unfinished) Boland/Kopilevich (ARK) def. Breysach/Weekes (UK) 6-3 Smillie/Palovic (ARK) def. No. 90 Rankin/N. Arseneault (UK) 6-2

Order of finish: 3, 2

Singles Results

No. 21 Eli Stephenson (UK) def. Lukas Palovic (ARK) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 No. 54 Nicolas Arseneault (UK) def. Ben Weintraub (ARK) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Gabriel Elicha Navas (ARK) 6-2, 6-2 No. 114 Charlelie Cosnet (UK) vs. Dmitry Kopilevich (ARK) 6-4, 5-7, 4-2 (unfinished) No. 82 Jack Loutit (UK) def. Arsene Pougault (ARK) 6-1, 7-5 Brendan Boland (ARK) def. Matt Rankin (UK) 7-5, 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 5, 6, 2, 1

Up next for Kentucky is a showdown with 6-seeded Georgia (ranked 12th nationally) this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET. UK won the last matchup, which was less than two weeks ago, for Senior Day after recovering from a 3-1 hole.

Another LIVE Happy Hour at 4!

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for another weekly edition of KSR’s Happy Hour. We shouldn’t be short on topics this afternoon, either. Head on over to the KSR YouTube channel around 4:00 p.m. ET to hear us talk about the transfer portal, the Spring game, and whatever other random topics we have lined up. We’ll see you there!

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