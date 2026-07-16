KSR's top takeaways from our first day at Peach Jam

After an early morning and a long drive from the Bluegrass State, KSR arrived in North Augusta, SC, on Wednesday afternoon, ready to watch some future Wildcats.

Peach Jam — the premier event of the Nike EYBL circuit — kicked off on Tuesday and runs throughout the rest of the week. College coaches will be allowed in the gym beginning tomorrow. But Wednesday presented us with the perfect opportunity to grab some interviews and watch the endless amount of Kentucky targets suiting up.

This will be the first of our daily takeaway articles from everything we see at Peach Jam. We’ll be rolling them out every night through Sunday. What did the KSR crew learn from our first day in the gym? Dive in below to read our thoughts.

CJ Rosser and King Gibson will not participate

Mark Pope will be in the house on Thursday, but he won’t be able to watch his top target in 2027, along with his five-star teammate who also holds a Kentucky offer.

No. 1 overall CJ Rosser and No. 5 overall King Gibson will not participate after Team United failed to qualify for Peach Jam with a 6-9 regular season record. They could have suited up at Augusta Live down the street — the secondary event that allows EYCL teams and EYBL competitors who miss the big dance — but instead opted to shut things down entirely. That also includes a potential move to Rock Hill for the adidas 3SSB championships, which was rumored leading up to the week but ultimately taken off the table.

Pope famously took Rosser on a fishing trip in April, but he’ll have to explore new waters during his time in North Augusta this week.

— Jack Pilgrim

How Kentucky commit Ryan Hampton performed

It’s been a solid start to Peach Jam for future Kentucky Wildcat Ryan Hampton. The 6-foot-6 guard went for 21 points in a loss for Nightrydas on Wednesday, but shot 5-11 from the field and 4-9 from deep. He’s now a combined 6-14 from distance through two games in North Augusta. Hampton knocked down a handful of contested looks, a couple of them three-pointers. His shooting picked up as the game went along.

But it wasn’t just his scoring that stood out. Hampton was attacking the glass on both ends of the floor. He grabbed eight rebounds, three coming on the offensive end. Getting to the free-throw line wasn’t a problem either, with a perfect 7-7 mark from the stripe. Hampton tacked on two assists, a steal, and a block to his stat line, although he turned the ball over four times in the process.

— Zack Geoghegan

Is Beckham Black No. 1 in 2027?

To open Peach Jam, Beckham Black posted 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 4-9 from three-point range in a win for AB Elite 17U. Those statistics essentially track perfectly with his EYBL regular-season averages. However, the consensus Top 5 prospect took things to another level on Tuesday afternoon. Black went off for 37 points on 14-20, 2-5, 7-9 shooting splits. He added his normal 5 rebounds and 4 assists while also playing excellent defense on Arkansas commit Davion Smith.

As I tweeted at 3:15 p.m. today, there is no doubt that Beckham Black was the MVP of the day at Peach Jam. Playmaking, shot-making, defensive instincts, leadership qualities. He truly has it all and continues to make a strong case for the top spot in the national Class of 2027 rankings.

— Brandon Ramsey

Cayden Daughtry won’t go away in the PG race

Beckham Black is awesome. For my money, he’s the No. 1 player in the country.

But Cayden Daughtry is better than No. 9 overall, too — closer to No. 1 than No. 10.

Yes, he’s 6-0, 160 pounds and the size is a real talking point, but who cares? The dude went for 34 points on 12-16 shooting to go with seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and just one turnover in a 101-77 victory for his Florida Rebels team that is now 15-2 since the start of the spring. And they’re not just winning games, they’re beating the hell out of teams, too.

There was a debate of Black vs. Reese Alston vs. Nasir Anderson atop the point guard rankings, but Daughtry joined that conversation a long time ago. It’ll be tough for anyone to top Black because he’s just that good, but past that, the production speaks for itself with the five-star, who now averages 26.6 points per game in EYBL overall and 33.0 points at Peach Jam on 63/36/95 splits through two games.

Come on, man. The dude is the goods.

— Jack Pilgrim

Lewis Uvwo is an elite rim protector

If there is a better shot blocker in all of high school basketball than Lewis Uvwo, I would love to see them. Once the ball enters the range of his long arms, a block is usually right around the corner. He’s the type of rim protector who doesn’t need to pad his blocking stats to make an impact — his presence alone is enough to deter would-be attackers.

Playing alongside Hampton on Nightrydas, Uvwo finished with three blocks for the afternoon, but I know there were at least two more that didn’t hit the box score. At one point, he had a two-handed swat that he pinned against the backboard. He even got dunked on by an opponent, but that only seemed to fuel him even more to block the next shot — which he did. Uvwo added six points and four rebounds, too.

Uvwo earned a 37-spot bump in the latest Rivals’ player ranking update. He’s still raw offensively, but there is no denying his defensive potential.

— Zack Geoghegan

Keep an eye on NaVarro Bowman Jr.

Despite the performance coming in a loss for Team Why Not 17U, what NaVarro Bowman Jr. did against CP3 17U on Wednesday morning was spectacular. He got off to a bit of a slow start, but then turned it on to the tune of 33 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. There were a couple of three-point shots, of his seven in the game, that he hit in the final moments that got the entire crowd on their feet.

Bowman Jr. is a slippery ball handler who does such a great job of knifing his way through the defense and consistently getting a piece of the paint. Once he creates an advantage, he can either pull up into a silky smooth jump shot or make a pass to an open teammate. He is a good processor and decision-maker from a live dribble when moving at full speed. The tools are there for him to be a major impact scorer at the college level from day one.

— Brandon Ramsey