KSR's Zoom Action breaks down another 2nd half comeback by Kentucky
Kentucky is riding a three-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s showdown against Texas at Rupp Arena. All three wins have featured double-digit comeback efforts from the Wildcats. KSR’s Zoom Action is here to help explain how it’s happened.
In this week’s episode, Brandon Ramsey and I direct our focus toward Kentucky’s 17-point comeback road victory against Tennessee from over the weekend. We’ll spend most of our time dipping into the second-half tape, particularly the big moments down the stretch when UK began to truly cut into Tennessee’s lead. We’ll also touch on the budding chemistry between a couple of homegrown freshmen.
If you’re catching us while we’re still live, join along for the ride and drop in a question or two if you’ve got them. Otherwise, dive in below as we comb through our favorite plays from another dub for the Comeback Cats.
