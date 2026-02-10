KSR's Zoom Action breaks down another comeback win over Tennessee

Beating Tennessee is always fun, but it’s even more fun when it happens twice.

And it’s especially entertaining when Kentucky wins both games after having trailed by 14 or more points. On Saturday in Rupp Arena, the Wildcats replicated what happened just a few weeks earlier in Knoxville. UK played a terrible first half, but looked like a juggernaut in the second. Tennessee shot just 6-30 from the field after halftime as Kentucky punished the Volunteers on both ends of the floor en route to a 74-71 victory.

Now that we’ve had a few days to reflect, it’s time to dive into the film room and break it all down. In this week’s episode of Zoom Action, KSR’s Brandon Ramsey and I have several clips picked out from the Wildcats’ big win. We hope you learn a little bit along the way. Dive in below and join the fun for another LIVE edition of the show!

