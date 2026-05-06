KSR's Zoom Action breaks down the film on James Madison transfer Justin McBride

It’s time to dive back into the Film Room.

The KSR crew is back with another live episode of Zoom Action, where we’ll be breaking down the tape on one of Kentucky’s newest portal additions, James Madison forward Justin McBride. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound big man is coming off a Third Team All-Sun Belt season with the Dukes and will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

McBride posted per-game averages of 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 27.1 minutes last season, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep on 3.1 attempts. He’s a stretchable forward with playmaking chops who was one of James Madison’s primary ball handlers in 2025-26.

But what exactly will he bring to Kentucky next season? That’s what we’re here to discuss. Click the video below to hear our thoughts!

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